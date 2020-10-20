GameTimeCT Fall sports roundtable podcast with fall sports beat writers

On this special episode of the GameTimeCT podcasts, we gathered up our fall sports beat writers for a roundtable discussion about this season.

It’s been a different fall season than every other year, from no fans, to wearing masks during athletic events, not much looks like it did a year ago.

In this episode we brought on girls volleyball writer Dave Stewart, girls swimming writer Dave Fierro, cross country writer Will Aldam and field hockey writer Dan Nowak to talk about how the sports they cover a much different looking season.

We also talk about some of the top teams and top athletes in all the sports across the state.

We split the episode into segments separated by sports to make it easier to listen to.

If you are looking for some high school soccer talk, make sure to listen to our Just for Kicks podcast.

Enjoy.

Show rundown