Friday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule
All games 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted
BASEBALL: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins (2), 11 a.m.; Brunswick at Hamden Hall, noon; CTC: O’Brien Tech at Platt Tech (2), 10 a.m.; Shoreline: North Branford at Morgan, 10:30 a.m.; SCC: Law at Foran, 11 a.m.; Hand at Xavier (Palmer), 7 p.m.; SWC: Brookfield at Bunnell, 11 a.m.; NVL: Derby at Woodland, 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 1 p.m.; Shoreline: Morgan at North Branford, 10:30 a.m.; Hale Ray at Westbrook, 11 a.m.; CC: North Haven at Hand (2), 10 a.m.; Wilbur Cross at Sheehan, 10 a.m.; Cheshire at West Haven, 2 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 10 a.m.; Hamden Hall at Rye (NY), 2 p.m.; SCC: West Haven at Foran, 10 a.m.; Amity at Law, noon; Lyman Hall at Shelton, 12:30 p.m.; Wilbur Cross at Hamden; Non-league: Notre Dame-West Haven at Avon, 10 a.m.; Southington at Xavier, 10 a.m.; Farmington at Morgan, 11 a.m.; Darien at Fairfield Prep, 1 p.m.; Wilton at Guilford, 1 p.m.; Old Lyme at Branford-East Haven, 6 p.m.; Simsbury at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE: SWC: Pomperaug at Bunnell, 11 a.m.; Preps: Convent of the Sacred Heart at Hamden Hall, noon; St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 1 p.m.; Non-league: Old Lyme at Guilford, 10 a.m.; North Branford at Branford, 10 a.m.; Hand at Simsbury, 12:30 p.m.; SCC: Foran at West Haven, 11 a.m.; Lyman Hall at Hamden, noon
BOYS TENNIS: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 2 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Preps: St. Luke’s at Hopkins, 11 a.m.; Greenwich Country Day at Hamden Hall, noon; SCC: Lauralton Hall at North Haven, 3 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK: NVL: Seymour, WCA at Woodland, 10 a.m.; Non-league: Hillhouse Hammer Invite at Bowen Field, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: SCC: Shelton at Xavier, 11:30 a.m.
Baseball
Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Guilford 1
(at West Haven)
Guilford 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
N. Dame 002 013 x — 6 8 2
WP Nick Hunkele. LP Mike McCullagh
Highlights: Mitchell Riccio and Nick Bracale each had two hits for the Knights. Ryan Cotjanle had three RBIs, Hunkele and Riccio each had an RBI.
Seymour 9, Ansonia 0
|
Ansonia
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Seymour
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
X
|
—
|
9
|
14
|
3
Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-3), Tom Rolfe (4) and Matt Blackwell; Seymour—Aidan Brett (1-0) and Matt Bennett
2B: S—Bennett (2), DeBarber.
Team records: Ansonia (6-8-0)
Comments: Seymour combined for 14 hits. Aidan Brett held a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
Wolcott 7, Oxford 5
|
Oxford
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
Wolcott
|
3
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Oxford—Joe Matusovich, Kevin Bourdeau (5, 2-1) and Rich Evans; Wolcott—Northrop, Martinez (5, 1-0) and Wagner
2B: O—Bourdeau. HR: O—Bourdeau.
Team records: Oxford (9-5-0)
Comments: Greene had three hits and Northrop had an RBI double that gave Wolcott the lead in the 5th.
Foran 9, Branford 4
|
Foran
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
Branford
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
Batteries: Foran—Trey Deitelbaum (1-0), Chuck Diamantis (6), Massey (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-3), Jack Van Gelder (5) and Ethan Covello
2B: F—Deetlebaum; B—Zabawa. 3B: F—Simonelli. HR: F—Simonelli.
Team records: Foran (3-8-0); Branford (3-8-0)
Hamden 16, Fairfield Prep 11
|
Hamden
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
—
|
16
|
12
|
Fairfield Prep
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
—
|
11
|
13
|
4
Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg, Jake Jovia (2), Ron Desroches (2, 1-0), Macio Cardona (7) and Angel Rivera; Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, A Lanzillotti (4), Jack Bowery (5, 2-1), AJ Poeisano (6) and Jack Arcamone
Team records: Hamden (12-1-0)
Comments: H: Jake Jovia was 2/4 with four RBI, Zach Gross and Jake Pisano each had two hits. FP: Tim Pearson and Matt Sawyer each had three hits and Jack Arcamone added two hits and had 4 RBI.
Haddam-Killingworth 6, East Hampton 4
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
6
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
1
Batteries: East Hampton—Quinn (0-2), Carter Scovill (6), Javy Diaz (6); Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan, Lucas Kamoen (3), Alden Halfinger (6, 2-2 1 Sv)
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-0)
Comments: HK pushed across 6 runs in the 6th on 4 hits, a walk and an error to win for the 12th time this season. Luke Dimauro and Callen Powers had 2 hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Josh Wagner had two hits for East Hampton.
Coginchaug 5, Old Saybrook 4
|
Coginchaug
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
13
|
1
|
Old Saybrook
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
2
Batteries: Coginchaug—Griff Biro (2-0), Alex Tawa (6), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo; Old Saybrook—Jake Butler (0-1), n/a (7) and Connor Lane
Team records: Coginchaug (12-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-5-0)
West Haven 7, Sheehan 0
|
Sheehan
|
—
|
5
|
West Haven
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
7
Batteries: Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (6-1), Matt Moconyi (5); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (3-2) 3B: S—Castaldi; WH—Axelrod, Izzy.
Team records: Sheehan (9-6-0); West Haven (8-4-0)
North Haven 5, Jonathan Law 2
|
Jonathan Law
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
North Haven
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
–
|
—
|
5
|
8
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Mike Cosmas (0-2), Nolan McKenna-Hansen (3), Aidan King (5) and Luke Pleimann; North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (4-1) and Tyler Harger
2B: NH—Anquillare (2), Balzano, Murray, Pincince.
Team records: Jonathan Law (2-10-0); North Haven (6-7-0)
Comments: Mazzaro came back strong after his first loss of the year with a complete game 7k and 0 walks, Murray, Balzano, Pincince all had a double, and Mike Anguillare hit 2 doubles.
Softball
Sheehan 11, Wilbur Cross 0
|
Sheehan
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
—
|
11
|
12
|
2
|
Wilbur Cross
|
—
|
3
|
2
Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (2-5) and Ryan Wolcheski; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-3) and O. Vega
Team records: Sheehan (2-7-0); Wilbur Cross (2-9-0)
Haddam-Killingworth 9, East Hampton 1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
10
|
2
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
3
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (8-1) and Madison LaTouche; East Hampton—Chelsea Woods (0-2) and Leah May
Comments: Kaleigh Bodak pitched a one hitter, striking out 14 and allowing one unearned run while picking up her 7th win of the season. She also lead the Cougars offensively with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Cheyanne LaTouche chipped in with 2 hits, two walks and two runs 2 runs scored. Paige Corcoran, got her first varsity hit, a long RBI triple for HK. The Cougars are now 13-1, while East Hampton is 3-13.
Guilford 3, Jonathan Law 1
|
Jonathan Law
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
Guilford
|
1
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
5
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-4) and Nicolina Salanto; Guilford—Ema Signore (4-4) and Addison Smith
2B: JL—Hess, Lula. 3B: JL—Lula; G—Petonito. HR: G—Petonito.
Team records: Jonathan Law (6-4-0); Guilford (4-7-0)
Comments: Allie Petonito’s 2-run homerun in the fifth inning gave Guilford the go ahead lead and secured the win for Guilford.
East Haven 7, Sacred Heart Academy 0
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
—
|
2
|
1
|
East Haven
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
10
|
1
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-5) and Sydney Grund; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (7-2) and Lena Barthel
2B: SHA—Fitzgerald; EH—Barthel, Franceschi. HR: EH—Franceschi.
Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (7-5-0); East Haven (12-2-0)
Comments: Sammie Franceschi homered, doubled and drove in 4 runs and Lena Barthel doubled and drove in 2 runs for East Haven. Heaphy pitched a two-hitter striking out 7 and improved to 10-2. Lavern Fitzgerald had both SHA hits, including a double.
Shelton 7, Branford 6
|
Shelton
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
6
|
4
|
Branford
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
2
Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-1) and Jackie Jenco; Branford—Izzy Michaud (1-2), Marzia Johnson (2, 0-4) and Paige Richardson, Ortiz (4)
2B: B—Johnson, Valietta. HR: S—Kiman; B—Johnson.
Team records: Shelton (11-4-0); Branford (1-7-0)
Comments: Branford M. Johnson HR and a double with 1 RBI. Shelton A. Kiman has a solo HR J. Krijgsman had a triple
Amity 4, Cheshire 3
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
Amity
|
1
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-1) and Trinadey Santiago; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (4-1) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: A—Ciccarelli.
Team records: Cheshire (14-1-0); Amity (7-3-0)
Seymour 13, Ansonia 0
|
Ansonia
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
Seymour
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
—
|
13
|
12
|
1
Batteries: Ansonia—Brooke Yezik (0-1) and Julia Pinto; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (10-2) and Jacey Cosciello, Lily Desautels (6)
Team records: Seymour (12-2-0)
Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson double, 2 run homerun and 4 RBI’s. Kiley Regan solo homerun. Morgan Teodosio and Shea McDaniel had 2 hits. Erin Lifrieri 3 hitter with 12 strikeouts. Ansonia- Kayla Thelwell, Jojo Sanchez and Rishalie Garcia all singled.
West Haven 5, Lyman Hall 0
|
Lyman Hall
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
West Haven
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
X
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tennero (0-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (3-2) and Holly Waibel
2B: WH—Rubirosa (2).
Team records: Lyman Hall (5-7-0); West Haven (5-6-0)
Comments: With tonight’s win West Haven qualifies for the CIAC tournament.
Girls lacrosse
Guilford 17, Cheshire 3
|
Guilford (3-0-0)
|
9
|
8
|
—
|
17
|
Cheshire (8-4-0)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
3
Shots: Guilford 29, Cheshire 11
Guilford
Goals: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 6, Hannah Tillier, Sydney Cunningham, Taylor Farace 4, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Assists: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 4, Taylor Farace 3, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 8.
Cheshire (8-4-0)
Goals: Taylor Warburton 2, Hannah Merritt. Assists: Alex Lucas. Saves: Audrey Bronson 8.
Hamden 15, Shelton 12
|
Hamden (3-5-0)
|
9
|
—
|
15
|
Shelton (1-4-0)
|
2
|
—
|
12
Hamden (3-5-0)
Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 3, Sofia Murphy-Genao, Mariella Hermann 3, Bridie Purcell, Patrick Kaitlyn, Rylan Twohill 2, Kyley Turschmann 4.
Lauralton Hall 11, Mercy 10
(At Milford)
Mercy 3 7 — 10
Lauralton 7 4 — 11
Goals: M — Kylie Fordyce- 2, Lily Schoonmaker – 5, Kaylie Zemke – 2, and Ava Arcesi – 1; LH —Charlotte Michener – 1, Tierney Struk – 1, Katie M – 2, Morgan White – 4, Caroline Fabrizio – 1, Lily Koerner – 1, and Anna Garate – 1.
Assists: M — Catharine Harrison – 1 LH: Charlotte Michener – 1, Katie M – 1, and Caroline Fabrizio – 2.
Saves: M — Reilly Keegan Saves – 12; LH — 7
Shots: M — 21; LH — 28
Records: M 5-8; LH 7-5
Boys tennis
Career 4, Wilbur Cross 3 (at Wilbur Cross). Singles: Marcus Duff (C) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-1, 6-0; Martin Duff (C) Def. Jashaun Ogarro (WC) 6-1, 6-0; Osiana Brown (C) Def. Tresor Mkambilwa (WC) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1); Cross win by Forfeit. Doubles: Terry Giles and Sami Padilla (C) Def. Adam Sharqawe and Young In Kim (WC) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0; Cross win by Forfeit; Cross win by Forfeit. Records: Cross 2-12; Career 1-11
Cheshire 6, Notre Dame-West Haven 1 (at West Haven). Singles: Uksav Subramani (C) def. James Lorenzetti 6-2, 6-4; Yasha Laskin (C) def. Tommy Fawcett 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Gershfeld (C) def. Desmond Shannon 6-1, 6-2; Josh Goldstein (C) def. Declan Woodman 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Nate Houle/Jacob Neibing (C) def. Justin Pollio/Jack Jannitto 6-2 6-3; Ryan Shan /Shury Sheya (C) def. Matt Wickliffe/ Evan Quesade 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Miles Ligon/Roger Coleman (ND) def. Mike Anastasio/Sham Landess 6-0, 6-2. Records: ND 6-9; Cheshire 12-1.
Hamden 6, Foran 1. Singles: Quinn Northrup (H) def. Nio Esposito 6-2, 6-3; Brian Oppenheim (H) def. Arush Puri 6-2, 6-2; Nolan Jermain (H) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Josh Alexander (H) def. Ryan Purviance 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: Ivan Flores/Deng Koi (H) def. Danny Ruano/Kevi Huang 4-6, 6-1 (10-6); Paras Dodd/Maddox Cho (H) def. Danny Abate/Keith Pokornowski (F) 6-4, 5-7 (13-11); Raffi Kapikian/Steven Mingpowne (F) def Joe Kelly/Will Schrier (H) 4-6, 6-1 (10-6).
Law 7, Lyman Hall 0 (at Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (Law) def. Jackson Mailhot (LH) 6-1, 6-1; Adarsh Sethilnathan (Law) def. Brady Campbell (LH) 6-1, 6-2; Sanskar Shah (Law) def. Alex Zelaya (LH) 6-1, 6-4; Anish Sikhinam (L) won by forfeit. Doubles: Brian Zirkel and Julien Roy (Law) def. Evan Smith and Anshul Patel (LH), 6-0, 6-3; Angel Santiago and Pardhip Nair (Law) win by forfeit; Brandon Barthalomew and Lucas Greifzu (Law) win by forfeit. Records: LH 6-7; L 14-0.
Girls tennis
Amity 6, Guilford 1 (at Woodbridge). Singles 1. Kiley Pickens (A) def. Hannah Dietzko (G) 6-0, 6-0 2. Isabella Sicignano (A) def. Riley Mullett (G) 6-0, 6-0 3. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Emma Mullet (G) 6-0, 6-0 Molly Peterson (G) def, Jaden Barretta (A) 6-0, 6-3. Doubles 1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Kiera Stankewich and Kallie Kagan (G) 6-2, 6-0 2. Kyah Francis and Anushka Acharya (A) def. Veronica Zimmer and Kendall Mulligan (G) 6-0, 6-1 3. Jen Xu and Aadya Wijesekera (A) def Claire Pringle and Alexie Gipson (G) 6-0, 6-0. Records: Amity 14-0 Guilford 9-5.
Law 5, Branford 2 (At Branford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Shae LePre 6-2, 6-0; Leila Omeragic (B) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-1; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Nuala Paudyal 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Diya Daruka (L) def. Nunu Smith 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Celina Shrestha/Evie Kaiser (B) def. Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle 7-5, 7-5; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Zaide Schlesinger/Juliana Torello 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Scout Engstrom/Arpita Shrestha 6-3, 6-1. Records: Law 13-0, Branford 9-4. Notes: With the win, Law broke the school record for regular season wins.
Lyman Hall 7, West Haven 0 (At Wallingford) Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Savannah Lopez (WH), 6-2, 6-7(5-7), (10-6); Riley Sullivan (LH) defeats Rebecca Oronzo (WH), 6-1, 6-0; Katie Madow (LH) defeats Anaelecca Turcio (WH), 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Donath (LH) defeats Marley Hauer (WH), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Celia Williams and Alexandria Valverde (WH), 6-1, 6-1; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Jeanette McLaughlin and Elyze Ancheta (WH), 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Milewski and Kayla Dorvil (LH) defeat Vinesah Mumar and Jenna Masaro (WH), 6-1, 6-2. Records: West Haven 2-12; Lyman Hall 9-7.
Sheehan 6, West Haven 1 (At Wallingford). Singles: Avery Solan (S) def. Punar Garani (W) 6-2, 6-2; Benjamin Sager (W) def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-3 (W), 6-3, 11-9; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Adbdel Moshamednor (W) 6-0, 6-0); Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Mustansir Jamalee (W) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Matt Carboni/Jadin Kapoor (S) def. Murtaza Amjod 6-0, 6-0; Connor Duffey/Vraj Patel (S) def. Chris Leum(W) 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Lagasse/Ryan Lagasse (S) def. Valentin Diaz/Yousef Mohamed 7-5, 6-0. Records: Sheehan 13-2; West Haven 0-13.
Westbrook 5, East Hampton 2 (at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Katie Arndt (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Lil MacDonald (EH) 6-2, 6-0; Charolette Minnick (EH) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 6-4, 7-5; Eshanti Karkun (EH) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 4-6, 6-1, 3-2, retired. Doubles: Xan Zanzalari and Bree Koplas (WK) def. K. Stewart and J. Tripp (EH) 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Polumbo and Adrianna Stranieri (WK) def. V. Stewart and M. Sulvaran (EH) 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. E. Urban and J. Taylor (EH) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys golf
Amity 177, Sheehan 185 (at The Farms CC, Par 36) Co-Medalists: Brett Chodos & Ethan McDaniel (A), 40. Amity: Gurshaan Sidhu 44, Landon Rocchio 53. Sheehan: Trevor Held 43, Dylan Hennessy 45, Andrew Carey 47, Anthony DeFilio 50. Records: Amity 9-1; Sheehan 10-1.
Boys volleyball
Cheshire 3, Shelton 0 (at Shelton). Game scores: Cheshire 29-27, 25-14, 25-19. Stats: Cheshire: Jeremy Alliger 12 kills, Shea Cronin- 9 digs, Tim Nugent 31assists, 3aces. Shelton: Nico Marini 13 assists, 3 aces, and 4 digs; Alex Mallozzi 5 kills and 3 digs; Brandon Acervida 12 digs. Record: S 10-4.
Xavier 3, Hand 2 (at Middletown). Game scores: Xavier 31-29, 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12. Record: X 4-8.