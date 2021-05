Luke Dimauro, Alex Sheehan and Caven Burrell each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Haddam-Killingworth baseball team to a 5-4 win over Ellington in Higganum on Friday.

Pitcher Callen Powers won his fourth game and Alden Halfinger earned his third save of the season for the Cougars.

Ryan Delaney had two doubles for Ellington.