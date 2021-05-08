Friday’s schools roundup

Guilford rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to beat Cheshire 6-1 in Guilford on Friday.

The sixth-inning rally was keyed by Jake Ciocca’s two-run triple. Julian Scarpa and Jack Palmer added RBI extra-base hits in the inning.

Cheshire was led by E.J. Quint who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lyman Hall 5, Branford 2: Justin Hackett had a double, a triple and drove in three runs to lead the Trojans to an SCC win.

Softball

North Branford 12, Haddam-Killingworth 7: Jada Miconi hit a three-run home run and Bella Hills had 12 strikeouts as the Thunderbirds (6-1) handed their Shoreline Conference rival Cougars their first loss of the season.

Ella McGlynn led the Cougars (10-1) with three hits including a double and triple.

Shelton 16, Lauralton Hall 4: Anna Leone went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and six RBIs, and Julia Kingsman added two doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs to lead the Gaels to an SCC win.

Girls Lacrosse

Mercy 14, Haddam-Killingworth 10: Shae Kelly had five goals and Lily Schoonmaker added four goals to lead the Tigers to a non-league win. Sophie Gramala had five goals and two assists for the Cougars.