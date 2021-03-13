Friday’s schools roundup

Sophie Hedge scored 15 points and Ava Giansiracusa added nine to lead the Mercy girls basketball team to a 45-34 SCC victory over sixth-ranked Sheehan on Friday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Titans (10-1). The Tigers improved to 8-3.

Caitlyn Hunt led the Titans with 11 points.

Hamden 40, Guilford 35: Diamond White had 13 points to lead the Green Dragons to an SCC win. Miabella Diaz led Guilford with 14 points.

Law 53, Hillhouse 49: Katie Konareski had 19 points and Maddie Lula added 12 to lead the Eagles to an SCC win. Trinity Moody led the Academics with 18 points.

North Branford 70, Hale-Ray 38: Braeden Lebeau had 30 points and Keana Criscuolo added 15 to lead the Thunderbirds to a Shoreline Conference win. Woynita Cicarello led Hale Ray with 19 points.

Sacred Heart Academy 51, Amity 37: Carina Ciampi had 17 points and Emma Kirck added nine to lead the SHArks to an SCC win. Jayne Whitman and Ribecka Marchitto had eight points each for the Spartans.

Seymour 56, Torrington 46: Kenzie Sirowich had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Wildcats to an NVL win. Leah Pergola led Torrington with 22 points.

Wilbur Cross 62, Career 38: Jaylice Rosario had 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to lea the Governors to an SCC win over cross-town rival Career in New Haven.

Madison Dejah had 14 points and Madison McAulay added 10 for the Governors. Sian Smellie had 17 points and Jenia Whitney added 10 for Career.

Boys basketball

Branford 49, Career 42: Jake Palluzzi scored 21 points and Tucker Jacobson added nine to lead the Hornets to an SCC win. Thomas Glover had 14 points and Jose Guzman added 10 to lead Career.

Lyman Hall 57, Cheshire 40: Lucas O’Reardon had 18 points and Tyler Voisine added 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Trojans to an SCC win.

Jayden Collingham had 12 points and Justin Hackett had nine rebounds and eight points for the Trojans. Jack Markakian led the Rams with 10 points.

Notre Dame-West Haven 67, Amity 57: The Green Knights had four players score in double figures led by Ben Carroll who had 18 points and James Rawlins who had 14. Micah Morgan led the Spartans with 19 points.

Xavier 55, Sheehan 54: Justin Menard had 27 points and Sathvik Vakati added 11 to lead the Falcons to an SCC win. The Falcons (8-2) clinch the SCC East Division championship with the win. Jack McDonnell led the Titans (4-7) with 19 points.