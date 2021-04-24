Friday’s roundup: Hand edges Xavier, remains undefeated

BASEBALL

Hand 3, Xavier 2

Anthony DePino and Chris Engelhart both hit solo home runs for the Hand baseball team, which edged Xavier 3-2 Friday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Madison.

Danny Weinstein added a single and an RBI for the Tigers (6-0). Colin Loria had three hits and Mitch Bludnicki had two hits for the Falcons (4-1).

Xavier 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 12 0 Daniel Hand 0 0 1 0 2 0 x — 3 4 2

Batteries: Xavier—Jesse Frazer (0-1), Dillon Luke (6) and Mitch Bludnicki; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (3-0), Ryan Knight (5), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino, Engelhart.

Team records: Xavier (2-1-0); Daniel Hand (5-0-0)

West Haven 8, Sheehan 1

Gianni Gambardella struck out 10, going the distance for the win for West Haven in an SCC home game.

Michael Boni had three hits while Tyler Jones, Anthony Rubin, Ray Gilbert, and Dylan Supan all had two hits each for West Haven. Joe Romano and Anthony Romano had two hits each for Sheehan.

Sheehan 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 7 2 West Haven 0 0 1 0 1 0 6 — 8 12 3

Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (0-1), John Cotter (7) and Bill Gorry; West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (2-1) and Anthony Rubin

2B: WH—Boni.

Team records: Sheehan (4-2-0); West Haven (3-2-0)

North Branford 13, Old Saybrook 6

Ryan Michonski went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs to lead North Branford to a Shoreline Conference home win.

Nico Desisto added a three-run home run and Dom Scalia added two hits for the Thunderbirds.

North Branford 4 1 0 2 2 4 x — 13 16 0 Old Saybrook 1 0 3 0 0 1 1 — 6 8 2

Team records: North Branford (4-1-0); Old Saybrook (2-2-0)

Shelton 5, East Haven 0

Connor Jensen had two hits and scored twice for Sheton, which won this SCC game at home.

E. Haven 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Shelton 302 000 x — 5 6 0

McIntyre (L), Angelo and Galia; Jensen (W, 2-1), VanTine and Piscioniere

Highlights: S—Jansen had two hits and two runs, Riccio had an RBI. Records: EH 2-4; S 4-2.