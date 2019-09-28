Friday’s football roundup: Iwaszkiewicz leads Amity to win over Newington









































Benjamin Iwaszkiewicz’s third quarter touchdown rush was the difference in Amity’s win over Newington.

Iwaszkiewicz took it himself and scampered in from three yards out late in the third quarter scoring the lone touchdown in the Spartans’ 7-3 win.

Coming off a loss to Simsbury last week the Spartans were excited after their hard fought win.

“We came off a tough week last week and the kids just worked so hard,” Amity coach Craig Bruno said. “It’s always hard coming back from a loss, that’s a really good football team andI just thought that we played as hard as we possibly could.”

The Spartans defense was called upon to step up late in the game and both times they held on, led by senior Joe DiGello.

“This is what we’ve been working for all game,” DiGello said. “Someone had to make a play, we stepped up, we had big plays all game and it came down to the wire.

Notre Dame-West Haven 39, Platt 14

Jackson Zalinsky threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Notre Dame-West Haven, which picked up its first win of the season in a non-conference game at West Haven.

Zalinsky threw for 238 yards and rushed for an additional 64 yards. Mark Altieri rushed for a team-high 101 yards for the Green Knights. Roberto Salas rushed for a game-high 216 yards and a touchdown for Platt.