Friday’s roundup: Guilford’s 5-run, 2-out rally tops Cheshire; Shelton upsets No. 1 Hand

BASEBALL

GUILFORD 6, CHESHIRE 1

(at Guilford)

Cheshire 000 010 0 — 1 7 3

Guilford 100 005 x — 6 10 0

Luca Raccio, Mike Mercaldi (6) and Ian Wirz; Mike McCullagh, Mike Torre (6) and Mike Buccaro. WP: Torre. LP Raccio.

Led by Jake Ciocca’s 2 RBI triple in the bottom of the 6th, Guilford rallied for 5 runs, all with 2 outs to take the lead. Julian Scarpa and Jack Palmer both followed with RBI extra base hits. Mike McCullagh allowed 1 run on 2 hits, striking out 5 in 5 innings. Mike Torre earned the win in relief, striking out 3 over 2 innings. For Cheshire, E.J. Quint was 2-4 with an RBI.

Shelton 2, Hand 0

Hand 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

Shelton 110 000 x — 2 7 0

H- Carone 4-1, c-Engelhardt

S- Jensen 3-2, c- Keith

HR- Steele (4th)

H-12-1. S-7-6

Greenwich 6, New Canaan 1

Greenwich 021 011 1 – 6 11 0

New Canaan 000 000 1 – 1 2 4

Batteries: G – Tommy Healy (W), Miles Langhorne (7) and Felipe Echeto; NC – Andrew Rashad (L), Ian Wearing (6) and Zack Ramppen; Highlights: G – Ryan Perez 3-for-4, HR, triple, double, 2 RBIs; Echeto 2 hits including a double; NC – Jack O’Donnell double, RBI.

Staples 3, Ludlowe 1

Ludlowe 000 000 1 – 1 2 1

Staples 102 000 x – 3 3 2

Batteries: L – John Salerno (L), Kyle Carozza (1), Kevin Donahue (4) and Noah Schaper. S – Carter Kelsey (W), Justin Lessing (7, S) and Justin Rothenberg. Highlights: S – Cutter Frost RBI single.

Sheehan 4, Jonathan Law 2

Jonathan Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 x — 2 5 0 Sheehan 0 0 2 2 0 0 x — 4 5 1

Batteries: Jonathan Law—Kian McEnerney (0-1), Liam Fedigan (3), Aidan King (5), Justin Judge (6) and Hunter Boyd; Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (6-0), Nate Cerasale (6) and Bill Gorry

2B: JL—Marino.

Team records: Jonathan Law (2-8-0); Sheehan (8-5-0)

Comments: Todd Grammatico earned the win on the mound to improve to 5-0 on the year. He struck out 10 in 5 ⅔ innings and scattered 5 hits. Nate Cerasale pitched the final 1 ⅓ innings to pick up his second save of the season, striking out 3. Anthony Castaldi was 2-3 with an RBI for the Titans. James Marino was 2-3 for Law.

Lyman Hall 5, Branford 2

Lyman Hall 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 — 5 9 2 Branford 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 3 2

Batteries: Lyman Hall—Zach Ranney (1-0), Thomas Pallota (5) and Ryan Brockett; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-2), Tyler Jarvis (6) and Ethan Covello

2B: LH—Hackett; B—Covello. 3B: LH—Hackett.

Team records: Lyman Hall (2-5-0); Branford (3-5-0)

Fairfield Prep 18, North Haven 1

North Haven 0 0 1 0 0 x — 1 3 0 Fairfield Prep 5 10 0 3 x x — 18 10 1

Batteries: North Haven—Steven Vincent, Owen Pincince (0-1), Jack Martineau, Shaun Murray (2), Cole Zalegowski (2) and Tyler Harger (5); Fairfield Prep—and Jack Arcamone HR: FP—Coyne.

Team records: North Haven (5-5-0); Fairfield Prep (5-0-0)

North Branford 6, Haddam-Killingworth 5

Haddam-Killingworth 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 5 7 0 North Branford 0 0 3 1 1 0 1 — 6 8 0

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn; North Branford—and Ryan Michonski

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (9-3-0); North Branford (8-2-0)

Comments: Cam Garrett picked up his first varsity win pitching 4 strong innings to lead North Branford to a 6-5 win over Haddam Killingworth. Ben Stegina and Ryan Nuzzo had 2 hits apiece for the Thunderbirds. North Branford improves to 9-4 on the season. North Branford won on a bases loaded walk in the 7th.

Coginchaug 10, Westbrook 0

Westbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2 Coginchaug 3 2 2 0 3 x — 10 12 1

Batteries: Westbrook—Charles Schneider (0-1) and Tyler Prisley; Coginchaug—Griff Biro (1-0) and Mike Garofalo

Team records: Westbrook (0-8-0); Coginchaug (9-1-0)

Oxford 7, Naugatuck 3

Naugatuck 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 1 Oxford 0 0 0 0 5 2 X — 7 8 0

Batteries: Oxford—and Rich Evans; Naugatuck—and Mike Deitelbaum

2B: O—Bourdeau, Clifford. HR: N—Charfield.

Highlights: N — Jon Charfield hit a 2 run home run in the bottom of the first. Justin Stone also added 2 hits for the Greyhounds. O — Joe Matusovich pitched 6.2 strong innings allowing three runs to earn his second win of the season. Rich Evans had two hits, Kevin Bourdeau and Connor Clifford each had 2 RBI doubles while Matt Michaud and Ethan Coleman had RBI singles for the Wolverines.

Team records: Oxford (7-4-0)

Amity 10, Notre Dame-West Haven 1

Amity 5 3 0 1 2 — 10

NDWH 0 1 0 0 0 –1

Batteries: Amity- Owen Leszczak (p), John Turski (p), Martin Zhang (p), Jacob Crow (c). NDWH- Matthew Prete (p), Jack Weber (p), Zach Evanko Weber (p), Devon Rodriguez (p), Nick Barcale (c).

Highlights: Amity- Owen Leszczak went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Mac Burke 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, Caleb Marcin 1 for 3 with 2 RBI, and Julian Stevens went 3 for 3 with 1 HR and 1 RBI. NDWH- Kevin Milewski went 1 for 2 with 1 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Sacred Heart Academy 13, Foran 9

Sacred Heart Academy 0 0 1 5 0 0 7 — 13 12 0 Foran 0 0 3 0 2 0 4 — 9 12 6

3B: SHA—Fitzgerald; F—LaMorte, Nittoly, Rodrigues (2).

Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (6-4-0); Foran (6-3-0)

Naugatuck 2, Oxford 0

Naugatuck 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 0 Oxford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2

Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (1-1) and Kendall Allen; Oxford—Sophie Gendron (0-1) and Kerri Conicelli

2B: N—Cestari.

Ludlowe 10, Staples 2

Staples 000 001 1 — 2 7 2

Ludlowe 360 001 X — 10 12 2

Batteries: S- Natasha Taubehem (L) & Jen Westphal. L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero

Ludlowe (12-1) Staples (9-2)

Highlights: S- Ava Vincini 2-4, Ally Schwartz 2-3 HR

L-Allie Clark 2-4 RBI, Della Jackson 2-4 RBI, Elena Ohe 2-3 Double 3 RBI, Maddy Reyes 3-4 2 Doubles 2 RBIs

Cheshire 12, North Haven 0

North Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4 Cheshire 4 3 1 0 1 3 — 12 12 1

Batteries: North Haven—and Balosciano; Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago HR: C—Carangelo, Pearson, Santiago.

Team records: Cheshire (11-0-0)

North Branford 12, Haddam-Killingworth 7

North Branford 0 0 5 0 0 7 0 — 12 10 2 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 — 7 14 3

HR: NB—Miconi.

East Haven 17, Hamden 0

Hamden 0 0 0 0 0 x — 0 2 2 East Haven 10 2 5 0 x x — 17 12 0

2B: EH—Franceschi, Goodrich (2). HR: EH—Dupree.

Team records: Hamden (1-6-0); East Haven (8-1-0)

Comments: Tori Heaphy recorded her 100th career hit for East Haven.

Seymour 22, Kennedy 0

Seymour 7 6 4 2 3 0 — 22 24 0 Kennedy 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (8-2), Meagan Keeffe (4) and Lily Desautels; Kennedy—Lizziy Albritght (0-1) and Alejandra Ruales

Team records: Seymour (10-2-0); Kennedy (0-1-0)

Comments: Seymour- Emma Rousseau 5 hits, 4 RBI’s. Alyssa Johnson 3 hits, 4 RBI’s. Kiley Regan 3 hits, 2 RBIs. Morgan Teodosio 2 hits, 2 run homerun and picked up her 100th career RBI. Erin Lefrieri and Meagan Keeffe combined on a no hitter.

West Haven 8, Sheehan 4

Sheehan 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 4 2 West Haven 0 0 0 3 2 3 X — 8 17 2

Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (1-4) and Ryen Wolcheski; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (1-1), Neve Krajcir and Holly Waibel 3B: WH—Jimenez.

Team records: Sheehan (1-5-0); West Haven (3-5-0)

Masuk 12, Bunnell 0

BUNNELL 000 00X X—0 1 2

MASUK 333 12X X—12 15 0

Records: Bunnell 2-9, Masuk 12-0. Batteries: B—Kayla Morel (L) and Ymoni Ortiz—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kayla Morel 2, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Kayla Morel 3, Kathryn Gallant 13 Highlights: MASUK—Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. Jacie Hall went 4-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, and 4 RBIs. Sarah Falcone went 2-for-3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky, Katie Welch, Casey Halliday, Isabel Viglione, and Emma West-Testo each had singles. BUNNELL-Mikayla Bonilla had a single.

Notre Dame-Fairfield 15, Stratford 0

Stratford 000 00 — 0-0 -6

NDF 870 0x — 15-14-0

J. Brown and L.Bell

Judy Tarczali (11-1) and Jocelyn Vargas

Izzy Ingersol had 3 hits including a double and triple. Mac Stone Folmar had a double and a 3 run Homer (11) and 4 RBI’s. Ari Kedersha had 2 hits as did Justina Holland

Daitriana Gongora hit a grand slam

Judy Tarczali pitched a 5 inning perfect game and her 3rd no hitter striking out 13

NDF 11-1

Trumbull 17, Ridgefield 5

Ridgefield 3 0 0 0 2 0 — 5 6 3

Trumbull 2 2 0 3 0 (10) — 17 17 0

T: 7-3 (7-2 FCIAC) R 1-13

T- Mackenzie Bruggeman (w 5-3) and Cassi Barbato

R- A. Destefano, S. Arent 5th and L. Thomas

T: Bruggeman struck out 7 and had 3 hits including a HR and scored 5 runs. Barbato 3 hits and 4 RBIs. Kiley Barbagallo 4 hits 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored. Lianna Weaver and Jenna Duffy had 2 hits each.

R: M. Pickett HR and S. Arent HR

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mercy 14, Haddam-Killingworth 10

Haddam-Killingworth 5 5 — 10 Mercy 7 7 — 14

Shots: Haddam-Killingworth 23, Mercy 29

Haddam-Killingworth (0-4-0)

Goals: Sophie Gromala 5, Yumi Imai 3, Morgan Madore 2. Assists: Sophie Gromala 2, Carly Rettberg.

Mercy (3-6-0)

Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Maddy Carbone, Kylie Fordyce 2, Shaelyn Kelley 5, Lily Schoonmaker 4. Assists: Ava Arcesi, Maddy Carbone, Kylie Fordyce, Lily Schoonmaker. Saves: Reilly Keegan 10.

Sacred Heart Academy 15, Jonathan Law 5

Sacred Heart Academy 7 8 — 15 Jonathan Law 3 2 — 5

Shots: Sacred Heart Academy 28, Jonathan Law 10

Jonathan Law (2-3-0)

Goals: Jordyn Konlian 3, Ella Jambor, Lindsay Konlian. Assists: Jordyn Konlian. Saves: Bridget Bennett 11.

New Canaan 11, Ludlowe 7

Ludlowe 4 3 – 7

New Canaan 5 6 – 11

Scoring: Ludlowe: Kaleigh Sommers 5g; Callie Cirilli 1g; Campbell Eckert 1g; New Canaan: Dillyn Patten 4g, 1a; Quinn Mckiernan 1g, 3a; Kaleigh Harden 3g; Devon Russell 2g; Lexi Tully 1g; McKenna Harden 1a.

Goalies: L – Kennedy Carr 10 saves; NC – Claire Mahoney 4 saves.

Brookfield 14, Notre Dame-Fairfield 3

BROOKFIELD 12 2 — 14

NOTRE DAME 1 2 — 3

Records: Brookfield (6-5), Notre Dame (0-11)

Scoring: B – Susan Rawding 7 goals 1 assist, Shannon Ackerly 3g 1a, Hannah Balzi 1g 2a, Emily Delafield 1g 1a, Emma Lonegran 1g, Julianna Mix 1g, Katherine McGrade 4a; ND – Veronica Rrapi 2g, Sheila Hagerty 1g 1a

Goalies: B – Nina Tremonte (5 saves); ND – Ava Wojnarowski (2 saves), Kaylee Daniele (6 saves)

Shots: B – 33; ND – 10

Masuk 15, Notre Dame 3

MASUK 15 0 — 15

NOTRE DAME 0 3 — 3

Records: Masuk (9-1), Notre Dame (0-10)

Scoring: M – Mary Henry 3 goals 4 assists, Amelia Logan 3g 4a, Juliana Pagano 3g 1a, Olivia Tohill 2g 1a, Cali Ryan 2g, Lilly Cameron 2g, Samantha Henry 2a; ND – Isabella Chimento 3g

Goalies: M – Sophia Clark (5 saves); ND – Ava Wojnarowski (8 saves)

Scoring: M – 26; ND – 8

BOYS TENNIS

Amity 5, Shelton 2 (at Shelton): Singles: Brett Gloria (A) Def. Suhaas Nadella 6-2 6-0 Nishaan Patel (A) Def. Carson Rhodes 6-0 6-1 Aaron Babajanyan (A) Def. Archit Bhargava 6-0 6-0 Amity win by default. Doubles: Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak (S) Def. Joey Kopel & Aarush Garg 6-1 7-5 Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) Def. Edgar Babajanyan & Ethan Sapire 7-6 2-6 1-0(10-5) Kai Sovar & Lucas Rodriguez (A) Def. Edward Granados & Ryan Ouloul 6-1 6-4. Records: Amity 8-2; Shelton 1-11.

Cheshire 6, North Haven 1 (at Cheshire)) Singles: C Subramani v NH Rudikoff Cheshire 6-0, 6-0; C Laskin v NH De Lencastre Cheshire 6-0, 6-0; C Goldstein v NH Lipinski Cheshire 6-0, 6-0; C Lawless v NH Geremia Cheshire 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: C Houle/Niebling v NH Powell/LaBanara Cheshire 6-1, 6-3; C Sheth/Shan v NH Park/Falasco Cheshire 6-1, 6-1; C Anastasio/Chen v NH Anwar/Hansard North Haven 6-0, 6-3. Records: Cheshire 10-0.

East Haven 5, West Haven 2 (at West Haven): Singles: Punar Garani (WH) def. Gabe Okzewski (EH) 1-6, 6-0, 10-3. Benjamin Sager (WH) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 7-5, 3-6, 11-9. Mat Divitto (EH) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-0, 6-1. Oliver Kabel (EH) def. Mustansir Jamalee (WH) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Matt Battaglino and Oliver Gonzalez (EH) def. Murtaza Amjad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) 6-0, 6-3. Devon Lopez and Minh Trinh (EH) def. Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) 6-1, 6-1. Dom Montouri and Justin Donnelly (WH) def. Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamed (WH) 4-6. 6-2, 10-4. Records: West Haven 0-9, East Haven 6-5

Law 6, Sheehan 1(At Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Avery Solan (S) 6-1, 6-1; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-0, 6-1; Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. John Womelsdorf (S) 7-5, 3-6 6-4; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Jonathan Uruchida (JL) 6-0 6-1; Doubles: Julien Roy/Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Jadin Kapor/Matt Carboni (S) 6-3, 6-3; Angel Santiago/Pardhip Nair (JL) def. Ryan Lagasse/Brennan Lagasse (S) 6-2, 6-0; Lucas Greifzu/Zachary Moller (JL) def. Vraj Patel/Triston Bonilla (S) 6-4 6-0 Records: JL 10-0, S 10-2.

Law 7, Wilbur Cross 0 (at New Haven): Singles: 1 Dan Folloni (JL) Def. Jacob Martin (WC) 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; 2. Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) Def. Lily Goren (WC) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sanskar Shan (JL) Def. Jashaun Ogarro (WC) 6-3, 6-3; 4. Rishabh Nair (JL) Def. Tresor Mkambilwa (WC) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: 1. Brian Zirkel and Julien Roy (JL) Def. Adam Sharqawe and Young In Kim (WC) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Angel Santiago and Pardnip Nair (JL) Def. Kelly Farjaro and Roxannne Virtue (WC) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Brandon Bartholomew and Berat Gene (JL) Def. Paulette Jara and Mario Berriors (WC) 6-1, 6-0; Records: Law 11-0, Wilbur Cross 2-9.

Ridgefield 7, St. Joseph 0: Singles: Noah Butler (R) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-2, 6-4; Joe Campos (R) def. Samir Rajani 6-2, 6-2; Carter Schroppe (R) def. Guenther Bartolone 6-1, 6-0; Jack McGuire (R) def. Pat Dineen 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Emmett O’Malley/Kyle Song (R) def. Jonathan Antonacci/Kyle Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Pajak/Ignas Panavas (R) def. Joe Harrington/Jack Donofrio 6-1, 6-0; Ben Jolly/Pat Llewellyn (R) def. Tim Scalzo/Dylan McDermott 6-2, 6-1.

Wilton 4, Greenwich 3: Singles: Dylan Koziol (W) def. Matthew Luzzi 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Atkinson (G) def. Rahul Vallabhjosula 6-2, 6-0; Will Jarvie (W) def. Yuta Kawamura 6-1, 7-5; Jackson Carbonier (W) def. Matthew Hunt 6-4, 6-0; Doubles: Christian Fikre/Colin Speaker (G) def. Sam Gioffre/Harry Becraft 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Cai Jain/Nicholas O’Brien (G) def. Everett Lee/Akhil Vallabhajosula 6-1, 6-4; Mike Gruseke/Mason Chrabolowski (W) def. Connor Sobieri/Seth Bier 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abbott Tech 7, Norwich Tech 0: Singles: Clara Garcia (HATS) def Lily Armstrong (Norwich) 8-1; Genesis Lopez (HATS) def. Kara Espinosa (Norwich) 8-6; Aylina Razeq (HATS) def. Alyssa Micolaj (Norwich) 8-1; Leslie Rodriguez (HATS) def. Amans Moreno (Norwich) 8-0; Doubles: Sherry Zhumi / Sierra Anderson (HATS) def. Arelis Caballero / Lily Armstrong (Norwich) 8-0 ; Guiliana Cuenca / Biranna Razeq (HATS) def. Lori Simmons Ildanita Compos (Norwich) 8-0; Arianna Granzio / Zoe Ventura (HATS) def. Helen Congo Palomino / Ella Chon (Norwich) 8-0, Records: Henry Abbott Tech (5-2); Norwich (3-2).

Amity 7, Mercy 0 (at Wesleyan, Middletown). Singles: Kiley Pickens (A) def. Lila Cerritelli (M) 6-0, 6-0; Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Bella Bartolomei (M) 6-0,6-0; Jen Xu (A) def. TinaYan (M) 6-1, 6-2, Jaden Barretta (A) def. Helen Yang (M) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles: Marissa zurda- Alex Marineseu(A) def. Abby Weaver- Kat Antico (M)1-6, 7-6(1), 1-0(14-12)Hanna Benanto- Maddie Kay(A) def. Harper Carlson- Maggie McCormack (M), 6-3,6-3; Karishma Bulsara- Shaina Das (A) def. Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji, 6-0,6-1 Records: A 10-0, M 2-8.

Greenwich 7, Norwalk 0: Singles: Ivanna Diez De Bonilla (G) def. Nadia Clarke 6-0, 6-0; Kyra Dybas (G) def. Ava Salvati 6-0, 6-0; Malena Schraa (G) def. Teresa Hinojosa 6-0, 6-0; Courteney Sheets (G) def.Sabrina Smith 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Abigail Shropshire/Julia Tamis (G) def. Naisha Veiux/Josie Salmieri 6-0, 6-0; Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein (G) def. Kareena Singh/Kelly Garcia 6-0, 6-0; Mei McGuiness/Valentina Rivano (G) def. Alison Norten/Yueda Philomena 6-0, 6-0.

Hand 7 North Haven 0 (At Madison): Singles:#1 Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Ally Vollero 6-1, 6-0; #2 Claire Langille (H) def. Taylor Morris 6-1, 5-7, 6-0; #3 Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Risa Tobin 6-0, 6-0; #4 Eileen Chen (H) def. Chandler Morris 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: ; #1 Breanna Colonese-DiBello, Zhu Zhu Berger (H) def. Megan Kell, Nadia Kavagci 6-3, 6-1; #2 Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def. Sophia DelVecchio, Kaitlyn Hg 6-1, 6-0; #3 Eliza Beccia, Libby Rogers (H) def. Samantha Ide, Zeena Mohamed 6-1, 6-0; Records: North Haven 7-4; Hand 10-1.

Lauralton Hall 5, Cheshire 2: Singles: Audrey Ulrich(LH) defs Asya Tarabar(CHS) 6-2, 6-0; MarieSofia Romaniello(LH) defs Tarana Eldredge(CHS) 6-3, 6-2; Amanda Umbricht(LH) defs Rachel Goldstein (CHS) 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Seward(LH) defs Lila Watkinson(CHS) 7-6, 1-6, 1-0; Doubles: Ellie Rockoff & Alyssa Behuniak(CHS) Chelsea Larke & Kate Backus(LH) 7-5, 3-6, 11-9; Jade Petalcorin & Caleigh Peloso(LH) defs Arya Desia & Anya Joses(CHS) 6-3, 6-3; Hannah Brennan &Julia Hummel(CHS) defs Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan(LH) 6-4, 7-5. Records: Lauralton Hall 5-4.

Sheehan 5, Lyman Hall 2 (At Sheehan). Singles: Maddy Yasgar (S) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH), 7-5, 6-1; Daytona Scherb (S) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 6-0, 6-3; Jordyn Allen (S) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 2-6, 6-4, (10-4); Dylan Smith (S) defeats Sophia Donath (LH), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Becky Falcone and Alondra Lopez (S) defeat Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Sydney Cuticelli and Lexi Carim (S), 6-2, 6-4; Rebecca Milewski and Emma Jacobs (LH) defeat Halle Digioia and Emily Jasinski (S), 6-3, 3-6, (10-6). Records: Sheehan 10-2; Lyman Hall 6-6.

Shelton 7, East Haven 0 (at East Haven): Singles: Nell Komorowski def. Doreen Alberino 6-2,6-0; Jess Jayaka def. Siya Patel 6-1,6-1; Emily Carua def. Megan Povilaitis 6-2,6-3; Emily Cacchillo def. Isha Patel 6-1,6-1. Doubles: Carolyn Maker/Sam McCook def. Emily Sortito/Camryn Lendroth 6-3,6-4; Kassidy Wojtowicz/Emily Chen def. Karlee Lynn/Diana Vazquez 6-4, 6-2; Jasmine Rossetti/Sophia Fede def. Abby Brooks/Isabella Olszewski 6-3,6-1. Records: East Haven 4-7

Westbrook 6, Portland 1 (at Westbrook): Singles — 1S: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Kylie Waksh (P) 7-5,6-1; 2S: Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Jordan Shortell (P) 6-2, 6-0; 3S: Natalie Przestrzelski (P) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 6-4; 4S: Tatiana Ramous(WK) default by Portland; Doubles — 1D: Xan Zanzalari and Bree Koplas (WK) def. Tatum Hair and Allison Scott (P) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 2D: Adriana Stranieri and Olivia Polumbo (WK) def. Isabelle McClellan and Amelia Hair (P) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; 3D: Caroline Dias and Marlee Archer (WK) def. Default by Portland.

BOYS GOLF

Brunswick 212, Hopkins 222 (at Yale GC). Medalist: Will Harred (Brunswick), 35. Hopkins: Will McCormack 48; Cyrus Chemery 46; Max Papadatos 42; Milan Yorke 43; Ryan Coffey 43. Brunswick: Nick Rinaldi 45; Harry Bonomo 45; James O’Connor 38; Will Harned 35.

Hand 144, Shelton 163 (at Madison CC). Co-medalists: Matthew Doyle (H) and Reece Scott (H), 35. Hand: Conner Quinn, 36; Will Fitzgerald, 38. Shelton: Kyle St. Pierre, 37; Cam St. Pierre, 41; Vin Defeo, 41; Tyler Pearson, 44. Records: Hand 9-0, Shelton 4-3.

Notre Dame-West Haven 150, Cheshire 164 (at Race Brook CC). Medalist: Jon Bushka (ND) 36. Notre Dame: Nick Richetelli 37, Will Giaquinto 37, Jake Ivan-Pal 40; Cheshire: AJ DePaolo 37, Nick Fortuanato 40, Riley Brabant 43, Jack Brewster 44. Records: ND 7-2 (3-1); Cheshire 6-3.

GIRLS GOLF

Amity 192, Hand 220 (at Madison CC). Medalist: Caroline Cadelina (A), 42. Hand: Lucia Balzano, 53, Lila Sullivan, 50, Julia Dougherty, 59, Bella Lombardi, 58. Amity: Ava Gross, 46, Caroline Cadelina, 42, Olivea Kosh, 55, Sydney Melchiore, 49.

Amity 186, Mercy 241 (at Race Brook CC): Medalist Ava Gross (A) 37.Amity – Olivea Kosh 47, Sydney Melchiore 49, Bridget Morrison 53 Mercy – Marlayna Papacoda 55, Calley Dennis 60, Emma Lemieux 61, Brooklyn Libera 65.

BOYS TRACK

Shelton 98, Amity 50: 4×800 relay: Shelton, 9:35.15; Gabe ZamaniLandon StevensJeremy ApreaHarrison Garrett; 4×100 relay: Foran, 49.5 seconds; 110 hurdles: Brett Dumais (Foran), 18.4 seconds; 100m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 10.9 seconds; Javelin: Tim Santos (Shelton), 144-4 feet; Long Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 18-9 feet; 1600m: Aidan O’Grady (Shelton), 4:49; 400m: Josh Zamani (Shelton), 53.6 seconds; Shot Put: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 41-2 feet; 800m: Basit Iddriss (Foran), 2:08.6; High Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton) 6 feet; 300 hurdles: Nathanael (Foran), 43.2 seconds; 200m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 22 seconds; Triple Jump: David Grant-Eckhart (Shelton), 37-9; 3200m: William Rodrigues (Shelton), 10:17.3; Discus: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 110-10 feet; 4×400: Foran, 3:42.4; Pole Vault: Brett Dumais (Foran), 12-6 feet.

GIRLS TRACK

Lauralton Hall 90 North Haven 50 (at North Haven): 4x800m LH(K.Jones,K.Kontanuides,L.Barnsley & C.Cook) 10:23.4, Javelin G.Christoforo NH 83’3”, 4x100m NH(G.Finch, M.DeRubeis, B.Waldron & J.Ball) 54.6, 100hh K.Barnsley LH 18.4, 100m B.Culangelo LH 13.9, Shot Put E.Fronte NH 32’.25”, 1600m C.Cook LH 5:59.0, 400m E.Hoffman LH 66.0, Discus M.Theis LH 55’4”, Long Jump J.Ball NH 13’10.5”, 300h K.Baisley LH 50.1, 800m K.Jones LH 2:26.0, Triple Jump J.Ball NH 28’10”, 200m B.Culangelo LH 29.1, High Jump K.Dougherty LH 4’, 3200m C.Cook LH 13:16.0, 4x400m LH(K.Jones,K.Baisley, E.Hoffman & K.Kontanuides) 4:27.0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Amity (3) Hand (2): 27-25, 22-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-10 Amity record: 7-6 Hand record: 6-6Amity highlights: Theodore Zaharewicz 16 kills, Koray Mursalugo 32 assists, Dane DeYoung 17 Digs.

Cheshire 3, Xavier 1 (at Middletown): Game scores — Cheshire 13-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19. Xavier: Rory McCormack 10 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs, Ryan Frier 8 kills, 5 digs, Brian Satrohan 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace, Joe O’Brien 5 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs; Cheshire: Sam Portal 9 kills, 6 dig, Jeremy Alliger 12 kills.