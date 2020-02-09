Madison, Connecticut -Wednesday, January 10, 2020: Sara Wohlgemuth of Daniel Hand H.S. drives to the basket against Amity H.S. during the first quarter of girls basketball Friday evening at Daniel Hand H.S. Madison, Connecticut -Wednesday, January 10, 2020: Sara Wohlgemuth of Daniel Hand H.S. drives to the basket against Amity H.S. during the first quarter of girls basketball Friday evening at Daniel Hand H.S. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Games to Watch/ Fine Performances 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Shailyn Pinkney, East Hartford: The sophomore had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals as East Hartford upset then No. 2 NFA, 54-38.

Natasha Rivera, Ansonia: Rivera stayed hot with another double-double, this time with 22 points and 12 rebounds as part of a 64 -44 victory against Seymour.

Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan: The Titans went to 13-3, beating Hillhouse 63-47 behind 21 points from the junior center.

Sara Wohlgemuth, Hand: The senior guard poured in 28 points, leading No. 9 Hand to a win over Amity, 60-45.

Molly Shields, Coginchaug: Shields had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 49-28 upset win over Cromwell, snapping the Panthers 52-game winning streak in the Shoreline.

Cami Pasqualoni, East Catholic: Pasqualoni registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-40 win over Glastonbury.

Erin Harris, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Harris led the No. 1 Lancers blowout win, 88-37, over Masuk with 22 points and 4 assists.

Sabrina Soler, Newington: The senior had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in as No. 5 Newington beat Plainville 53-36.

Jayda Johnson, Hamden Hall: Johnson set a career-high with 34 points as part of a 63-39 win over Hopkins in FAA play.

Krystalee Fernandez, Ansonia: Fernandez went off for 38 points in a 68-57 Ansonia victory over Oxford.

Arianna Gerig, Staples: Gerig scored 11 points in the third quarter as part of a 20-point effort as No. 2 Staples beat Stamford 60-31.

GAMES TO WATCH

Stamford at Norwalk, Monday, 7: One of the FCIAC’s best rivalries the past few seasons, the teams come in tied for third in the league standings.

Nonnewaug at Northwestern, Tuesday, 7: Nonnewaug took the first one, 36-32, this time the Berkshire League regular-season title hangs in the balance.

Canton at Farmington, Wednesday, 6:45: Canton is 2-2 outside of the NCCC, a win here gives them a winning record out-of-conference. The Warriors have won 15 in-a-row entering the week.

East Catholic at Berlin, Thursday, 6:45: No. 9 Berlin needs to win out to secure the top seed in the Class MM state tournament. East Catholic has slipped a bit since getting out to a fast start, dropping 3 of the last 5.

Morgan at Cromwell, Thursday, 7: After seeing its 54-game Shoreline winning streak snapped last week, Cromwell needs a win to lock up the top spot in the Shoreline tournament. Cromwell beat Morgan 48-29 in the first meeting this season.

St. Paul at Naugatuck, Thursday, 7: St. Paul will be looking to finish unbeaten within the NVL. The Falcons have won 15-straight heading into the last week of the regular season in the NVL.

St. Joseph at Ridgefield, Thursday, 7: St. Joe’s has been a surprise success story this winter but has yet to beat a FCIAC team bound for the conference tournament. Both teams need a win here to be among the final 8 in the league.

Kolbe Cathedral at Newtown, Friday, 7: Kolbe has flown under the radar in the SWC this season but a win over Newtown could mean the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Kobe has won 11-straight heading into the week.

NFA at Bacon Academy, Friday, 7: Bacon’s only loss of the season came to NFA, 46-28. NFA is looking to rebound from its first loss following a 12-game winning streak.

Wilbur Cross at Hand, Friday, 7: Cross knocked Hand out of the SCC semifinals last season. Hand is looking to lock up the top seed in that tournament, this season.

—Scott Ericson