Gallant, Masuk power past Foran to set up Class L semifinal rematch with East Haven

MONROE — Despite playing in different leagues, Masuk pitcher Kat Gallant was all too familiar with Foran slugger Kendall LaMorte from the travel softball circuit. So it was no shock to Gallant that LaMorte smoked a two-run home run off her in the third inning of Masuk’s Class L softball quarterfinal game Friday afternoon.

It was only the second home run Gallant, a junior in her first year as Masuk’s starter, had surrendered all year.

“She’s hit plenty of home runs off me before” Gallant said. “I’ve played against her a lot in travel and she’s just a really good hitter and I knew that was going to happen. She’s really good. It happens.”

Fortunately, Gallant and her teammates have plenty of firepower, too. And the GameTimeCT No. 1-ranked team unleashed a torrent of it on the No. 25-seeded Lions in a 14-2, five-inning mercy ruled victory.

Gallant hit a bases-clearing single and had four RBIs as Masuk — the two-time defending Class L champions dating back to 2018 — racked up 15 hits to advance to next week’s semifinals.

“Our goal today was just to score early because we’d been waiting waiting until later in the game the past few games,” said Gallant, who allowed a pair of hits, walked one and struck out 10. “So we wanted to get ahead and, once we started scoring, we didn’t want to stop.”

Masuk's Kat Gallant on her team's 14-2 win over Foran, facing Kendall Lamorte, and facing East Haven in the L semis, a rematch of the 2019 state final #ctsb

Masuk, the No. 1 seed, will face No. 5-seeded East Haven in what should be an anticipated rematch of the 2019 Class L championship game, won by Masuk, 2-0. East Haven outlasted Waterford, 1-0, in the other semifinal.

“We’re excited we’re really looking forward to the rematch,” Gallant said.

Kaitlyn Welch and Natalie Lieto led Masuk with two hits and three runs apiece for Masuk (24-0).

“I’m really happy how they did offensively, scoring 15 runs against a good pitcher and catcher duo,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said.

Masuk bats around, helped by a pair of Foran errors. Gallant hits a bases-clearing double, Ella Bunovsky has an RBI single. It's 4-0 Masuk after 1 #ctsb

Masuk was up 8-0 when Jenna Chichowski, Foran’s No. 9 batter, led off the top of the third with the Lions’ first base hit off Gallant. Then LaMorte stepped in and smacked a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence to cut the deficit to six runs.

“We know she’s good,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said of LaMorte. “She’s a great catcher and a great all-around player. Even standing in the box you can tell she sees the ball really well.

“She was on it. (Gallant) pitched the riseball and it didn’t go where it was supposed to go and (LaMorte) got a piece… Not a piece. She got the whole thing.”

But Masuk put the game into mercy-rule territory with a six-run fourth. Gallant struck out LaMorte for the second time to end the game in the top of the fifth before the rain started falling.

After a duel, Gallant Ks Lamorte (who'd homered before) and Masuk wins 14-2 (5) and heads to the Class L semis. Not a moment too soon as rain falling steady #ctsb

Five Masuk batters finished with multiple hits and scored at least two runs against Foran, which also committed three errors and several other fielding miscues that coach Julie Johnson chalked up to nerves.

“I’m happy that (third) inning happened because otherwise we would have been really disappointed in how we played,” Johnson said. “They’re a very good team. They’re on a mission. But we’re better than how we played today. We fought to get here and we showed our fight and I’m really proud of them for that.

“Kendall’s been doing that for us all year. She’s our go-to player.”

Sarah Falcone, Jacie Hall, Kara Traggianese and Ella Bunovsky each had two hits for Masuk.

Masuk has lost just once in three seasons dating back to the 2017 Class L quarterfinals. Gallant was a freshman on the 2019 team that won it all, pitching in spots behind Sam Schiebe and Maddie Procyk. East Haven reached that 2019 final with many of the same players on this year’s team.

So there’s familiarity, but also some new faces from two years ago. Barone is looking forward to the coming battle.

“East Haven plays in a tough division in the SCC with Amity and Cheshire. They have good competition during the season,” Barone said. “I’m sure they’re coming back for us after a couple of years ago. We need our offense to do what it did today and, if we can score a few runs, we’ll be OK.”

CLASS L QUARTERFINALS

Masuk 14, Foran 2 (5)

FORAN 002 00 — 2 2 3

MASUK 440 6x — 14 14 0

Records: Foran 11-10; Masuk 24-0

Batteries: F–Morgan Viesselman (L) and Kendall LaMorte; M–Kat Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione.

HR: F–LaMorte