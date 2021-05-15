Friday’s roundup: No. 9 Hamden rallies past No. 5 Fairfield Prep

BASEBALL

Hamden 16, Fairfield Prep 11

Jake Jovia went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the ninth-ranked Hamden baseball team, which defeated No. 5 Fairfield Prep 16-11 Friday in an SCC game at Fairfield.

Macio Cardona, Cody Colon and Luis Roman all had two RBIs for Hamden (14-1). Matt Sawyer had three hits and three RBIs for Fairfield Prep (13-2).

Hamden 1 5 0 3 7 0 0 — 16 12 0 Fairfield Prep 5 5 0 0 0 0 1 — 11 13 4 Batteries: Hamden—Jack Lindberg, Jake Jovia (2), Ron Desroches (2, 1-0), Macio Cardona (7) and Angel Rivera; Fairfield Prep—Davis Wallon, A Lanzillotti (4), Jack Bowery (5, 2-1), AJ Poeisano (6) and Jack Arcamone Team records: Hamden (12-1-0) Comments: H: Jake Jovia was 2/4 with four RBI, Zach Gross and Jake Pisano each had two hits. FP: Tim Pearson and Matt Sawyer each had three hits and Jack Arcamone added two hits and had 4 RBIs.

Foran 9, Branford 4

Michael Simonelli went 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs for Foran in an SCC win at Branford. Teddy Zabawa had two hits for Branford.

Foran 1 3 0 0 3 0 2 — 9 0 0 Branford 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 — 4 0 0 Batteries: Foran—Trey Deitelbaum (1-0), Chuck Diamantis (6), Massey (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; Branford—Dan Farricielli (0-3), Jack Van Gelder (5) and Ethan Covello 2B: F—Deetlebaum; B—Zabawa. 3B: F—Simonelli. HR: F—Simonelli. Team records: Foran (3-8-0); Branford (3-8-0) Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Guilford 1 (at West Haven) Guilford 000 000 1 — 1 4 0 N. Dame 002 013 x — 6 8 2 WP Nick Hunkele. LP Mike McCullagh Highlights: Mitchell Riccio and Nick Bracale each had two hits for the Knights. Ryan Cotjanle had three RBIs, Hunkele and Riccio each had an RBI. Seymour 9, Ansonia 0 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2 Seymour 2 2 5 0 0 0 X — 9 14 3 Batteries: Ansonia—Dylan Ellison (2-3), Tom Rolfe (4) and Matt Blackwell; Seymour—Aidan Brett (1-0) and Matt Bennett 2B: S—Bennett (2), DeBarber. Team records: Ansonia (6-8-0) Comments: Seymour combined for 14 hits. Aidan Brett held a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Wolcott 7, Oxford 5 Oxford 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 — 5 7 3 Wolcott 3 0 0 0 4 0 x — 7 8 1 Batteries: Oxford—Joe Matusovich, Kevin Bourdeau (5, 2-1) and Rich Evans; Wolcott—Northrop, Martinez (5, 1-0) and Wagner 2B: O—Bourdeau. HR: O—Bourdeau. Team records: Oxford (9-5-0) Comments: Greene had three hits and Northrop had an RBI double that gave Wolcott the lead in the 5th. Haddam-Killingworth 6, East Hampton 4 East Hampton 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 4 4 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 0 6 x — 6 6 1 Batteries: East Hampton—Quinn (0-2), Carter Scovill (6), Javy Diaz (6); Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan, Lucas Kamoen (3), Alden Halfinger (6, 2-2 1 Sv) Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-0) Comments: HK pushed across 6 runs in the 6th on 4 hits, a walk and an error to win for the 12th time this season. Luke Dimauro and Callen Powers had 2 hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Josh Wagner had two hits for East Hampton. Coginchaug 5, Old Saybrook 4 Coginchaug 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 5 13 1 Old Saybrook 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 — 4 7 2 Batteries: Coginchaug—Griff Biro (2-0), Alex Tawa (6), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo; Old Saybrook—Jake Butler (0-1), n/a (7) and Connor Lane Team records: Coginchaug (12-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-5-0) West Haven 7, Sheehan 0 Sheehan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 0 West Haven 1 2 0 1 3 0 x — 7 7 0 Batteries: Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (6-1), Matt Moconyi (5); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (3-2) 3B: S—Castaldi; WH—Axelrod, Izzy. Team records: Sheehan (9-6-0); West Haven (8-4-0) North Haven 5, Jonathan Law 2 Jonathan Law 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 5 3 North Haven 1 0 1 2 0 1 – — 5 8 0 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Mike Cosmas (0-2), Nolan McKenna-Hansen (3), Aidan King (5) and Luke Pleimann; North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (4-1) and Tyler Harger 2B: NH—Anquillare (2), Balzano, Murray, Pincince. Team records: Jonathan Law (2-10-0); North Haven (6-7-0) Comments: Mazzaro came back strong after his first loss of the year with a complete game 7k and 0 walks, Murray, Balzano, Pincince all had a double, and Mike Anguillare hit 2 doubles.

SOFTBALL

Guilford 3, Law 1

Allie Petonito’s two-run home run in the fifth inning gave host Guilford the lead for good in an SCC game.

Petonito also tripled and Ema Signore tossed a three-hitter for the Grizzlies. Maddie Lula doubled and tripled for Law.

Jonathan Law 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 0 Guilford 1 0 0 0 2 0 x — 3 5 0 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-4) and Nicolina Salanto; Guilford—Ema Signore (4-4) and Addison Smith 2B: JL—Hess, Lula. 3B: JL—Lula; G—Petonito. HR: G—Petonito. Team records: Jonathan Law (6-4-0); Guilford (4-7-0) Comments: Allie Petonito’s 2-run home run in the fifth inning gave Guilford the go ahead lead and secured the win for Guilford. Ludlowe 19, Harding 0 Ludlowe 960 50X X — 19 15 0

Harding 000 00X X — 0 0 3

Batteries: L-Alex Lewey (1 inning), Kira Fazio (W 4 innings) & Caitlyn Romero. H- Roxanna (L 1 inning), Kaylani (4 innings) & Luisa Ludlowe (15-1)

Highlights L- Allie Clark 3-3 Double HR RBI. Elena Ohe 2-2 2RBI. Julia Magliocco 2-2 Masuk 17, Stratford 2 STRATFORD 101 00X X—2 4 4

MASUK 242 9XX X—17 12 0 Records: Stratford 2-13, Masuk 15-0. Batteries: S—Hayden Smith (L) Layla Bell—Casey Halliday (W) and Britney Berg. BB: Casey Halliday 5, Hayden Smith 7 SO: Casey Halliday 4 Highlights: MASUK—Jacie Hall went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and 3 RBIs. Emma West-Testo had a double and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 2-for-4 with 2 singles. Natalie Lieto, Julia Boyle, Britney Berg, and Casey Halliday each had singles. STRATFORD-Ellie Lubas went 2-for-2 with 2 singles. Kat Gonzalez had a single. Sheehan 11, Wilbur Cross 0 Sheehan 0 0 1 0 2 0 8 — 11 12 2 Wilbur Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2 Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (2-5) and Ryan Wolcheski; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-3) and O. Vega Team records: Sheehan (2-7-0); Wilbur Cross (2-9-0) Haddam-Killingworth 9, East Hampton 1 Haddam-Killingworth 0 2 5 0 0 2 0 — 9 10 2 East Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 3 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Kaleigh Bodak (8-1) and Madison LaTouche; East Hampton—Chelsea Woods (0-2) and Leah May Comments: Kaleigh Bodak pitched a one hitter, striking out 14 and allowing one unearned run while picking up her 7th win of the season. She also lead the Cougars offensively with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Cheyanne LaTouche chipped in with 2 hits, two walks and two runs 2 runs scored. Paige Corcoran, got her first varsity hit, a long RBI triple for HK. The Cougars are now 13-1, while East Hampton is 3-13. East Haven 7, Sacred Heart Academy 0 Sacred Heart Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1 East Haven 2 0 1 0 0 4 x — 7 10 1 Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-5) and Sydney Grund; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (7-2) and Lena Barthel 2B: SHA—Fitzgerald; EH—Barthel, Franceschi. HR: EH—Franceschi. Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (7-5-0); East Haven (12-2-0) Comments: Sammie Franceschi homered, doubled and drove in 4 runs and Lena Barthel doubled and drove in 2 runs for East Haven. Heaphy pitched a two-hitter striking out 7 and improved to 10-2. Lavern Fitzgerald had both SHA hits, including a double. Shelton 7, Branford 6 Shelton 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 7 6 4 Branford 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 — 6 6 2 Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (4-1) and Jackie Jenco; Branford—Izzy Michaud (1-2), Marzia Johnson (2, 0-4) and Paige Richardson, Ortiz (4) 2B: B—Johnson, Valietta. HR: S—Kiman; B—Johnson. Team records: Shelton (11-4-0); Branford (1-7-0) Comments: Branford M. Johnson HR and a double with 1 RBI. Shelton A. Kiman has a solo HR J. Krijgsman had a triple Amity 4, Cheshire 3 Cheshire 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 2 Amity 0 0 1 3 0 0 x — 4 6 1 Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-1) and Trinadey Santiago; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (4-1) and Jill Ciccarelli HR: A—Ciccarelli. Team records: Cheshire (14-1-0); Amity (7-3-0) Seymour 13, Ansonia 0 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3 Seymour 0 5 0 1 7 0 — 13 12 1 Batteries: Ansonia—Brooke Yezik (0-1) and Julia Pinto; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (10-2) and Jacey Cosciello, Lily Desautels (6) Team records: Seymour (12-2-0) Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson double, 2 run homerun and 4 RBI’s. Kiley Regan solo homerun. Morgan Teodosio and Shea McDaniel had 2 hits. Erin Lifrieri 3 hitter with 12 strikeouts. Ansonia- Kayla Thelwell, Jojo Sanchez and Rishalie Garcia all singled. West Haven 5, Lyman Hall 0 Lyman Hall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2 West Haven 0 0 3 0 1 1 X — 5 6 1 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tennero (0-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (3-2) and Holly Waibel 2B: WH—Rubirosa (2). Team records: Lyman Hall (5-7-0); West Haven (5-6-0) Comments: With tonight’s win West Haven qualifies for the CIAC tournament. Immaculate 11, Kolbe Cathedral 1 Kolbe Cathedral 000 000- 1 1 2 1

Immaculate 210 620 -11 15 1 Kayla Alicea and Carolyn Marcano. Immaculate: Emily Rerick and Sara MacKinnon

Highlights for Immaculate: Sara MacKinnon went 4 for 4 with 2 triples, double, 4 RBI. Audrey Quish went 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI. Alyssa Campo and Carina Clark had 2 hits apiece. Emily Rerick went the distance for the victory striking out 17. Rerick surpassed 100 strikeouts pitched on the season. Highlights for Kolbe: Tiffany Serrano had an RBI single for Kolbe. GIRLS LACROSSE Guilford 17, Cheshire 3 Guilford 9 8 0 0 — 17 Cheshire 2 1 0 0 — 3 Shots: Guilford 29, Cheshire 11 Guilford Goals: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 6, Hannah Tillier, Sydney Cunningham, Taylor Farace 4, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Assists: Maddie Epke 3, Peyton Root 4, Taylor Farace 3, Lorelei King, Kat Bassegio. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 8. Cheshire Goals: Taylor Warburton 2, Hannah Merritt. Assists: Alex Lucas. Saves: Audrey Bronson 8. Hamden 15, Shelton 12 Hamden 0 9 0 0 — 15 Shelton 0 2 0 0 — 12 Hamden Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 3, Sofia Murphy-Genao, Mariella Hermann 3, Bridie Purcell, Patrick Kaitlyn, Rylan Twohill 2, Kyley Turschmann 4. Lauralton Hall 11, Mercy 10 (At Milford) Mercy 3 7 — 10

Lauralton 7 4 — 11 Goals: M — Kylie Fordyce- 2, Lily Schoonmaker – 5, Kaylie Zemke – 2, and Ava Arcesi – 1; LH —Charlotte Michener – 1, Tierney Struk – 1, Katie M – 2, Morgan White – 4, Caroline Fabrizio – 1, Lily Koerner – 1, and Anna Garate – 1.

Assists: M — Catharine Harrison – 1 LH: Charlotte Michener – 1, Katie M – 1, and Caroline Fabrizio – 2.

Saves: M — Reilly Keegan Saves – 12; LH — 7

Shots: M — 21; LH — 28

Records: M 5-8; LH 7-5 Darien 16, St. Joseph 4 SJ: Isabelle Casucci 3G, 2DC; Meghan Hoynes 3A; Maddigan Leifer 1G, 4DC; Mallory Doyle 1DC; Sam Miller 6 Saves D: Sadie Stafford 2G, 2A; Kaci Benoit 1G, 3A; Molly McGuckin 3G; Colette Quinn 2G, 1A; Nelle Kniffin 1G, 2A; Cece Stein 1G, 2A; Ryan Hapgood 2G; Evelyn Hidy, 2G; Kate Avitable 1G, 1A; Maisie Stewart 1G; Maggie Ramsey 1A; 8 Saves Foran 12, West Haven 7 Records: West Haven 0-9-2 Foran 3-7, Scoring: West Haven, Mackenzie Gardner 2g, Olivia O’Mara 1g, Ariana Izzo 2g, Melissa Tsakancs 1g. Foran— Mia Williams 5G, Mackenzie Posey 3g, Kylee Payne 1g, Grace Foley 1g, Mallory Janik 1g, Luci Cappello 1g, Anna Harris 2a. Goalies: West Haven Goalie (10 saves); Foran—Chloe Oliver (12 saves). Shots: West Haven – 19 Foran —22

GIRLS TENNIS

Law 5, Branford 2

Lucia Pino remained undefeated at No. 1 singles for Law in an SCC victory at Branford.

Law moved to 13-0, setting he school record for regular-season victories. Branford dropped to 9-4.