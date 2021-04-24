Friday’s roundup: Hand edges Xavier, remains undefeated

BASEBALL
Hand 3, Xavier 2
Anthony DePino and Chris Engelhart both hit solo home runs for the Hand baseball team, which edged Xavier 3-2 Friday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Madison.
Danny Weinstein added a single and an RBI for the Tigers (6-0). Colin Loria had three hits and Mitch Bludnicki had two hits for the Falcons (4-1).
|
Xavier
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
2
Batteries: Xavier—Jesse Frazer (0-1), Dillon Luke (6) and Mitch Bludnicki; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (3-0), Ryan Knight (5), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino, Engelhart.
Team records: Xavier (2-1-0); Daniel Hand (5-0-0)
Comments: For Hand, Anthony DePino was 1-1 with two walks and a solo homerun. Chris Engelhart also hit a solo homerun for Hand. Danny Weinstein added a single and an RBI. For Xavier, Colin Loria had three hits and Mitch Bludnicki had two hits.
West Haven 8, Sheehan 1
Gianni Gambardella struck out 10, going the distance for the win for West Haven in an SCC home game.
Michael Boni had three hits while Tyler Jones, Anthony Rubin, Ray Gilbert, and Dylan Supan all had two hits each for West Haven. Joe Romano and Anthony Romano had two hits each for Sheehan.
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
8
|
12
|
3
Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (0-1), John Cotter (7) and Bill Gorry; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-1) and Anthony Rubin
2B: WH—Boni.
Team records: Sheehan (4-2-0); West Haven (3-2-0)
Comments: West Haven took a 2-1 lead into the top of the 7th inning before exploding for 6 runs on 4 hits to break the game open. For West Haven, Michael Boni had 3 hits, while Tyler Jones, Anthony Rubin, Ray Gilbert, and Dylan Supan all had two hits each. Joe Romano and Anthony Romano had two hits each for Sheehan. Gianni Gambardella earned the win on the mound pitching a complete game, scattering 7 hits, and striking out 10.
North Branford 13, Old Saybrook 6
Ryan Michonski went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference home win.
Nico Desisto added a three-run home run and Dom Scalia added two hits for the Thunderbirds.
|
North Branford
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
13
|
16
|
0
|
Old Saybrook
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
2
Team records: North Branford (4-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-2-0)
Comments: Ryan Michonski went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIS and Dom Scalia added 2 hits to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference win over Old Saybrook. Nico Desisto pitched 5 innings and also hit a 3 run home run for the Thunderbirds. Desisto improves to 2-0. North Branford is 4-1 while Old Saybrook drops to 3-3.
Shelton 5, East Haven 0
Connor Jensen had two hits and scored twice for Sheton, which won this SCC game at home.
E. Haven 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Shelton 302 000 x — 5 6 0
McIntyre (L), Angelo and Galia; Jensen (W, 2-1), VanTine and Piscioniere
Highlights: S—Jansen had two hits and two runs, Riccio had an RBI. Records: EH 2-4; S 4-2.
Woodland 2, Oxford 1
|
Oxford
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Woodland
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
Batteries: Oxford—Joe Matusovich (0-1) and Rich Evans; Woodland—Michael Belcher (1-0) and Matt Belcher
2B: W—Koliani.
Team records: Oxford (3-2-0); Woodland (1-0-0)
Comments: Michael Belcher allowed 4 hits, striking out 8 and walking none for Woodland. Matthew Koliani had a double which brought in both runs. For Oxford, Joe Matusovich allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out seven. Connor Clifford, Adem Kica, Joe Matusovich, and Julian Papst had the hits for the Wolverines.
Haddam-Killingworth 7, Hale Ray 1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
1
|
Hale Ray
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
0
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (1-0 1 Sv), Matt Miranda (7) and Nick Glynn; Hale Ray—Ryan Sikorsky (0-1), Nate Wanderman (5) and Oliver Ross
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (5-1-0); Hale Ray (2-2-0)
Comments: Alec Erskine walked one and struck out 14 to lead H-K.Matt Pray, Matt Miranda and Lucas Kamoen each had a hit and RBI. Miles Gagne had 2 hits for Hale-Ray.
Branford 9, Foran 5
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
Foran
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
2
|
0
Batteries: Branford—Sam Smith (1-0), Kyle Givner (6) and Ethan Covello; Foran—Trey Deetlebaum (1-1), Charles Diamantis (5) and Kyle Zarnoch
Team records: Branford (2-3-0); Foran (1-4-0)
North Haven 6, Jonathan Law 4
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
Jonathan Law
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
3
2B: NH—Vincent, Zalegowski; JL—Buchner.
Team records: North Haven (2-3-0); Jonathan Law (2-4-0)
Comments: James Marino had three hits for Law.
Cheshire 11, Lyman Hall 10 (8)
|
Lyman Hall
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
14
|
0
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
11
|
14
|
0
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Thomas Pallota, DiCrosta (6, 0-3) and Ryan Brockett; Cheshire—Michael Bankowski, Luca Raccio (7, 1-1) and Hersch
Team records: Lyman Hall (0-5-0); Cheshire (1-3-0)
Comments: Zawalich drove in four runs for Cheshire.
Coginchaug 9, East Hampton 1
|
Coginchaug
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
17
|
1
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
2
Batteries: Coginchaug—Mach (1-0), Anthony Morro (7) and Mike Garofalo; East Hampton—Quinn (0-1), Paluska (5), Peszynski (7) and Alex Zimmerman.
Team records: Coginchaug (5-0-0); East Hampton (0-3-0)
Torrington 11, Seymour 3
|
Seymour
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
Torrington
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
11
|
9
|
4
Batteries: Seymour—Izaiha Nunez (0-1), Shane Cavanaugh (5); Torrington—Corey Pray (1-0), Ben Smith (6) HR: S—Edo; T—Smith.
Team records: Seymour (1-2-0); Torrington (2-0-0)
Comments: Torrington capitalized on 8 Seymour errors with timely hits. Ben Smith hit a 3-run homerun in the top of the first inning.
SOFTBALL
Seymour 17, Torrington 1
Kiley Regan homered twice and drove in seven while Morgan Teodosio doubled twice and homered for Seymour in its NVL romp.
|
Torrington
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Seymour
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
—
|
17
|
18
|
0
Batteries: Torrington—Aubrie Jones (0-1), Amelia Boulli and Marissa Burger; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (4-0) and Lily Desautels
2B: S—Teodosio (2). HR: T—Jones; S—Regan (2), Teodosio.
Team records: Seymour (6-0-0)
Comments: Kiley Regan single, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs. Morgan Teodosio 2 doubles, homerun and 3 RBIs. Emma Rousseau and Shea McDaniel 3 hits. Erin Lifrieri 3 hitter with 10 strikeouts. Torrington- Aubrey Jones solo home run.
O’Brien Tech 17, Platt Tech 5
Amaya Hernandez had three hits and three RBIs for O’Brien Tech, which remainded undefeated with this CTC win at Ansonia.
|
O’Brien Tech
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
—
|
17
|
16
|
1
|
Platt Tech
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
4
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (4-0) and Krystal Blac; Platt Tech—Cali Montanez (1-1), Bree Girard (2) and Jahsene Foster HR: OT—Hernandez.
Team records: O’Brien Tech (4-0-0); Platt Tech (2-1-0)
Comments: Amaya Hernandez had 3 hits, including a home run, with 3 RBIs, Krystal Black had 3 hits and 4 RBI, Tori Casey added 3 hits, 2 RBIs and Lexi Strengowski was a defensive standout for O’Brien Tech.
Haddam-Killingworth 5, Hale Ray 0
|
Hale Ray
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
0
Batteries: Hale Ray—Sam LaFemina (0-1) and Praskievicz; Haddam-Killingworth—Brooke Hickman (1-0), Bella Richwine (4), Kaleigh Bodak (7) and Madison LaTouche
2B: H—McGylnn (2).
Team records: Hale Ray (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (6-0-0)
Comments: Three pitchers combined to strike out 17 Hale-Ray batters, allowing only 1 hit. The Cougars scored 4 runs in the 4th inning on RBI singles from Chey LaTouche (3 for 3) and Keira Czarkowski. Madison LaTouche (2 for 3) drove in 2 with a single.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lyman Hall 14, Jonathan Law 7
|
Jonathan Law (0-4-0)
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
Lyman Hall
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
14
Shelton 7, Guilford 6
|
Shelton (1-1)
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
Guilford (0-1)
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
6
Shots: Shelton 27, Guilford 28
Shelton (1-1-0)
Goals: Jared Sedlock 3, Joey Thompson 3, CJ Turco. Assists: Jared Sedlock 4. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 10.
Guilford (0-1-0)
Goals: Tom Ring 2, Aiden McDemott 2, Tyler Hilgert, Jackson Tang. Assists: Jake Berili. Saves: Henry Lloyd 9.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Branford 12, Mercy 10
|
Branford (1-0)
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
Mercy (2-3)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
Shots: Branford 24, Mercy 23
Branford (1-0-0)
Goals: Isla Lionetti 6, Julia McHenry 2, Jennifer Spencer 3. Assists: Isla Lionetti. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 10.
Mercy (2-3-0)
Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Kaylie Zemke, Kylie Fordyce, Lily Schoonmaker 4, Catharine Harrison 2. Assists: Maddy Carbone 2, Lily Schoonmaker. Saves: Reilly Keegan 8.
Cheshire 17, Daniel Hand 10
|
Cheshire (3-1)
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Daniel Hand (1-1)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10