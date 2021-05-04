Gallant, No. 1 Masuk hand No. 10 Notre Dame-Fairfield first loss

5 1 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









MONROE — Two years ago, when Masuk won the Class LL championship, one freshman pitcher was soaking in the winning culture behind the team’s two frontline starters.

Now in 2021, Kathryn Gallant has matched her predecessors as a true ace and has established herself as the top arm in the SWC.

“Knowing her, she works really hard and has been working really hard,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said. “She wanted to continue that tradition and with no season last year she missed a lot of experience, but she knew this was her time to show who she is. She is definitely doing it.”

Gallant’s was as formidable as ever against undefeated No. 10 Notre Dame-Fairfield on Monday, pitching a complete game, allowing one unearned run, three hits and three walks while striking out 14 in No. 1 Masuk’s 2-1 victory.

“Everyone was excited, we knew it was going to be a very good game,” Gallant said. “We were looking forward to this all week because we knew it would challenge us and we wanted to show what we can do.”

Gallant is now 8-0 with a 0.40 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

Masuk ace Kathryn Gallant today against No. 10 Notre Dame-Fairfield: 7IP, 14Ks, 0ER, 1R, 3H, 3BB She is now 8-0 w/ a 0.40 ERA and 114Ks in 52.1 innings #ctsb pic.twitter.com/mu2KbiIIZg — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 4, 2021

“She is pitching great, she’s been hitting her spots and moving the ball very well,” said Barone, whose Panthers improved to 10-0. “She does not get flustered on the mound, she doesn’t let anything get to her.”

Notre Dame-Fairfield (10-1) suffered its first loss, but played Masuk to its closest game of the season by far.

Entering Monday, Masuk had outscored opponents 141-5.

Opposing Gallant on the mound was Judy Tarczali, a freshman ace who has turned heads this year.

Tarczali pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. She held Masuk to its lowest run total of the season.

Notre Dame-Fairfield’s freshman phenom Judy Tarczali held No. 1 Masuk to its lowest run total of the season in a 2-1 loss. Tarczali: 6IP, 10Ks, 1ER, 2R, 3H, 1BB She is now 10-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 60 IP #ctsb pic.twitter.com/tXMKzr5DoT — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 4, 2021

“She did a really good job of moving the ball around and changing speeds,” Gallant said. “This is kind of my first season too, so I know it is a little scary going into a big game as a varsity pitcher.”

Tarczali has pitched every inning for the Lancers and entered with a 10-0 record to go along with a 2.19 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP, with 102 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. She has also thrown seven shutouts and two no-hitters.

“She is phenomenal, just absolutely phenomenal,” Notre Dame-Fairfield coach Jeff Bevino said. “That one unearned run in the first inning, but other than that she threw a three-hitter against the No. 1 team in the state. It is impressive to see a freshman do that against the top team at their place.”

Masuk got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single by Gallant, taking advantage of a previous Notre Dame error.

⬇️1: Gallant helps herself out with a RBI knock to open scoring for Masuk #ctsb Masuk 1, NDF 0 pic.twitter.com/Zc8QhYpF8u — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 3, 2021

“Having a pitcher who can not only throw like that, but hit like that is rare,” Barone said. “At the plate she is the same way, she is very composed. She sees the ball really well and she has been on her game.”

The second Panthers run came on a two-out single by Jacie Hall in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead.

Gallant did not allow a baserunner until MacQuarrie Sone-Folmar led off the fourth inning with a double.

“They’re a little intimidating,” Gallant said. “I know if they get on base that they can make something happen, so there was a little more pressure, but I am so comfortable with my catcher and we knew between the two of us we would figure it out.”

⬆️5: Notre Dame-Fairfield takes advantage of two walks and an error to get one back #ctsb Masuk 2, NDF 1 pic.twitter.com/GO5XpkTTUi — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 3, 2021

The Lancers lone run came on a single by Izzy Ingersoll, which was mishandled in the infield, allowing Daitriana Gongora to score.

Masuk is now the only undefeated team left in the SWC.

“Our girls were ready to play,” Bevino said. “This is a great group of kids and when they come to play, it takes someone like that pitcher to shut us down.”

Despite losing its first game, Bevino remains very confident in Tarczali and the Lancers.

“We will see them in the SWC finals,” Bevino said. “We will, and hopefully it will be a different story then.”

MASUK 2, NOTRE DAME 1

ND-FAIRFIELD 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1 3 1

MASUK 1 0 0 1 0 0 0—2 3 1

Batteries: M—Kathryn Gallant (W, 8-0) Isabel Viglione. NDF—Judy Tarczali (L, 10-1) and Jocelyn Vargas.