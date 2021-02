Friday’s roundup: Branford edges Cheshire for third straight victory

BOYS BASKETBALL

Branford 55, Cheshire 51

Justin Elpi made five of six free throws down the stretch to give the Branford boys basketball team a 55-51 win over Cheshire Friday night for an SCC home win.

Jake Palluzzi Jr. led all scorers with 17 points for the Hornets, who won their third consecutive game. Connor DeLaubell led the Rams with 16 points.

Cheshire (0-4) 11 9 10 21 — 51 Branford (4-2) 17 6 20 12 — 55

Cheshire (0-4)

Luke Nieman 2 3 2-2 15, Connor DeLaubell 6 0 4-4 16, Jack Markakian 2 0 3-5 7, Yasha Laskin 3 0 0-0 6, Eric Levin 0 1 0-0 3, E.J. Quint 1 0 2-2 4

Branford (4-2)

Justin Elpi 4 0 5-6 13, Jack Van Gelder 1 0 0-0 2, Tucker Jacobson 3 1 2-2 11, Dylan Sachs 3 0 2-2 8, David McDonald 1 0 0-0 2, Dominic Bonanno 1 0 0-0 2, Jake Palluzzi 3 2 5-7 17

Xavier 57, Lyman Hall 48

Justin Menard had 22 points and eight rebounds as Xavier handed Lyman Hall its first loss in SCC action at Wallingford.

Parker Hunter added 14 points for the Falcons (4-1). Tyler Voisine finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans (5-1).

Xavier (4-1) 13 17 7 20 — 57 Lyman Hall (5-1) 10 9 14 15 — 48

Xavier (4-1)

Nick Beaulieu 4 0 0-0 8, Parker Hunter 1 2 3-5 11, Justin Menard 5 4 0-0 22, Ryan Gazzillo 3 0 0-0 6, John Carrozella 0 1 2-2 5, Ethan Bessoni 1 0 0-0 2, Malcolm Wilson-Toliver 1 0 1-2 3

Lyman Hall (5-1)

Lucas O’Reardon 3 0 3-4 9, Tyler Voisine 8 1 1-2 20, Jayden Collingham 2 1 2-2 9, Brady Campbell 0 1 0-0 3, Cam Pragano 0 2 0-0 6, Justin Hackett 0 0 1-2 1

Seymour 87, Derby 43

Dion Perkins scored 27 points and Chris Seara added 18 for Seymour, which remained undefeated with the NVL win at Derby. Taeshaun Sanchez led Derby with 17 points.

Seymour (5-0) 21 13 28 25 — 87 Derby (2-2) 4 21 12 6 — 43

Seymour (5-0)

Dion Perkins 6 3 6-8 27, Joe Orlando 4 0 0-0 8, Kevin Harmeling 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Harmeling 2 0 2-2 6, Chris Seara 0 6 0-0 18, Jake Chacho 1 1 0-0 5, Caleb Nimo-Sefah 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 1 4 1-2 15, Trevor Ramsey 2 0 0-0 4

Derby (2-2)

Zerion Montgomery 4 0 1-2 9, Ken Little III 3 0 0-0 6, Taeshaun Sanchez 0 4 5-6 17, Angel Aviles 0 1 2-2 5, Ken Little V 2 0 2-2 6

Law 72, Career 48

Noah Tutlis scored 20 points and Brian Felag added 15 points for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Thomas Glover scored 25 points to lead all scorers for Career.

Career Magnet (0-4) 7 7 22 12 — 48 Jonathan Law (3-2) 15 19 21 17 — 72

Career Magnet (0-4)

Trevor Fairman 2 0 2-2 6, Mark Roman 0 0 2-2 2, Chris Colon 1 0 2-2 4, Davon Knox 1 0 0-0 2, Thomas Glover 4 3 8-10 25, Terrel King 1 2 1-2 9

Jonathan Law (3-2)

Brian Felag 5 0 5-6 15, Noah Tutlis 7 2 0-0 20, Jake Faller 2 3 1-1 14, Daniel Maxwell 1 0 0-0 2, Conner Larson 1 0 0-0 2, John Neider 3 0 1-2 7, James Marino 1 0 0-0 2, Nolan McKenna-Hansen 3 0 4-4 10

East Haven 50, Hamden 39

Nick Furino scored a game-high 21 points for East Haven in an SCC win at Hamden. Jair Maths scored 11 points to lead the Green Dragons.

East Haven (2-2) 13 6 18 13 — 50 Hamden (1-5) 7 10 9 13 — 39

East Haven (2-2)

Ian Reynolds 1 1 4-5 9, Alias Ford 3 0 1-2 7, NIck Furino 1 3 10-12 21, Kyle Cusano 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Garea 4 0 1-4 9, Larry Mingione 1 0 0-0 2

Hamden (1-5)

De’Andre Coardes 2 0 1-6 5, Caleb Harris 2 1 2-2 9, Elijah Holder 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Wagner 2 0 0-1 4, Joseph Williams 2 0 2-3 6, Sean McGarry 1 0 0-0 2, Jair Mathis 4 1 0-0 11

Fairfield Prep 61, Foran 23 Fairfield Prep 12 15 20 14 — 61 Foran (0-4) 5 5 8 5 — 23 Fairfield Prep (4-0) Max Manjos 0 4 0-0 12, Finn Donalin 0 0 2-4 2, Logan Carey 6 0 2-2 14, Jack Petrafesa 3 0 0-0 6, Jack Phelan 0 2 0-0 6, Aiden Berry 2 0 0-0 4, Tommy Scholl 4 0 1-2 9, Michael Iannazzo 4 0 0-0 8 Foran (0-4) Trey Deitelbaum 2 0 0-0 4, Charlie Diamantis 2 0 1-2 5, AJ Edmond 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Young 2 1 0-0 7, Anthony Giordano 1 0 0-0 2, Todd Harris 1 0 1-2 3 Valley Regional 53, Westbrook 39

Valley Regional (4-2) 16 8 19 10 — 53 Westbrook 14 9 6 10 — 39

Valley Regional (4-2)

James Marsden 4 3 2-2 19, Simon Partyka 1 3 0-0 11, Saager Patel 2 0 0-0 4, Marcus SantaMaria 1 1 0-0 5, Keenan Pindar 0 0 1-2 1, Kyle Montecalvo 2 2 0-0 10, DiAngelo Jean-Pierre 1 0 1-2 3

Westbrook

Joe Caslin 1 2 3-8 11, Jack Naccarato 2 3 0-0 13, Sam Frreman 2 0 0-2 4, Nick Palumbo 0 0 1-2 1, Brandon Naccarato 5 0 0-2 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilbur Cross 59, Shelton 35

Jaylice Rosario had 23 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for Wilbur Cross in an SCC win at Shelton.

April Artis added 19 points for the Governors. Clarissa Pierre scored 12 points to lead Shelton.

Wilbur Cross (5-2) 19 14 11 15 — 59 Shelton (3-3) 6 11 12 6 — 35

Wilbur Cross (5-2-0)

April Artis 9 0 1-2 19, Dejah Middleton 0 2 0-0 6, Madison McAulay 2 0 0-0 4, Paige Brooks 1 0 0-0 2, Jaylice Rosario 10 0 3-6 23, Kandi Everette 2 0 1-4 5

Shelton (3-3-0)

Kiera O’Conner 0 1 0-0 3, Devan Wildmann 1 0 0-0 2, Clarissa Pierre 2 0 8-12 12, Emily Sandin 1 0 0-0 2, Ashia Askew 1 0 0-0 2, Laryssa Guimaraes 1 0 0-0 2, Juliana Kost 0 3 0-0 9, Sophia Alkulal 0 1 0-0 3

East Haven 47, Hamden 39

Taylor Salato scored 20 points for East Haven in an SCC home win. Diamond White scored 13 points to lead the Green Dragons, the two-time reigning SCC tournament champions.

North Haven 36, Guilford 34

Julia Bell scored 11 points for North Haven in a SCC win at Guilford. Faith O’Donnell led all scorers with 16 points for Guilford.

North Branford 60, Portland 56

Freshman guard Keana Criscuolo scored 20 points for North Branford in a come-from-behind Shoreline Conference victory at Portland.

Erica Piercey had 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Thunderbirds (2-4). Carly Graves led Portland (1-4) with 17 points.