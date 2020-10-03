Friday’s roundup: Guilford shuts out Hand

GIRLS SOCCER

Guilford 1, Hand 0: Eve Rini’s goal stood up for Guilford Friday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference home win.

Arianna Tomassi had the assist. Both teams featured first-year head coaches, Regina Sullivan for Guilford and Robb McConville for Hand.

Guilford 1, Daniel Hand 0

Daniel Hand (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Guilford (1-0-0)

1 0— 1

Goals: Guilford — Eve Rini goal (from Arianna Tomassi), 10:00.

Mercy 3, Cheshire 1: Grace Riegler had two goals and Katie Menard had two assists to lead the Tigers to their SCC win in Cheshire. Melina Ford had seven saves for the Tigers. Seymone Rosenberg had four saves for the Rams.

Mercy 3, Cheshire 1

Mercy (1-0-0)

2 1 — 3

Cheshire (0-1-0)

0 1 — 1

Goals: Mercy — Grace Riegler goal (from Katie Menard), 35:35; Kate Donlan goal (from Katie Menard), 39:08; Grace Riegler goal (from Megan Menard), 48:17. Cheshire — Gabby Triado goal (from Olivia Jones), 79:49.

Wilbur Cross 8, Career/Hillhouse 0: Charlotte Buterbaugh had a hat trick and Lila Kleppner added a pair of goals for Wilbur Cross in its SCC win at New Haven. Lia Konicki had three assists for the Governors.

Wilbur Cross 8, Career/Hillhouse 0

Wilbur Cross (1-0-0)

6 2 — 8

Career/Hillhouse (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Wilbur Cross — Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Katherine Van Tassel), 2:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Katherine Van Tassel), 2:00; Nora Wyrtzen goal (from Lia Konicki), 4:00; Nora Wyrtzen goal (from Lia Konicki), 4:00; Lila Kleppner goal (from Kaylen Yun), 8:00; Lila Kleppner goal (from Kaylen Yun), 8:00; Kaylen Yun goal (from Lia Konicki), 12:00; Kaylen Yun goal (from Lia Konicki), 12:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Katherine Van Tassel), 15:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Katherine Van Tassel), 15:00; Roxanne Virtue goal, 20:00; Roxanne Virtue goal, 20:00; Lila Kleppner goal (from Nora Wyrtzen), 47:00; Lila Kleppner goal (from Nora Wyrtzen), 47:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Lia Konicki), 55:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal (from Lia Konicki), 55:00.

BOYS SOCCER

Foran 1, Law 0: Christian Boutote scored in the 49th minute to lead the Lions to their SCC win in Milford Thursday night. Luca Marinelli had five saves for the Lions. Jayden Wywoda had four saves for the Eagles.

Foran 1, Jonathan Law 0

Foran (1-0-0)

0 1 — 1

Jonathan Law (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Foran — Christian Boutote goal (from Basit Iddriss), 49:00.

Trumbull 2, St. Joseph 1

Scoring: STJ – Manny Santos, 32nd min, T-Ethan David (PK) .62nd min, T-Franco Milovanov (Ben Bronstein), 70th min

Saves: STL Cameron Reichenbach – 6 saves, T-Blaine Garcia 3, Jack Lumpiniski 3

Shots: STJ 10, T14

Records: T 1-0 STJ 0-1

FIELD HOCKEY

Old Saybrook 4, Westbrook 0: Taylor Stone had three goals to lead the Rams to their Shoreline Conference win in Westbrook. Lauren Horne had 11 saves for the Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Daniel Hand 2, Guilford 0

Guilford (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Daniel Hand (1-0-0)

1 1 — 2

Goals: Daniel Hand — Scott Testori goal (from Jason Wallack), 24:48; Scott Testori goal, 59:45.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coginchaug 12, Westbrook 0

Westbrook (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Coginchaug (1-0-0)

6 6 — 12

Goals: Coginchaug — Charlotte Dunleavy goal, 3:00; Charlotte Dunleavy goal, 5:00; Charlotte Dunleavy goal, 6:00; Samantha Paul goal, 20:00; Samantha Paul goal, 30:00; Katie Farr goal, 35:00; Katie Farr goal, 48:00; Katie Farr goal, 55:00; Serena Fournier goal, 65:00; Alyssa Woodward goal, 68:00; Jessica Parkinson goal, 72:00; Maddie Climie goal, 73:00.

Old Lyme 2, Morgan 0

Old Lyme (1-0-0)

0 2 — 2

Morgan (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Old Lyme — Emily Deroehn penalty kick, 51:20; Maddie McCulloch goal, 58:47.

Haddam-Killingworth 4, Portland 1

Haddam-Killingworth (1-0-0)

2 2 — 4

Portland (0-1-0)

0 1 — 1

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Autumn Walton goal (from Morgan Madore), 33:31; Autumn Walton goal (from Morgan Madore), 33:31; Yumi Imai goal (from Hadley Commerford), 31:43; Yumi Imai goal (from Hadley Commerford), 31:43; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Kaitlyn Parri and Morgan Madore), 38:53; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Kaitlyn Parri and Morgan Madore), 38:53; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 24:10; Morgan Madore goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 24:10. Portland — Mia Quesnel goal, 4:50.

Shelton 1, Amity 0

Shelton (1-0-0)

1 0 — 1

Amity (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Shelton — Noelle Garrettson goal, 8:35.

FIELD HOCKEY

Old Saybrook 4, Westbrook 0

Old Saybrook (1-0-0)

2 2 — 4

Westbrook (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Old Saybrook — Taylor Stone goal (from Kayla Hott), 8:00; Taylor Stone goal, 3:00; Taylor Stone goal, 12:00; Kayla Holt goal (from Taylor Stone), 4:00.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Naugatuck 3, St. Paul Catholic 1

25-9, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20

St. Paul Catholic (0-1-0): Greta Panke 6 kills, 5 aces; Allie Barton 4 kills.

Naugatuck (2-0-0): Kaylee Jackson 9 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Kendall Allen 7 kills, 4 aces; Alyssa Roberts 5 kills.

Seymour 3, Ansonia 0

Seymour 25 25 25

Ansonia 5 5 10

Records: Seymour 2-0. Highlights: S—Jasmine Franco9 kills, Jacey Cosciello 7 kills, 13 service points, Makenzie Sirowich 6 kills 11 service points.

Guilford 3, Daniel Hand 0

25-13. 25- 11, 25-12

Guilford (2-0-0): Juliet Young 3 GP, 9 digs, 6 aces; Emma Appleman 3 GP, 13 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Emily Brouder 3 GP, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace.

Foran 3, Lauralton Hall 1

25-17, 25-14, 12-25, 25-13

Foran (1-0-0): Mary Grace Weissauer 6 aces; Paige Carlson 9 kills; Madison DeBaise 21 assists.

Lauralton Hall (0-1-0): Anna Farruggio 1 block, 18 assists, 2 digs; Elisabeth D’Albero 9 kills; Skylar Wingate 7 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Xavier wins twice (at Middletown): Team scores: Xavier 15, Branford 50; Xavier 18, Hand 43; Hand 15, Branford 50. Individuals: 1. Eamon Burke (Xavier) 12:10, 2. Brody Santagata (Xavier) 12:19; 3. Dante Zucconi (Hand) 12:26; 4. Nick Cassarino (Xavier) 12:27; 5. Noah San Vicente (Xavier) 12:31.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Mercy splits (at Middletown): Team scores: Mercy 24, Branford 33; Hand 26, Mercy 29. Individuals: 1. Morgan Combs (Hand) 15:48; 2. Keelin Virgulto (Hand) 16:28; 3. Ilsa Lionetti (Branford) 16:36; 4. Lauren Sinatra (Mercy) 16:37; 5. Lillian Wilmer (Mercy) 16:44.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cheshire 93, Amity 88 (at Cheshire): 200 Medley Relay – Cheshire (1:56.05) Ava Breton, Emma Glover, Bella Tejeda, Sophie Murphy; 200 Free – Cheshire (1:58.94) Nora Bergstrom; 200 IM – Cheshire (2:14.37) Julia Barto; 50 Free – Cheshire (24.32) Sophie Murphy; Diving – Cheshire (232.60) Natalie DeMatteo; 100 Fly – Amity (1:02.23) Grace Mahon; 100 Free – Cheshire (54.29) Sophie Murphy; 500 Free – Cheshire (5:16.24) Nora Bergstrom; 200 Free Relay – Cheshire (1:46.93) Avery Potyrala, Emma Glover, Vanessa Squillante, Mary Barto; 100 Back – Amity (1:04.37) Katie O’Connor; 100 Breast – Amity (1:19.19) Amanda Robinson; 400 Free Relay – Amity (4:04.30) Katie O’Connor, Olivia Fryer, Lauren Sender, Julia Snow.