GameTimeCT Podcast: Longtime wrestling coach Ted Oczkowski joins the show

With the recent news that the CIAC will only allow wrestling to be conducted in small group conditioning and non-contact skill building this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were joined by longtime wrestling coach Ted Oczkowski to talk about the decision and what wrestling coaches and players could do going forward.

The Department of Health recommended that the high-risk sports of wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance do not hold any competition or matches, only allowing “ small group conditioning and non-contact skill building for the duration of the winter season.”

The CIAC Board of Control voted to approve the CIAC’s winter sports plan on Thursday morning.

Oczkowski has a long and impressive career in wrestling.

Over 25 years he has coached in three different states and retired in 2007. He has been an wrestling official, an Athletic Director and is currently the assistant principal at O’Brien Tech.

He is also the President of the Connecticut Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Oczkowski joined GameTimeCT producers Sean Patrick Bowley and Pete Paguaga to discuss the latest decision and everything that the sport of wrestling faces this year.

