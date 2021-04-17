Friday’s roundup: Lucas leads Cheshire past Lauralton Hall

GIRLS LACROSSE
Alex Lucas had four goals and an assist and Taylor Warburton added four goals to lead the Cheshire girls lacrosse team to a 13-4 SCC win over Lauralton Hall on Friday.
Ava Harris chipped in with two goals and two assists and Audrey Bronson needed only two saves as the Rams improved to 2-0.
Veronica Butler led the Crusaders (2-1) with two goals and Marina Pinto had seven saves.
SOFTBALL
North Branford 17, East Hampton 0
|
North Branford
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
—
|
17
|
16
|
East Hampton
|
—
|
3
|
4
Batteries: North Branford—Kiley Mullins (2), Bella Hills (3, 2-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7); East Hampton—Einin Frost (2), Chelsea Woods (3, 0-1) and Leah May (7)
2B: NB—Hills, Piercey, Senerchia; EH—Burt. HR: NB—Onofrio (2), Piercey.
Team records: North Branford (2-1-0); East Hampton (0-1-0)
Comments: Lindsey Onofrio had 3 hits including 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 3 runs scored. Erica Piercey doubled, hit a home run, had 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored. Hanna Senerchia went 4-4 with a double and 4 runs.
Jonathan Law 6, Guilford 3
|
Guilford
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
Jonathan Law
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
X
|
—
|
6
|
8
Batteries: Guilford—Signore (0-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (1-0)
2B: G—Smith; JL—Hess, Kantor. 3B: G—Smith. HR: JL—Kantor.
Team records: Guilford (0-3-0); Jonathan Law (2-0-0)
BASEBALL
New Canaan 3, Trumbull 0
Trumbull 000 000 0 0 4 2
New Canaan 000 030 X 3 5 2
T- 1-1 0-1 FCIAC
T- Connor Johnston (L, 0-1), Tyler Bashar (5) and Scott Gell
NC- Pearl (W), Balkun (6) and Ramppen
NC- Benevento had 2 hits.