West Haven/Sacred Heart's Mia Celentano (28) lines up the puck to score against Hall/Conardon Saturday. Defending the goal is Hall/Conard goalie Sofia Levesque. West Haven/Sacred Heart's Mia Celentano (28) lines up the puck to score against Hall/Conardon Saturday. Defending the goal is Hall/Conard goalie Sofia Levesque. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Froehlich, West Haven-Sacred Heart win scoring battle with Hall-Conard 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven-Sacred Heart Academy and Hall-Conard girls hockey teams have gotten quite familiar with each other this week, playing for the second time which yielded nearly identical results as West Haven-SHA skated away with consecutive 8-5 victories.

Megan Froehlich highlighted the scoring-fest, completing a hat trick with two assists in the first two periods to help give West Haven-SHA and early lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“(Froehlich) is a great player,” West Haven-SHA coach Erin Blake said. “With Nowak and Jianna Cohrs that line, I call them the cone head line from Miracle because the way they find each other, they just work fantastic together. Taylor (Nowak) had two goals on that line and (Cohrs) had the assist. They just mesh and work and they are an unselfish line. They play together and it doesn’t matter who is getting the points, they put the puck in the net for us so we can always rely on that.”

Hall-Conard’s Bridget McGann had a hat trick of her own.

West Haven-SHA (4-0) has scored eight goals in three of its four games, with six in the outlier for a prolific 30 goals in total.

“Our first two offensive lines have played very well,” Blake said. “They mesh, they know how to put the puck in the net, and they find each other. Last game all three players on each line had a goal or two and today here with multiple as well. This is a tough team, it was 8-5 last time with them.”

West Haven-SHA got it going early on a Jenna Hunt goal 2:06 into the game. Minutes later she was followed by Froehlich, who buried two goals in less than 30 seconds for a 3-0 lead.

Mia Celentano extended the West Haven-SHA to 4-0 with her team’s third goal in less than two minutes.

McGann scored Hall-Conard’s first goal in the final minute of the first period.

The second period began with Celentano scoring her second goal to reclaim a four-goal lead, which a minute later was undone by Hall-Conard’s Maddie Levesque for a 5-2 score.

Froehlich answered the call with her hat-trick clinching goal before McGann added her 2nd of her three goals to the scoring frenzy.

Avery Bloom snuck in a backhanded shot 12:57 into the second period to snap the streak of trading goals, reducing the Hall-Conard deficit to 6-4.

West Haven-SHA softened the Hall-Conard momentum on a breakaway goal by Taylor Nowak in the final minute of the period to regain a three-goal lead, 7-4.

It only took 39 seconds into the third period for McGann to finish her hat trick, but that would be the only Hall-Conard score of the period.

Two minutes and 19 seconds later, Nowak tucked away her second and final goal for an 8-5 West Haven-SHA lead.

Hall-Conard’s record falls to 0-5, but Hall-Conard coach Brett Soucy sees glimpses of potential future success.

“Our group is sticking together,” Soucy said. “We are a young team and we got down so quick right off the bat, but we didn’t fold. They stuck together and kept playing good hard clean hockey for the rest of the game and we got ourselves back into it.”