Friday’s roundup: Hand edges Xavier, remains undefeated

BASEBALL

Hand 3, Xavier 2

Anthony DePino and Chris Engelhart both hit solo home runs for the Hand baseball team, which edged Xavier 3-2 Friday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Madison.

Danny Weinstein added a single and an RBI for the Tigers (6-0). Colin Loria had three hits and Mitch Bludnicki had two hits for the Falcons (4-1).

Xavier
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
12
0
Daniel Hand
0
0
1
0
2
0
x
3
4
2
Batteries: Xavier—Jesse Frazer (0-1), Dillon Luke (6) and Mitch Bludnicki; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (3-0), Ryan Knight (5), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino, Engelhart.
Team records: Xavier (2-1-0); Daniel Hand (5-0-0)
Comments: For Hand, Anthony DePino was 1-1 with two walks and a solo homerun. Chris Engelhart also hit a solo homerun for Hand. Danny Weinstein added a single and an RBI. For Xavier, Colin Loria had three hits and Mitch Bludnicki had two hits.

West Haven 8, Sheehan 1

Gianni Gambardella struck out 10, going the distance for the win for West Haven in an SCC home game.

Michael Boni had three hits while Tyler Jones, Anthony Rubin, Ray Gilbert, and Dylan Supan all had two hits each for West Haven. Joe Romano and Anthony Romano had two hits each for Sheehan.

Sheehan
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
7
2
West Haven
0
0
1
0
1
0
6
8
12
3
Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (0-1), John Cotter (7) and Bill Gorry; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-1) and Anthony Rubin
2B: WH—Boni.
Team records: Sheehan (4-2-0); West Haven (3-2-0)
Comments: West Haven took a 2-1 lead into the top of the 7th inning before exploding for 6 runs on 4 hits to break the game open. For West Haven, Michael Boni had 3 hits, while Tyler Jones, Anthony Rubin, Ray Gilbert, and Dylan Supan all had two hits each. Joe Romano and Anthony Romano had two hits each for Sheehan. Gianni Gambardella earned the win on the mound pitching a complete game, scattering 7 hits, and striking out 10.

North Branford 13, Old Saybrook 6

Ryan Michonski went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference home win.

Nico Desisto added a three-run home run and Dom Scalia added two hits for the Thunderbirds.

North Branford
4
1
0
2
2
4
x
13
16
0
Old Saybrook
1
0
3
0
0
1
1
6
8
2

Team records: North Branford (4-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-2-0)

Comments: Ryan Michonski went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIS and Dom Scalia added 2 hits to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference win over Old Saybrook. Nico Desisto pitched 5 innings and also hit a 3 run home run for the Thunderbirds. Desisto improves to 2-0. North Branford is 4-1 while Old Saybrook drops to 3-3.

Shelton 5, East Haven 0

Connor Jensen had two hits and scored twice for Sheton, which won this SCC game at home.

E. Haven 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Shelton 302 000 x — 5 6 0
McIntyre (L), Angelo and Galia; Jensen (W, 2-1), VanTine and Piscioniere
Highlights: S—Jansen had two hits and two runs, Riccio had an RBI. Records: EH 2-4; S 4-2.
 

Woodland 2, Oxford 1

Oxford
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
4
1
Woodland
0
0
2
0
0
0
x
2
2
1
Batteries: Oxford—Joe Matusovich (0-1) and Rich Evans; Woodland—Michael Belcher (1-0) and Matt Belcher
2B: W—Koliani.
Team records: Oxford (3-2-0); Woodland (1-0-0)
Comments: Michael Belcher allowed 4 hits, striking out 8 and walking none for Woodland. Matthew Koliani had a double which brought in both runs. For Oxford, Joe Matusovich allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out seven. Connor Clifford, Adem Kica, Joe Matusovich, and Julian Papst had the hits for the Wolverines.

Haddam-Killingworth 7, Hale Ray 1

Haddam-Killingworth
0
0
0
0
4
0
3
7
7
1
Hale Ray
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
4
0
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (1-0 1 Sv), Matt Miranda (7) and Nick Glynn; Hale Ray—Ryan Sikorsky (0-1), Nate Wanderman (5) and Oliver Ross
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (5-1-0); Hale Ray (2-2-0)
Comments: Alec Erskine walked one and struck out 14 to lead H-K.Matt Pray, Matt Miranda and Lucas Kamoen each had a hit and RBI. Miles Gagne had 2 hits for Hale-Ray.

Branford 9, Foran 5

Branford
0
0
0
5
0
0
4
9
4
1
Foran
2
0
2
0
0
0
1
5
2
0
Batteries: Branford—Sam Smith (1-0), Kyle Givner (6) and Ethan Covello; Foran—Trey Deetlebaum (1-1), Charles Diamantis (5) and Kyle Zarnoch
Team records: Branford (2-3-0); Foran (1-4-0)

North Haven 6, Jonathan Law 4

North Haven
0
0
0
0
5
0
1
6
7
1
Jonathan Law
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
4
7
3
2B: NH—Vincent, Zalegowski; JL—Buchner.
Team records: North Haven (2-3-0); Jonathan Law (2-4-0)
Comments: James Marino had three hits for Law.

Cheshire 11, Lyman Hall 10 (8)

Lyman Hall
3
0
0
0
0
6
1
0
10
14
0
Cheshire
0
0
6
0
0
2
2
1
11
14
0
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Thomas Pallota, DiCrosta (6, 0-3) and Ryan Brockett; Cheshire—Michael Bankowski, Luca Raccio (7, 1-1) and Hersch
Team records: Lyman Hall (0-5-0); Cheshire (1-3-0)
Comments: Zawalich drove in four runs for Cheshire.

Coginchaug 9, East Hampton 1

Coginchaug
2
0
1
3
0
3
0
9
17
1
East Hampton
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
2
Batteries: Coginchaug—Mach (1-0), Anthony Morro (7) and Mike Garofalo; East Hampton—Quinn (0-1), Paluska (5), Peszynski (7) and Alex Zimmerman.
Team records: Coginchaug (5-0-0); East Hampton (0-3-0)

Torrington 11, Seymour 3

Seymour
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
4
8
Torrington
9
4
0
1
0
0
3
11
9
4
Batteries: Seymour—Izaiha Nunez (0-1), Shane Cavanaugh (5); Torrington—Corey Pray (1-0), Ben Smith (6) HR: S—Edo; T—Smith.
Team records: Seymour (1-2-0); Torrington (2-0-0)
Comments: Torrington capitalized on 8 Seymour errors with timely hits. Ben Smith hit a 3-run homerun in the top of the first inning.
SOFTBALL

Seymour 17, Torrington 1

Kiley Regan homered twice and drove in seven while Morgan Teodosio doubled twice and homered for Seymour in its NVL romp.

Torrington
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
2
Seymour
8
0
0
1
6
2
17
18
0
Batteries: Torrington—Aubrie Jones (0-1), Amelia Boulli and Marissa Burger; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (4-0) and Lily Desautels
2B: S—Teodosio (2). HR: T—Jones; S—Regan (2), Teodosio.
Team records: Seymour (6-0-0)
Comments: Kiley Regan single, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs. Morgan Teodosio 2 doubles, homerun and 3 RBIs. Emma Rousseau and Shea McDaniel 3 hits. Erin Lifrieri 3 hitter with 10 strikeouts. Torrington- Aubrey Jones solo home run.

O’Brien Tech 17, Platt Tech 5

Amaya Hernandez had three hits and three RBIs for O’Brien Tech, which remainded undefeated with this CTC win at Ansonia.

O’Brien Tech
5
4
2
5
1
  
17
16
1
Platt Tech
2
2
1
0
0
  
5
5
4
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (4-0) and Krystal Blac; Platt Tech—Cali Montanez (1-1), Bree Girard (2) and Jahsene Foster HR: OT—Hernandez.
Team records: O’Brien Tech (4-0-0); Platt Tech (2-1-0)
Comments: Amaya Hernandez had 3 hits, including a home run, with 3 RBIs, Krystal Black had 3 hits and 4 RBI, Tori Casey added 3 hits, 2 RBIs and Lexi Strengowski was a defensive standout for O’Brien Tech.

Haddam-Killingworth 5, Hale Ray 0

Hale Ray
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Haddam-Killingworth
0
0
0
4
0
1
x
5
9
0
Batteries: Hale Ray—Sam LaFemina (0-1) and Praskievicz; Haddam-Killingworth—Brooke Hickman (1-0), Bella Richwine (4), Kaleigh Bodak (7) and Madison LaTouche
2B: H—McGylnn (2).
Team records: Hale Ray (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (6-0-0)
Comments: Three pitchers combined to strike out 17 Hale-Ray batters, allowing only 1 hit. The Cougars scored 4 runs in the 4th inning on RBI singles from Chey LaTouche (3 for 3) and Keira Czarkowski. Madison LaTouche (2 for 3) drove in 2 with a single.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lyman Hall 14, Jonathan Law 7

Jonathan Law (0-4-0)
2
0
3
2
7
Lyman Hall
5
5
3
1
14

Shelton 7, Guilford 6

Shelton (1-1)
1
3
1
2
7
Guilford (0-1)
1
1
3
1
6
Shots: Shelton 27, Guilford 28
Shelton (1-1-0)
Goals: Jared Sedlock 3, Joey Thompson 3, CJ Turco. Assists: Jared Sedlock 4. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 10.
Guilford (0-1-0)
Goals: Tom Ring 2, Aiden McDemott 2, Tyler Hilgert, Jackson Tang. Assists: Jake Berili. Saves: Henry Lloyd 9.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Branford 12, Mercy 10

Branford (1-0)
8
4
0
0
12
Mercy (2-3)
5
5
0
0
10
Shots: Branford 24, Mercy 23
Branford (1-0-0)
Goals: Isla Lionetti 6, Julia McHenry 2, Jennifer Spencer 3. Assists: Isla Lionetti. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 10.
Mercy (2-3-0)
Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Kaylie Zemke, Kylie Fordyce, Lily Schoonmaker 4, Catharine Harrison 2. Assists: Maddy Carbone 2, Lily Schoonmaker. Saves: Reilly Keegan 8.

Cheshire 17, Daniel Hand 10

Cheshire (3-1)
9
8
0
0
17
Daniel Hand (1-1)
5
5
0
0
10
Shots: Cheshire 25, Daniel Hand 21
Cheshire (3-1-0)
Goals: Taylor Warburton 5, Alex Lucas 4, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris, Leah Black, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taryn Ugrin 2, Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt, Ava Harris 2, Lauren Samela 2, Raegan Bailey 3. Saves: Audrey Bronson 7.
Daniel Hand (1-1-0)
Goals: Kacie Wines 7, Lydia Doraz, Shawn Sloak, Regan Sueth. Assists: Reilly Dolan, Hadley Houghton. Saves: Ashlee Wargo 4.

BOYS TENNIS

Amity 5, Xavier 2

(at Woodbridge). Singles: Matt Fuffo (X) def Ethan Hass 6-1 6-1; Nishaan Patel (A) def Owen Ou 6-0 6-3; Hayden Einbinder (A) def Finn Dowler 2-6 7-5 6-4; Jack Cadelina (A) def Sofi Paul 4-6 7-5 6-0. Doubles: Aaron Babajanyan & Armaan Patel (A) def Alex Schuman & Chris Jacy 6-2 6-4; Will Webb & Jack Nowosad (X) def Mason Zhang & Rihit Saundarkar 6-4 7-5; Joey Kopel & Jason Kwon (A) Def Tim Gagliano & Marko Vidackovic 6-3 6-1.

Branford 6, North Haven 1

Singles: Josh Berdon (B) def Ben Rudikoff 6-3,6-4; Matt Gaudioso (B) def Lucas Delencastro 6-1, 6-4; William Mollow (B) def Tanner Powell 6-1, 6-2; Declan Ross def Matt Lobonia 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alec Aceves Acosta/Justin Fatheree (B) def Justin Park/Justin Falasco 6-1, 6-4; Luke Baylis/Ayush Sharma (B) def Ahmed Anwar/ Billy Lipinsky 6-1, 6-0; Nathan Oh/Jess Hansard def Matt Law/ Adam Albrecht 7-6, 3-6, 11-9.

Hand 7, Shelton 0

At Shelton) Singles: Sebastian Lowey def. Archit Bhargava 6-0, 6-0; David Levchenko def. Ben Rhodes 6-1, 6-0; Elliott Booth def. Adam Klein 6-1, 6-0; Max Gulla def. Jasper Southam 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Reilly Jyar & Will Decharbert def. Carson Rhodes & Suhaas Nadella 6-0, 6-1; Matt Vetter & Will Fumex def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak 6-1, 6-0; John Van Ostenbridje & Patrick Hennessey def. Ryan Ouloul & Edward Granados 6-0, 6-0. Records: Daniel Hand 7-0; Shelton 0-7.

Law 6, Lyman Hall 1

(At Wallingford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Jackson Mailhot 6-2, 6-0; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Brian Zirkel 6-2,4-6,6-2; Sanstakar Sha (JL) def. Evan Smith 6-0, 6-3; Angel Santiago (JL) def. Anshul Patel 6-0, 6-0. DoublesL Julien Roy and Dardhap Wair (JL) win by forfeit; Berat Gene and Zach Moller (JL) win by forfeit; Brandon Baitholom and Lucas Greifzu win by forfeit. Records: LH 2-2; JL 4-0.

Wilbur Cross 5, Career 2

(at New Haven). Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) def Marcus Duff 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; Martin Duff (Ca) def Jayden Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Terry Giles (C) def Lily Goren WC 6-0, 6-0, Cross won the remainder of the matches by forfeit.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hand 5, Lauralton Hall 2

(At Madison). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Audrey Ulrich 6-3, 6-0; Claire Langille (H) def. Marie Sofia Romaniello 6-1, 6-2; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Amanda Umbrichts 6-2, 6-1; Eileen Chen (H) def. Olivia Seward 6-1, 7-6 (2). Doubles: Kate Backus-Chelsea Larke (LH) def. ZhuZhu Berger-Breanna Colonese-DiBello 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4); Paige VanOstenbridge-Bella Vejar (H) def. Caleigh Peloso-Jade Petalcorin 6-2, 6-2; Kallie Horan-Elisabeth D’Albero (LH) def Eliza Beccia-Libby Rogers 7-5, 3-6, 15-13. Records: Lauralton Hall 2-2; Hand 5-0.

Law 5, Branford 2

(At Milford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Shae LePre 6-0, 6-1; Leila Omeragi (B) def. Samantha Burns 6-3, 6-3; Evelyn Mollow (B) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 6-1, 6-1; Diya Daruka (L) def. Nuala Pudyal 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-8 (super tiebreaker). Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Evie Kaiser/Celina Shrestha 6-4, 6-4; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Juliana Torello/Zaide Schlesinger 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gejac (L) def. Scout Engstrom/Arpita Shrestha 6-0, 6-1. Records: Law 7-0, Branford 3-3. Notes: With the win, Law qualified for the Class M state tournament.

Lyman Hall 6, West Haven 1 

(At West Haven). Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Savannah Lopez (WH) 6-2, 6-6 (8-6); Riley Sullivan (LH) defeats Rebecca Oronzo (WH) 6-0, 6-0 ; Katie Madow (LH) defeats Marley Haver (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Anaelecca Torcio (WH) defeats Ava Mirto (LH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Ceila Williams and Alexandra Valverde (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Jeanette McLaughlin and Fatmanur Aciker (WH) 6-0, 6-1; Rebecca Milewski and Kayla Dorvil (LH) defeat Jenna Masaro and Vinesha Mumar (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Records: West Haven 2-5; Lyman Hall 5-3.

Mercy 6, Foran 1

(at Milford). Singles: Abby Weaver (M) def. Kyra Johnson 6-1, 6-3; Lila Cerritelli (M) def. Daniya Chopra 6-2, 6-2; Tina Yang (M) def. Agatha Dalton 7-5, 6-1; Sara Money (F) def. Harper Carlson 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5). Doubles: Bella Bartolomei-Kat Antico (M) def. Tori Lanese- Olivia Connelly 6-4, 6-4; Helen Yang- Maggie McCormack (M) def. Devyn Weed-Bridget Kiernan 6-0, 6-2; Ava Cedillo-MIlana Koji (M) def. Kaitlyn Adkins-Alexa Malerba 6-0, 6-0. Records: M 2-3, F 0-5.

Shelton 7, East Haven 0

Singles: (S) Nell Komorowski def. (EH) Doreen Alberino; 6-0, 6-4; (S) Jessica Jayakar def. (EH) Megan Povilaitis; 6-3, 6-2; (S) Emily Carlin def. (EH) Siya Patel; 6-0, 6-0; (S) Carolyn Maher def. (EH) Diana Vazques’ 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: (S) Kassidy Wojtowicz/Sammy McCook def. (EH) Emily Sortito/ Camryn Lendroth; 6-1, 6-4; (S) Emily Ahern/Emily Cacchillo def. (EH) Kaylee Lynn/Izabella Olszewski; 6-1, 6-1; (S) Jasmine Rosetti/Rachel Morrow def/ (EH) Isha Patel/Addy Brooks; 6-0, 6-1.

Westbrook 5, Valley Regional 2

(at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Ada Ramos (VR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1; Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Alex Halsey (VR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Olivia Baldwin (VR) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Joanna Peltrome (VR) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Bree Koplas and Xan Zanzalari (WK) def. H. Schwartzman and R. Novak (VR) 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Palumbo and Adriana Stranieri (WK) def. S. Shankar and C. Shea (VR) 6-2, 6-1; Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. M. McCuin and A. Cap (VR) 6-1, 6-1.

BOYS GOLF

Foran def. Lyman Hall

(at Grassy Hill, front 9). Medalist: Mia Coppola, (F) 44. Foran: Mia Coppola, Miles O’Sullivan 46, Luke Thomas 48, Kaitlin Dobkowski 50. Records: Foran 1-0; Lyman Hall 0-1.

Notre Dame-West Haven 173, Guilford 187

(At Madison CC, par 35). Medalist: Jake Ivan-Pal (ND), 38. ND: Will Giaquinto 42, Jon Bushka 46, Ryan Hayes 47; Guilford: Miguel Pearce 42, Shane Markle 44, Leo Hergan 49, Owen Angkatavanich 52. Records: Guilford 1-2; ND 4-0.

GIRLS GOLF

Amity 197 Hand 239

(at Race Brook CC). Medalist – Ava Gross (Amity) 43. Amity – Bridget Morrison 50, Caroline Cadelina 50, Olivea Kosh 54. Hand – Julia Daugherty 57, Lila Sullivan 59, Lucia Bolzano 60, Isabella Lombardi 63. Records: Amity 1-0; Hand 0-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Newtown 3, Amity 0

(at Woodbridge). Game scores: Newtown 25-15, 25-16, 25-15. Stats: A— Theo Zaharawicz had four kills and Koary Masoluglo had five assists and three blocks. Records: A 2-4; N 4-2.

BOYS TRACK

North Haven 92, Fairfield Prep 58

(at North Haven). 4 x 800m- North Haven (Aaron Barbiero,Nick Howlett, Luke Nugent, Patrick Rourke) 9:33.5; 4 x 100m- North Haven (MJDevillers, Danny Thomas, Toray Armfield, Luke Franco) 47.1; 110mh-Connor Smith FP 16.8, Jav-Anthony Vigliotto NH 132’2”, LJ- Bacon FP 19’2.5” ; 100m- Blount FP 10.2, Shot-Ethan Anderson NH 42’8.5”, 1600m- Perez FP 4:41.6; 400m-Pastorek FP 56.7, 300mh- Cameron Cargan NH 47.1, Discuss- Vigliotto NH 117’ 1; 80m- Dawson FP 1:57.7, 200m- Blount FP 22.7, Pole Vault- Matt O’Connell, Joe O’Connor NH 7’6”, HJ-Cargan NH 5’4”. 3200m- Dawson FP 11:44.3 TJ-Rourke 36’10.25” 4 x 400m Fairfield Prep (Dawson,Bolder,Pasture,Smith) 3:39.6. Records: NH 3-0. FP 0-1.
 
 
 