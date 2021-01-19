GameTimeCT Podcast: Newtown AD Matt Memoli joins the show

Matt Memoli played baseball at Shelton before becoming a coach and then an athletic director. He has seen almost every in and out in high school sports.

Memoli joined the GameTimeCT podcast to talk about working as the Newtown athletic director during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke about the fall season, the upcoming winter season and the spring season as well as how well his athletes and coaches have adapted during the pandemic.

We also had a little bit of fun with Memoli at the end of the show.

If you can’t listen to the show on this page, you can listen here.

Enjoy!