Friday’s roundup: Lucas leads Cheshire past Lauralton Hall

GIRLS LACROSSE

Alex Lucas had four goals and an assist and Taylor Warburton added four goals to lead the Cheshire girls lacrosse team to a 13-4 SCC win over Lauralton Hall on Friday.

Ava Harris chipped in with two goals and two assists and Audrey Bronson needed only two saves as the Rams improved to 2-0.

Veronica Butler led the Crusaders (2-1) with two goals and Marina Pinto had seven saves.

SOFTBALL

North Branford 17, East Hampton 0

North Branford 4 1 6 3 3 — 17 16 East Hampton — 3 4

Batteries: North Branford—Kiley Mullins (2), Bella Hills (3, 2-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7); East Hampton—Einin Frost (2), Chelsea Woods (3, 0-1) and Leah May (7)

2B: NB—Hills, Piercey, Senerchia; EH—Burt. HR: NB—Onofrio (2), Piercey.

Team records: North Branford (2-1-0); East Hampton (0-1-0)

Comments: Lindsey Onofrio had 3 hits including 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 3 runs scored. Erica Piercey doubled, hit a home run, had 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored. Hanna Senerchia went 4-4 with a double and 4 runs.

Jonathan Law 6, Guilford 3

Guilford 1 2 — 3 7 3 Jonathan Law 1 2 1 1 1 X — 6 8

Batteries: Guilford—Signore (0-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (1-0)

2B: G—Smith; JL—Hess, Kantor. 3B: G—Smith. HR: JL—Kantor.

Team records: Guilford (0-3-0); Jonathan Law (2-0-0)

BASEBALL

New Canaan 3, Trumbull 0

Trumbull 000 000 0 0 4 2

New Canaan 000 030 X 3 5 2

T- 1-1 0-1 FCIAC

T- Connor Johnston (L, 0-1), Tyler Bashar (5) and Scott Gell

NC- Pearl (W), Balkun (6) and Ramppen

NC- Benevento had 2 hits.