Friday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule

All games 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

BASEBALL: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins (2), 11 a.m.; Brunswick at Hamden Hall, noon; CTC: O’Brien Tech at Platt Tech (2), 10 a.m.; Shoreline: North Branford at Morgan, 10:30 a.m.; SCC: Law at Foran, 11 a.m.; Hand at Xavier (Palmer), 7 p.m.; SWC: Brookfield at Bunnell, 11 a.m.; NVL: Derby at Woodland, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 1 p.m.; Shoreline: Morgan at North Branford, 10:30 a.m.; Hale Ray at Westbrook, 11 a.m.; CC: North Haven at Hand (2), 10 a.m.; Wilbur Cross at Sheehan, 10 a.m.; Cheshire at West Haven, 2 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 10 a.m.; Hamden Hall at Rye (NY), 2 p.m.; SCC: West Haven at Foran, 10 a.m.; Amity at Law, noon; Lyman Hall at Shelton, 12:30 p.m.; Wilbur Cross at Hamden; Non-league: Notre Dame-West Haven at Avon, 10 a.m.; Southington at Xavier, 10 a.m.; Farmington at Morgan, 11 a.m.; Darien at Fairfield Prep, 1 p.m.; Wilton at Guilford, 1 p.m.; Old Lyme at Branford-East Haven, 6 p.m.; Simsbury at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE: SWC: Pomperaug at Bunnell, 11 a.m.; Preps: Convent of the Sacred Heart at Hamden Hall, noon; St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 1 p.m.; Non-league: Old Lyme at Guilford, 10 a.m.; North Branford at Branford, 10 a.m.; Hand at Simsbury, 12:30 p.m.; SCC: Foran at West Haven, 11 a.m.; Lyman Hall at Hamden, noon

BOYS TENNIS: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 2 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 11 a.m.; Greenwich Country Day at Hamden Hall, noon; SCC: Lauralton Hall at North Haven, 3 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK: NVL: Seymour, WCA at Woodland, 10 a.m.; Non-league: Hillhouse Hammer Invite at Bowen Field, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: SCC: Shelton at Xavier, 11:30 a.m.

Baseball

Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Guilford 1

(at West Haven)

Guilford 000 000 1 — 1 4 0

N. Dame 002 013 x — 6 8 2

WP Nick Hunkele. LP Mike McCullagh

Highlights: Mitchell Riccio and Nick Bracale each had two hits for the Knights. Ryan Cotjanle had three RBIs, Hunkele and Riccio each had an RBI.

Seymour 9, Ansonia 0

Ansonia — 2 2 Seymour 2 2 5 X — 9 14 3

Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-3), Tom Rolfe (4) and Matt Blackwell; Seymour—Aidan Brett (1-0) and Matt Bennett

2B: S—Bennett (2), DeBarber.

Team records: Ansonia (6-8-0)

Comments: Seymour combined for 14 hits. Aidan Brett held a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Wolcott 7, Oxford 5

Oxford 3 2 — 5 7 3 Wolcott 3 4 x — 7 8 1

Batteries: Oxford—Joe Matusovich, Kevin Bourdeau (5, 2-1) and Rich Evans; Wolcott—Northrop, Martinez (5, 1-0) and Wagner

2B: O—Bourdeau. HR: O—Bourdeau.

Team records: Oxford (9-5-0)

Comments: Greene had three hits and Northrop had an RBI double that gave Wolcott the lead in the 5th.

Foran 9, Branford 4

Foran 1 3 3 2 — 9 Branford 1 3 — 4

Batteries: Foran—Trey Deitelbaum (1-0), Chuck Diamantis (6), Massey (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-3), Jack Van Gelder (5) and Ethan Covello

2B: F—Deetlebaum; B—Zabawa. 3B: F—Simonelli. HR: F—Simonelli.

Team records: Foran (3-8-0); Branford (3-8-0)

Hamden 16, Fairfield Prep 11

Hamden 1 5 3 7 — 16 12 Fairfield Prep 5 5 1 — 11 13 4

Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg, Jake Jovia (2), Ron Desroches (2, 1-0), Macio Cardona (7) and Angel Rivera; Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, A Lanzillotti (4), Jack Bowery (5, 2-1), AJ Poeisano (6) and Jack Arcamone

Team records: Hamden (12-1-0)

Comments: H: Jake Jovia was 2/4 with four RBI, Zach Gross and Jake Pisano each had two hits. FP: Tim Pearson and Matt Sawyer each had three hits and Jack Arcamone added two hits and had 4 RBI.

Haddam-Killingworth 6, East Hampton 4

East Hampton 1 2 1 — 4 4 1 Haddam-Killingworth 6 x — 6 6 1

Batteries: East Hampton—Quinn (0-2), Carter Scovill (6), Javy Diaz (6); Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan, Lucas Kamoen (3), Alden Halfinger (6, 2-2 1 Sv)

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-0)

Comments: HK pushed across 6 runs in the 6th on 4 hits, a walk and an error to win for the 12th time this season. Luke Dimauro and Callen Powers had 2 hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Josh Wagner had two hits for East Hampton.

Coginchaug 5, Old Saybrook 4

Coginchaug 3 2 — 5 13 1 Old Saybrook 1 1 2 — 4 7 2

Batteries: Coginchaug—Griff Biro (2-0), Alex Tawa (6), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo; Old Saybrook—Jake Butler (0-1), n/a (7) and Connor Lane

Team records: Coginchaug (12-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-5-0)

West Haven 7, Sheehan 0

Sheehan — 5 West Haven 1 2 1 3 x — 7 7

Batteries: Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (6-1), Matt Moconyi (5); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (3-2) 3B: S—Castaldi; WH—Axelrod, Izzy.

Team records: Sheehan (9-6-0); West Haven (8-4-0)

North Haven 5, Jonathan Law 2

Jonathan Law 2 — 2 5 3 North Haven 1 1 2 1 – — 5 8

Batteries: Jonathan Law—Mike Cosmas (0-2), Nolan McKenna-Hansen (3), Aidan King (5) and Luke Pleimann; North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (4-1) and Tyler Harger

2B: NH—Anquillare (2), Balzano, Murray, Pincince.

Team records: Jonathan Law (2-10-0); North Haven (6-7-0)

Comments: Mazzaro came back strong after his first loss of the year with a complete game 7k and 0 walks, Murray, Balzano, Pincince all had a double, and Mike Anguillare hit 2 doubles.

Softball

Sheehan 11, Wilbur Cross 0

Sheehan 1 2 8 — 11 12 2 Wilbur Cross — 3 2

Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (2-5) and Ryan Wolcheski; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-3) and O. Vega

Team records: Sheehan (2-7-0); Wilbur Cross (2-9-0)

Haddam-Killingworth 9, East Hampton 1

Haddam-Killingworth 2 5 2 — 9 10 2 East Hampton 1 — 1 1 3

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (8-1) and Madison LaTouche; East Hampton—Chelsea Woods (0-2) and Leah May

Comments: Kaleigh Bodak pitched a one hitter, striking out 14 and allowing one unearned run while picking up her 7th win of the season. She also lead the Cougars offensively with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Cheyanne LaTouche chipped in with 2 hits, two walks and two runs 2 runs scored. Paige Corcoran, got her first varsity hit, a long RBI triple for HK. The Cougars are now 13-1, while East Hampton is 3-13.

Guilford 3, Jonathan Law 1

Jonathan Law 1 — 1 3 Guilford 1 2 x — 3 5

Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-4) and Nicolina Salanto; Guilford—Ema Signore (4-4) and Addison Smith

2B: JL—Hess, Lula. 3B: JL—Lula; G—Petonito. HR: G—Petonito.

Team records: Jonathan Law (6-4-0); Guilford (4-7-0)

Comments: Allie Petonito’s 2-run homerun in the fifth inning gave Guilford the go ahead lead and secured the win for Guilford.

East Haven 7, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Sacred Heart Academy — 2 1 East Haven 2 1 4 x — 7 10 1

Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-5) and Sydney Grund; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (7-2) and Lena Barthel

2B: SHA—Fitzgerald; EH—Barthel, Franceschi. HR: EH—Franceschi.

Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (7-5-0); East Haven (12-2-0)

Comments: Sammie Franceschi homered, doubled and drove in 4 runs and Lena Barthel doubled and drove in 2 runs for East Haven. Heaphy pitched a two-hitter striking out 7 and improved to 10-2. Lavern Fitzgerald had both SHA hits, including a double.

Shelton 7, Branford 6

Shelton 2 2 1 2 — 7 6 4 Branford 1 1 2 1 1 — 6 6 2

Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-1) and Jackie Jenco; Branford—Izzy Michaud (1-2), Marzia Johnson (2, 0-4) and Paige Richardson, Ortiz (4)

2B: B—Johnson, Valietta. HR: S—Kiman; B—Johnson.

Team records: Shelton (11-4-0); Branford (1-7-0)

Comments: Branford M. Johnson HR and a double with 1 RBI. Shelton A. Kiman has a solo HR J. Krijgsman had a triple

Amity 4, Cheshire 3

Cheshire 1 2 — 3 7 2 Amity 1 3 x — 4 6 1

Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-1) and Trinadey Santiago; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (4-1) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: A—Ciccarelli.

Team records: Cheshire (14-1-0); Amity (7-3-0)

Seymour 13, Ansonia 0

Ansonia — 3 3 Seymour 5 1 7 — 13 12 1

Batteries: Ansonia—Brooke Yezik (0-1) and Julia Pinto; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (10-2) and Jacey Cosciello, Lily Desautels (6)

Team records: Seymour (12-2-0)

Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson double, 2 run homerun and 4 RBI’s. Kiley Regan solo homerun. Morgan Teodosio and Shea McDaniel had 2 hits. Erin Lifrieri 3 hitter with 12 strikeouts. Ansonia- Kayla Thelwell, Jojo Sanchez and Rishalie Garcia all singled.

West Haven 5, Lyman Hall 0

Lyman Hall — 1 2 West Haven 3 1 1 X — 5 6 1

Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tennero (0-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (3-2) and Holly Waibel

2B: WH—Rubirosa (2).

Team records: Lyman Hall (5-7-0); West Haven (5-6-0)

Comments: With tonight’s win West Haven qualifies for the CIAC tournament.

Girls lacrosse

Guilford 17, Cheshire 3

Guilford (3-0-0) 9 8 — 17 Cheshire (8-4-0) 2 1 — 3

Shots: Guilford 29, Cheshire 11

Guilford

Goals: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 6, Hannah Tillier, Sydney Cunningham, Taylor Farace 4, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Assists: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 4, Taylor Farace 3, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 8.

Cheshire (8-4-0)

Goals: Taylor Warburton 2, Hannah Merritt. Assists: Alex Lucas. Saves: Audrey Bronson 8.

Hamden 15, Shelton 12

Hamden (3-5-0) 9 — 15 Shelton (1-4-0) 2 — 12

Hamden (3-5-0)

Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 3, Sofia Murphy-Genao, Mariella Hermann 3, Bridie Purcell, Patrick Kaitlyn, Rylan Twohill 2, Kyley Turschmann 4.

Lauralton Hall 11, Mercy 10

(At Milford)

Mercy 3 7 — 10

Lauralton 7 4 — 11

Goals: M — Kylie Fordyce- 2, Lily Schoonmaker – 5, Kaylie Zemke – 2, and Ava Arcesi – 1; LH —Charlotte Michener – 1, Tierney Struk – 1, Katie M – 2, Morgan White – 4, Caroline Fabrizio – 1, Lily Koerner – 1, and Anna Garate – 1.

Assists: M — Catharine Harrison – 1 LH: Charlotte Michener – 1, Katie M – 1, and Caroline Fabrizio – 2.

Saves: M — Reilly Keegan Saves – 12; LH — 7

Shots: M — 21; LH — 28

Records: M 5-8; LH 7-5

Boys tennis

Career 4, Wilbur Cross 3 (at Wilbur Cross). Singles: Marcus Duff (C) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-1, 6-0; Martin Duff (C) Def. Jashaun Ogarro (WC) 6-1, 6-0; Osiana Brown (C) Def. Tresor Mkambilwa (WC) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1); Cross win by Forfeit. Doubles: Terry Giles and Sami Padilla (C) Def. Adam Sharqawe and Young In Kim (WC) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0; Cross win by Forfeit; Cross win by Forfeit. Records: Cross 2-12; Career 1-11

Cheshire 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 1 (at West Haven). Singles: Uksav Subramani (C) def. James Lorenzetti 6-2, 6-4; Yasha Laskin (C) def. Tommy Fawcett 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Gershfeld (C) def. Desmond Shannon 6-1, 6-2; Josh Goldstein (C) def. Declan Woodman 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Nate Houle/Jacob Neibing (C) def. Justin Pollio/Jack Jannitto 6-2 6-3; Ryan Shan /Shury Sheya (C) def. Matt Wickliffe/ Evan Quesade 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Miles Ligon/Roger Coleman (ND) def. Mike Anastasio/Sham Landess 6-0, 6-2. Records: ND 6-9; Cheshire 12-1.

Hamden 6, Foran 1. Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def. Nio Esposito 6-2, 6-3; Brian Oppenheim (H) def. Arush Puri 6-2, 6-2; Nolan Jermain (H) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Josh Alexander (H) def. Ryan Purviance 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: Ivan Flores/Deng Koi (H) def. Danny Ruano/Kevi Huang 4-6, 6-1 (10-6); Paras Dodd/Maddox Cho (H) def. Danny Abate/Keith Pokornowski (F) 6-4, 5-7 (13-11); Raffi Kapikian/Steven Mingpowne (F) def Joe Kelly/Will Schrier (H) 4-6, 6-1 (10-6).

Law 7, Lyman Hall 0 (at Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (Law) def. Jackson Mailhot (LH) 6-1, 6-1; Adarsh Sethilnathan (Law) def. Brady Campbell (LH) 6-1, 6-2; Sanskar Shah (Law) def. Alex Zelaya (LH) 6-1, 6-4; Anish Sikhinam (L) won by forfeit. Doubles: Brian Zirkel and Julien Roy (Law) def. Evan Smith and Anshul Patel (LH), 6-0, 6-3; Angel Santiago and Pardhip Nair (Law) win by forfeit; Brandon Barthalomew and Lucas Greifzu (Law) win by forfeit. Records: LH 6-7; L 14-0.

Girls tennis

Amity 6, Guilford 1 (at Woodbridge). Singles 1. Kiley Pickens (A) def. Hannah Dietzko (G) 6-0, 6-0 2. Isabella Sicignano (A) def. Riley Mullett (G) 6-0, 6-0 3. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Emma Mullet (G) 6-0, 6-0 Molly Peterson (G) def, Jaden Barretta (A) 6-0, 6-3. Doubles 1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Kiera Stankewich and Kallie Kagan (G) 6-2, 6-0 2. Kyah Francis and Anushka Acharya (A) def. Veronica Zimmer and Kendall Mulligan (G) 6-0, 6-1 3. Jen Xu and Aadya Wijesekera (A) def Claire Pringle and Alexie Gipson (G) 6-0, 6-0. Records: Amity 14-0 Guilford 9-5.

Law 5, Branford 2 (At Branford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Shae LePre 6-2, 6-0; Leila Omeragic (B) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-1; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Nuala Paudyal 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Diya Daruka (L) def. Nunu Smith 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Celina Shrestha/Evie Kaiser (B) def. Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle 7-5, 7-5; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Zaide Schlesinger/Juliana Torello 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Scout Engstrom/Arpita Shrestha 6-3, 6-1. Records: Law 13-0, Branford 9-4. Notes: With the win, Law broke the school record for regular season wins.

Lyman Hall 7, West Haven 0 (At Wallingford) Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Savannah Lopez (WH), 6-2, 6-7(5-7), (10-6); Riley Sullivan (LH) defeats Rebecca Oronzo (WH), 6-1, 6-0; Katie Madow (LH) defeats Anaelecca Turcio (WH), 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Donath (LH) defeats Marley Hauer (WH), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Celia Williams and Alexandria Valverde (WH), 6-1, 6-1; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Jeanette McLaughlin and Elyze Ancheta (WH), 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Milewski and Kayla Dorvil (LH) defeat Vinesah Mumar and Jenna Masaro (WH), 6-1, 6-2. Records: West Haven 2-12; Lyman Hall 9-7.

Sheehan 6, West Haven 1 (At Wallingford). Singles: Avery Solan (S) def. Punar Garani (W) 6-2, 6-2; Benjamin Sager (W) def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-3 (W), 6-3, 11-9; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Adbdel Moshamednor (W) 6-0, 6-0); Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Mustansir Jamalee (W) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Matt Carboni/Jadin Kapoor (S) def. Murtaza Amjod 6-0, 6-0; Connor Duffey/Vraj Patel (S) def. Chris Leum(W) 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Lagasse/Ryan Lagasse (S) def. Valentin Diaz/Yousef Mohamed 7-5, 6-0. Records: Sheehan 13-2; West Haven 0-13.

Westbrook 5, East Hampton 2 (at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Katie Arndt (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Lil MacDonald (EH) 6-2, 6-0; Charolette Minnick (EH) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 6-4, 7-5; Eshanti Karkun (EH) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 4-6, 6-1, 3-2, retired. Doubles: Xan Zanzalari and Bree Koplas (WK) def. K. Stewart and J. Tripp (EH) 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Polumbo and Adrianna Stranieri (WK) def. V. Stewart and M. Sulvaran (EH) 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. E. Urban and J. Taylor (EH) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys golf

Amity 177, Sheehan 185 (at The Farms CC, Par 36) Co-Medalists: Brett Chodos & Ethan McDaniel (A), 40. Amity: Gurshaan Sidhu 44, Landon Rocchio 53. Sheehan: Trevor Held 43, Dylan Hennessy 45, Andrew Carey 47, Anthony DeFilio 50. Records: Amity 9-1; Sheehan 10-1.

Boys volleyball

Cheshire 3, Shelton 0 (at Shelton). Game scores: Cheshire 29-27, 25-14, 25-19. Stats: Cheshire: Jeremy Alliger 12 kills, Shea Cronin- 9 digs, Tim Nugent 31assists, 3aces. Shelton: Nico Marini 13 assists, 3 aces, and 4 digs; Alex Mallozzi 5 kills and 3 digs; Brandon Acervida 12 digs. Record: S 10-4.

Xavier 3, Hand 2 (at Middletown). Game scores: Xavier 31-29, 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12. Record: X 4-8.