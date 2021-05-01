Friday’s roundup: No. 10 ND-Fairfield scores 5 in 7th, outslugs Newtown

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame-Fairfield 15, Newtown 14

Notre Dame rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a walk-off RBI hit from freshman Izzy Ingersol to defeat Newtown in a SWC showdown. Ingersol had four hits for the Lancers. Senior shortstop MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar had three hits as did Jocelyn Vargas, including a 3-run home run and a triple. Riley Marko had three hits and Monica Mojica, Judy Tarczali and Tiff Suporn two each for the Lancers (10-0). Freshman Brianna Pellicone had three hits, including two home runs and six RBIs for Newtown.

Newtown 150 210 5 — 14 13 5

ND-Fairfield 304 300 5 — 15 21 3

S. Adolfson and B. Pellicone; Judy Tarczali and Jocelyn Vargas

Masuk 29, Weston 0

Weston 000 00X X — 0 0 0

Masuk 27(20) 00X X — 29 31 1

Records: Weston 4-6, Masuk 9-0.

Batteries: W—Zephyr Parker (L), Nicole Satanovsky and Maddy English M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Zephyr Parker 2, Nicole Satanovsky 3 SO: Zephyr Parker 1, Nicole Satanovsky 2, Kat Gallant 11

Highlights: MASUK-Kat Gallant pitched a no hitter and went 4-for-6 with a triple, 2 doubles, a single, and 6 RBIs. Natalie Lieto had 3 home runs and Sarah Falcone had a home run. Katie Welch had a triple and a double. Izzy Viglione went 4-for-4 with a triple and 3 singles. Jacie Hall had a triple and a double. Emma West, Mia Alderman and Julia Boyle each had doubles.

Ludlowe 13, Wilton 3

Ludlowe 130 045 1 — 13 16 1

Wilton 002 001 0 — 3 3 3

Batteries: L- Alex Lewey (W) & Caitlyn Romero. W- Grace DiBuono-Krafick (L) & Brooke Bohacs

Records: Ludlowe (9-1) Wilton (3-6)

Highlights: L-Caitlyn Romero 3-4 Double 3RBIs. Katie Tournas 3-3 RBI. Allie Clark 2-4 Double 2RBIs. W-Ashlyn Manfro 1-2 Double

Cheshire 16, Hamden 4

Hamden 0 2 0 2 0 x — 4 4 4 Cheshire 9 0 3 4 x x — 16 11 5

Batteries: Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago

2B: C—Floyd, Sweigard. HR: C—Floyd, Santiago.

Team records: Hamden (1-4-0); Cheshire (9-0-0)

East Haven 19, West Haven 2

East Haven 1 13 0 5 0 x — 19 13 2 West Haven 0 0 0 1 1 x — 2 5 5

Batteries: East Haven—and Magdalena Barthel; West Haven—and Holley Waibell

Team records: East Haven (6-1-0); West Haven (1-3-0)

Naugatuck 18, St. Paul 3

St. Paul 000 03X X — 3 3 8

Naugatuck 432 7XX X — 18 18 1

Gillian Smith and Julia Lawson; Alyssa Roberts, Kayshla Diaz (5) and Kendall Allen (C)

Team Records: Naugatuck 5-3. St. Paul 3 – 7

Highlights: Nadia Cestari – 4 Hits, Double, 4Rbi, Run, Samantha Mullin – 3 Hits, 1 Rbi, 4 Runs, Kendall Allen – 3 Hits, 3 Rbi, Felicia Salvati – 2 Hits, Rbi, 2 Runs, Lauryn Ramahlo – 2 Hits, Rbi, 2 Runs, Aryn Bombery – Triple, Rbi, Run. SP : Gillian Smith- Double, 3 Rbi

BASEBALL

Wolcott 6, Ansonia 3

Wolcott 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 6 12 2 Ansonia 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 6 5

Batteries: Wolcott—and Wagner; Ansonia—and Ashmer Pedraza

2B: A—Blackwell (2).

Team records: Wolcott (1-0-0); Ansonia (4-5-0)

Oxford 9, Derby 0

Oxford 2 0 4 1 2 0 0 — 9 7 2 Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2

Batteries: O— Joe Matusovich (W, 1-1), Kevin Bourdeau (7) and Rich Evans. D — Polis (L), Slack (3), Fleisher (5), Grammatico (6)

Highlights: O — Joe Matusovich pitched six innings of two hit baseball. He stuck out 10 and walked only two. Tyler LaRocque was 3-4 with a double, triple, and two RBI. Joe Matusovich was 1-2 with an RBI single, and Matt Michaud was 1-2 with an RBI single and four stolen bases. Justin Black also added two RBI’sfor the Wolverines. D — Hyder, Cook, Fleisher, and Tollberg had hits for Derby.

Team records: Oxford (6-2-0)

Hamden 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 4

Hamden 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 5 9 4 Notre Dame-West Haven 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 — 4 6 1

Team records: Hamden (7-0-0); Notre Dame-West Haven (2-4-0)

Amity 21, Hillhouse/Career 0

Amity 2 4 11 0 4 0 — 21 16 1 Hillhouse/Career 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 5

Batteries: Amity—and Jacob Crow; Hillhouse/Career—and Lyons

Team records: Amity (3-0-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-5-0)

Daniel Hand 13, West Haven 12

West Haven 2 6 2 1 0 0 1 — 12 14 0 Daniel Hand 0 0 0 0 5 5 3 — 13 13 3

Batteries: West Haven—and Anthony Rubin; Daniel Hand—and Connor Powell

Team records: West Haven (5-3-0); Daniel Hand (8-0-0)

Comments: After being down 11-0, Danny Weinstein hit a 3 run walk off home run to win the game for Hand. Jack Pireaux was 4-5 with a double and two runs scored. Connor Powell hit a 3 run home run for Hand. For West Haven, Tyler Desanty hit a two run home run and Tyler Jones had two doubles. Team Records: Hand: 10-0 West Haven 6-3.

Haddam-Killingworth 7, Portland 1

Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 1 4 0 2 — 7 9 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 2

Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn; Portland—and Mike Quesnel

2B: P—Murphy, Williams.

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (7-2-0); Portland (0-3-0)

Newtown 13, ND-Fairfield 0

Newtown 024 34 – 13 7 0

ND – Fairfield 000 00 – 0 2 2

Batteries: N. – W. Burns(W), and G. Felilice. ND – B. Higgins (L), J. Granata, E. Riveraand J. Collado

Highlights: N. – J. Peterson went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. D. Goyette went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. ND – Nate Collazo went 2 for 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Daniel Hand 9, Guilford 3

Daniel Hand (3-1-0) 3 1 1 4 — 9 Guilford (0-2-0) 1 2 0 0 — 3

Shots: Daniel Hand 49, Guilford 32

Daniel Hand (3-1-0)

Goals: Braeden Kosiewicz 2, Sam Sisk 2, Patch Flanagan 2, Will Flanagan, Robby swank, Ryan collins. Assists: Will Flanagan, Kevin Sandor, Robby swank, Ryan collins. Saves: Ryan Bordiere 10.

Guilford (0-2-0)

Goals: Aiden McDemott, Jack Jardine, Rion Barbetti. Assists: Aiden McDemott.

Amity 8, Foran 7

Amity (5-0-0) 1 1 3 2 — 8 Foran (4-3-0) 3 0 3 1 — 7

Shots: Amity 30, Foran 23

Amity (5-0-0)

Goals: Brendan Smith, Chris Oko, Patrick Coughlin 2, Jack Coughlin 3, Colby O’Connor. Assists: Chris Oko, Patrick Coughlin, Jack Coughlin, Colby O’Connor. Saves: Alex Oleschuk 5, Matt Hoddinott 3.

Foran (4-3-0)

Goals: Eli Gomes 2, Jack Cushman 2, Joey Honcz 3. Assists: Christian Piscitelli 2, Eli Gomes, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins 3. Saves: Simon Collette 10.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cheshire 21, North Haven 2

North Haven (0-3-0) 2 — 2 Cheshire (6-1-0) 8 13 — 21

Shots: North Haven 8, Cheshire 36

North Haven (0-3-0)

Goals: Sophia Dorio, Eliza O’Connor. Saves: Hannah Sommer 9.

Cheshire (6-1-0)

Goals: Taylor Warburton 5, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris, Ava Matikowski 2, Lauren Samela 2, Sophia Surato, Taya Buntin, Raegan Bailey 5, Claire Dempsey, Izzy Dziura. Assists: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas 2, Lauren Samela, Taya Buntin, Raegan Bailey 2. Saves: Audrey Bronson 4.

BOYS GOLF

Law 190, Foran 202 (at Orange Hills CC par 35): Law: Joe Mester (medalist) 46, Nick Bedell 47, Dylan Soule 48, Anthony DiFederico 49; Foran: Mia Coppola 49, Luke Thomas 52, Kaitlin Dobowski 54, Austin Weis 47.

Avon Invitational (at Blue Fox Run GC): Medalist: Sean Dowd (Granby) -2, 70; Team Champion: Avon 300; Runner-Up: Farmington 309; Xavier finishes 10th of 20 teams.Xavier results: Finn Russell 80, Chris Drisdelle 83, Gavin Coletti 89, John Carrozzella 90, Madison Whitney 94.

BOYS TENNIS

Foran 7, Wilbur Cross 0 (at Milford): Singles: Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Jayden Rivera (Wilbur Cross), 6-0, 6-0; Jared O’Sullivan (Foran) def. Lily Goren (Wilbur Cross), 6-1, 3-6, 6-1;Arush Puri (Foran) def. Young In Kim (Wilbur Cross), 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Jashaun Ogarro (Wilbur Cross), 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Roxanne Virtue and Kelly Fajardo (Wilbur Cross), 6-3, 6-4; Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran) def. Tresor Mkambilwa and Keren Tan (Wilbur Cross), 6-3, 6-0; Raffi Kapikian and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Natalie Quiroz Duran and Danny Sifuentes, 8-2. Records: Foran 6-2; Wilbur Cross 2-7.

Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0: Singles: Matthew Luzzi (G) def. Peschler 6-0, 6-1; Yuta Kawamura (G) def. Tarrazona 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas O’Brien (G) def. Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Connor Sobieri (G) won by default; Doubles: Sebastian Yamasato/Piccininno (G) def. Juan Herrara/Steven Singh 6-0, 6-0; Seth Bier/Isaiah Sohn (G) def. Sarfaraz Sajjad/Ricardo Marin 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Wolfe/Bruce Lunder (G) def. Kevin Arante/Jerry Gomes Lopez 6-0, 6-0.

Law 6, Hamden 1 (at Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Quinn Northrup (H) 6-1, 6-1; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Brian Oppenheim (H) 6-0, 6-1; Sanskar Shah (JL) def. Nolan Jermain (H) 6-3, 6-1; Josh Alexander (H) def. Anish Sikhinam (JL) 6-3 1-6 6-2; Doubles: Julien Roy/Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Ivan Flores/Will Schrier (H) 6-1, 2-0 retired; Angel Santiago/Pardhip Nair (JL) def. Dang Koi/Maddox Cho (H) 6-0, 6-2; Jonathan Uruchida/Rishabh Nair (JL) won by forfeit. Records: JL 9-0, H 5-4.

Lyman Hall 2, Career 2 (not enough players on either team): Singles — Jackson Mailhot(LH) def. Marcus Duffy 6-3, 7-5; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Martin Duff 6-3, 6-4; Terry Giles (C) def. Evan Smith 7-5, 2-6, 2-6; Sam Padilla (C) def. Anshul Patel 2-6, 4-6. Team records: Lyman Hall 3 – 4 – 1; Career 0 – 5 – 1.

New Canaan 4, Warde 3: Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. Ben Graham 6-3, 6-1; Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Enzo Giovanini 6-2, 6-0; Shane Mettler (NC) def. James Saloomey 6-1, 6-0; Will Haddad (NC) def. Rohan Quarve 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Jack Davis/Manny Montejo (W) def. Kevin Zuo/Andrew Zuo 6-2, 6-4; Christian Ripke/Jake Manley (W) def. Scott Fitzgibbon/Gabe Smock 6-4, 7-5; Matthew Kim/Wyatt Sturn (NC) def. Jack Sforza/Jonah Rosenbaum 6-0, 6-2

Notre Dame-West Haven 5, Branford 2: Singles: #1 James Lorenzetti ND def Josh Berdon 6-0 6-0; #2 Tommy Fawcett ND def Will Mallow 6-3 6-3; #3 Desmond Shannon ND def Matt Guadiaso 6-4 1-6 7-5; #4 Decklin Ross BR def Miles Ligon 6-1 6-0. Doubles #1 Jack Jannitto / Justin Pollio ND def AlecAcpusto/ Justin Fathase 6-4 1-6 7-5; #2 Wally Ninonuevo / Roger Coleman ND def Luke Baylis/ Iann Calderwood 6-3 3-6 7-5; #3 Mason Porras/ Adam Albrecht BR Graham and Colin Lamboley 6-3 6-0. Records: ND 4-4.

Sheehan 5, East Haven 2 (at East Haven): Singles: Avery Solan (S) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-2, 6-2; Kalen Boman (S) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-2, 6-0; Mat Divito (EH) def. John Womelsdorf 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Dom Montouri 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Jadin Kapoor & Matt Carboni (S) def. Oliver Gonzalez & Oliver Kabel 6-0, 6-3; Vraj Patel & Connor Duffey (S) def. Matt Battaglino & Devon Lopez 6-2, 6-1; Minh Trinh & Justin Donnelly (EH) def. Bryan Lagasse & Brennan Lagasse 6-2, 0-6, 10-8. Records: Sheehan 7-1, East Haven 3-5.

Staples 7, Stamford 0: Singles: Brandon Felcher (STAP) def. Aayush Jhaveri 6-1, 6-0; Lucas Haymes (STAP) def. Vlad Vetroff 6-0, 6-1; Jake Motyl (STAP) def. Victorio Amerio 6-0, 6-2; Staples won No. 4 singles by forfeit; Doubles: Luke Brodsky/Bradley Sheppard (STAP) def. Maz Yaghmae/Ben Yudolevich 6-4, 6-0; Staples won No. 2 and 3 double by forfeit.

Wilton 7, Trumbull 0: Singles: Dylan Koziol (W) def. Paul James 6-0, 5-7, 6-4; Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Andre Espiritu 6-1, 6-1; Will Jarvie (W) def. Adithya Prabakaran 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Carbonier (W) def. Lei Yalamanchili 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Everett Lee/Akhil Vallabhajosula (W) def. Kevin Nusom/Ved Pasham 6-2, 6-3; Mike Gruseke/Mason Chrabolowski (W) def. Jason Wagner/Matt Orlick 6-3, 6-0; Aidan Jasinski/Owen Dyer (W) def. Max Neufeld/Jash Desai 6-0, 6-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Amity 7, Cheshire 0 (at Cheshire): Singles: 1: Isabel Sirignan (A) d Asya Tarabar (C) 6-1, 6-2; 2: Adithi Wijesekera (A) d Taran Eldridge (C) 6-0, 6-1; 3: Jen Xu (A) d Riley Baldoni (C) 6-0, 6-1; 4: Jaden Baretta (A) d Lila Watkinson (C) 6-2, 7- 6 (4). Doubles: 1: Eesha Acharya/Sydney Pitter (A) d Ellie Rockoff/Alyssa Behuniak (C) 6-1, 6-0; 2:Anushka Acharya/Kya Frances (A) d Arya Desai/Anya Josef (C) 6-0.6-0; 3: Karishma Balsara/Aadya Wijesekera (A) d Hanna Brennan/Jilis Hummel (C) 6-3, 7-5. Team records: Amity 8-0; Cheshire 2-6.

Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0: Singles: Ivanna Diez De Bonilla (G) def Naomi Maxwell 6-0, 6-0; Kyra Dybas (G) def. Emily Alfonso Olmos 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Finkelstein (G) def. Cynthia Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Greenwich won No. 4 single by default; Doubles: Abigail Shropshire/Julia Tamis (G) def. Sofia Campos/Aliyah Smith 6-0, 6-0; Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein (G) def. Ashley Rose/Devone Martin 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Floch/Madeline Minichetti (G) def. Siare Sala/Nyla Carter 6-0, 6-0

Guilford 7, Foran 0: (at Guilford): Singles: Hannah Dietzco (G) def. Kyra Johnson 6-2, 6-1; Riley Mullet (G) def. Daniya Chopra 6-1, 6-1; Emma Mullet (G) def. Sara Money 6-0, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def. Agatha Dalton 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kiera Stankewich-Kallie Kagan (G) def. Tori Lanese-Olivia Connelly 6-2, 6-1; Veronica Zimmer-Kendall Mulligan (G) def. Devyn Weed-Bridget Kiernan 6-1, 6-2; Claire Pringle-Alexi Gipson (G) def. Rumeysa Bayram-Bianca Torres 8-1. Records: G 6-3, F 0-7.

New Canaan 7, Warde 0: Singles: Lexi McCall (NC) def. Jess Broder 6-1, 6-0; Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Rhiannon Sizer 6-4, 6-0; Serena Platt (NC) def. Ella Smith 7-5, 6-0; Layla Zuwiyya (NC) def. Sam Mieczkowski 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-8; Doubles: Jordyn Lee/Annabel Brown (NC) def. Gwen Kardos/Rachel Orlinick 6-0, 6-2; Charlotte Sigg/Natalie Thompson (NC) def. Sarah Houghton/Karina McMahon 6-2, 6-0; Imogen Smith/Ava Gjertsen (NC) def. Ellie Mannello/Meg Baron 6-4, 7-6(2), 10-6

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Mercy 2 (at Wesleyan, Middletown)) Singles: Madison Rossetti (SHA) def. Abby Weaver(M), 6-3,-4-2 retired Injury; Jessica Cofrancesco (SHA) def. Bella Bartolomei (M) 3-6,6-1,6-4; Tina Wenhui (M) def Sophia Lanrol (SHA), 6-4,6-2; Daniela Bejleri (SHA) def Helen Yang(M),6-0,6-2. Doubles: Shelbe Vidal/Nora Shannon (SH) def. Kat Antico/Lila Cerritelli (M) 6-2,6-4; Morgan Kovacs/Amanda Simpson (SH) def. Harper Carlson/Maggie MCCormack (M) 7-5,6-1; Ava Cedillo/Milana Koji (M) def Olivia Renna/Emma Connelly (SHA), 6-3, 7-5. Records: Mercy 2-6; SHA 2-7.

Shelton 5, Lyman Hall 2 (at Shelton): Singles: 1. Nell Komorowski (S) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH) 6-1, 6-4; 2. Jessica Jayaka (S) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH) 6-2, 6-4; 3. Emily Corlin (S) defeats Katie Madow (LH) 6-3, 6-4; 4. Emily Cacchillo (S) defeats Emma Jacobs (LH) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Sam McCook and Carolyn Maher (S) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Emily Ahern and Kassidey Wojtowicz (S) 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (5-7); 3. Lily May and Rachel Morrow (S) defeat Rebecca Milewski and Kayla Dorvil (LH) 6-1, 5-1 (F); Records: Shelton (7-2); Lyman Hall (6-4).

Westhill 4, Ludlowe 3: Singles: Martina Kaba (WH) def. Mae Kellersman 6-0, 6-0; Niki Economidis (WH) def. Siya Bajaj 6-2, 6-3; Isabel Jakes (WH) def. McKenna Carroll 6-2, 6-1; Kate Alianiello (L) def. Nicole Savage 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Doubles: Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Jacqueline Kaba/Zara Williamson 6-1, 6-1; Ava Golden/Ellie Price (L) def. Amanda Smeriglio/Sopha Alexander 6-3, 6-3; Rebecca Friedlander/Sophia Alexander (WH) def. Katherine Rubenstein/Katie Torello 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

BOYS TRACK

East Haven 119, Career 4 (at East Haven): 4x100m relay EH, 48.11(Patel,Amatruda,Al-Hawari,Figueroa) 110HH,EH,17.41(Figueroa),100M EH,12.04(Amatruda),1600M ,EH 6.42(Esposito),400M EH,57.5(Al-Hawari),300IH,EH,46.61(Figueroa),800M EH,2.59(Kaiser),200M,EH,23.69(Amatruda),3200M ,EH 15.14(Esposito), Long Jump,EH 18-4(Figueroa),Triple Jump EH, 34-10(Salato),High Jump,EH,4-10(Salato),Discus,EH,84-9(Toth),Javelin,EH,121-4(Salato),Shot Put,EH,26-3(Hernandez). Records: East Haven 1-2.

Law 92, Foran 57 (at Milford): 4×800 Foran 8:57.11 (Newton, Downs, Huebner, Iddriss), 4×100 Foran 51.6 (Grant-Eckhart, Kerrison, Enrico, Perez), 110HH Law 16.3 (J. Warters), Jav Law 125-7 (S. Deer), 100m Law 11.1 (N. Washington), 1600m Foran 5:09 (Downs), Shot Law 38-2 (G. Schulte), 400m Law 53.1 (E. Harrigan), 300IM Law 43.5 (J. Warters), 800m Law 2:09 (C. Wootton), 200m Law 23.2 (S. Pritchard), 3200m Foran 11:29 (Downs), Disc Law 106-4 (G. Schulte), Long Jump Foran 18-11.5 (X. Douglas), High Jump Law 5-0 (C. Andriolas), Pole Vault Foran 12-6 (B. Dumais), Triple Jump Law 41-5 (N. Washington), 4×400 Law 3:37 (T. Bretthauer, E. Harrigan, C. Wootton, N. Washington).

North Haven 142 Platt Tech 8 (at North Haven): 4 x 800m- North Haven (Daniyal Saleem, Jason Tong, Tiernan Neville, Luke Reilly) 9:53.9; 4 x 100m- Platt Tech (Garcia, Schmedhini,Roche, Booker) 50.8 110mh- Jake McZcreevan. NH 18.6; 100m- Daniel Thomas NH 11.6 Javelin- Anthony Vigliotto NH 127’ 9” 1600m- Pat Roarke NH 5:05.1; 400m- Thomas NH 58.9 Shot- Ethan Anderson NH 43’ 1” 300mh- Matt Crispi 47.8 LJ- Thomas 17’ 5.25”; 800m-Jack Pollard2:15.5 200m-MJDevillers NH 24.5 Discuss- Anderson NH 121’ 5” 3200m- Roarke NH; 11:11.6 HJ-Cameron Cargan,Derrick Ciaburro NH 5’2” TJ- Roarke 35’ 9 “ Pole Vault-Joe O’Connor, Matt O’Connell. 8’; Team records: North Haven 4-1.

GIRLS TRACK

East Haven 99 Career 20 (at East Haven): 100M:Kisha Francois, EH, 12.4 200M:Francois, EH, 26.5 400M: Imani Bryan, C, 68.5 800M:Juliana Espinoza, EH, 3:02.1 1600M:Espinoza, EH, 6:44.6 3200M:Espinoza, EH, 15:11.1 100MHH:Jessica Urban, EH, 17.9 300MIH: Morgan D’Auria, EH, 52.9 4x100M: EH, (Urban, Francois, Olivia Martin, Emily Mazzucco) 53.7 HIGH JUMP: Urban, EH, 4-8 POLE VAULT: D’Auria, EH, 8-0 LONG JUMP: Francois, EH, 14-5.5 TRIPLE JUMP: D’Auria, EH, 32-8.25 SHOT PUT: Ally Stettinger, EH, 28-9 DISCUS: Stettinger, EH, 80-1 JAVELIN: Zayuri Castaneda, EH, 69-0. Records: East Haven 3-0; Career 0-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Barlow 3, Shelton 0: Game scores: Barlow 25-16, 25-13, 25-22. Shelton: Rob Quevedo- 5 kills 12 digs, Brandon Acervida-24 digs 1 ace, Jack Gangi- 3 kills 3 blocks, Alex Mallozzi- 2 aces 3 kills 2 digs. Records: Barlow 8-0; Shelton 7-1.