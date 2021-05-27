Galusha does it all, Holy Cross captures NVL title over Watertown

WATERBURY — Tommy Galusha did it all for Holy Cross.

The junior pitched six innings, allowed three hits, struck out 10 batters and knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lift Holy Cross to a 3-2 win over Watertown, capturing the NVL baseball title on Wednesday afternoon at Municipal Stadium.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid today,” Holy Cross coach Matt Smolley said. “He pitched his butt off for six innings and comes up with the go-ahead run on second and hits a laser to right center to bring him in.”

Galusha came to bat with two outs and a runner on second. He hadn’t gotten a hit all game.

“I knew if I got another fastball, I just needed to sit on it a little later and hit it to right center,” Galusha said.

Holy Cross’ Tommy Galusha helps himself out with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth #ctbase Holy Cross 3, Watertown 2 pic.twitter.com/eX0DoQ6Atd — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) May 26, 2021

It’s the first NVL title for Holy Cross since 2018 and the first title for Smolley, who took over the program last year.

Watertown scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, but that was it.

“This is the biggest and most important game I have ever pitched in, in my life, it’s the first time I have ever done something like this,” he said. “It was a little difficult to adjust at first and mentally lock in.”

The righty locked down after and allowed one hit the rest of his start.

“After I got through the first inning and was able to limit the damage, I knew I would have a good game, I was going to be able to lock it in after that” he said.

The Crusaders got one back in the first and then tied it in the third.

“The is the biggest and most important game I have ever pitched in…” – Holy Cross pitcher Tommy Galusha talks his dominating start in the NVL title game #ctbase pic.twitter.com/OphL8Xrwia — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) May 26, 2021

The two starters, Galusha and Watertown starter Henry Marino, battled the rest of the way until the sixth.

Galusha struck out the side in the top of the sixth and Smolley had some words for his team.

“If we were to have a shot, it was going to be right there,” he said. “Let’s try and sneak one over and try to get it closed out in the seventh.”

After Galusha’s RBI single, Watertown got its first two batters of the inning on in the seventh against Holy Cross’ Rob Rosko.

Rosko got back-to-back pop ups and a fielder’s choice to end the threat.

“They got the big hit when they needed it. We had a couple of opportunities,” Watertown coach Jerry Valentino said. “They got the one they needed and we didn’t.”

Player of the Game

Tommy Galusha: The Holy Cross pitcher was dominant on the mound and came through with the biggest hit of the night.

Quotable

“It was a disgusting brown color, but it still does the job. … You celebrate with the juice after you do a good job.” – Galusha, on the team’s rally juice that he drank after the game was over.

The juice is a mixture of different kinds of Gatorade that they drink after they do something big in the game. Galusha said that Rosko started it during the NVL quarterfinals.

No. 3 Holy Cross 3, No, 8 Watertown 2

Watertown 200 000 0 —2 4 2

Holy Cross 101001 x – 3 5 1

Batteries: HC — Tommy Galusha, Rob Rosko (7) and Zach Laferriere. N — Henry Marino and Tino Tanganelli.

2B: HC — Tommy Galusha; W — Cam Guerrera

Records: Holy Cross 16-6, Watertown 10-10