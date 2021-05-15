Friday’s schools roundup

Jake Jovia went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the ninth-ranked Hamden baseball team, which defeated No. 5 Fairfield Prep 16-11 Friday in an SCC game at Fairfield.

Macio Cardona, Cody Colon and Luis Roman all had two RBIs for Hamden (14-1). Matt Sawyer had three hits and three RBIs for Fairfield Prep (13-2).

Foran 9, Branford 4: Michael Simonelli went 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs for Foran in an SCC win at Branford. Teddy Zabawa had two hits for Branford.

Softball

Guilford 3, Law 1: Allie Petonito’s two-run home run in the fifth inning gave host Guilford the lead for good in an SCC game.

Petonito also tripled and Ema Signore tossed a three-hitter for the Grizzlies. Maddie Lula doubled and tripled for Law.

Girls tennis

Law 5, Branford 2: Lucia Pino remained undefeated at No. 1 singles for Law in an SCC victory at Branford.

Law moved to 13-0, setting he school record for regular-season victories. Branford dropped to 9-4.