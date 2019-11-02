GameTime CT

Friday’s football roundup: Bogan, Sheehan hammer Hillhouse; H-K earns 1st win

|

SHEEHAN 48, HILLHOUSE 6

Terrance Bogan rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Sheehan football team to a SCC Tier II win on Friday.

Jordan Davis added a receiving and rushing touchdown for the Titans (6-0).

Kyle Simmons completed 7-of-10 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns and he aso ran for another touchdown for the Titans.

Sheehan
14
13
15
6
48
Hillhouse
0
0
6
0
6
Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 3 run (Garrett Molampy kick).

Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 39 run (Justin Moore kick).

Sheehan: Jordan Davis 53 pass from Kyle Simmons (Garrett Molampy kick).

Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 9 run (Justin Moore kick).

Hillhouse: Boyd 12 pass from Demelle Turner (pass failed).

Sheehan: Kyle Simmons 5 run (Garrett Molampy kick).

Sheehan: Jordan Davis 1 run (Jordan Davis run).

Sheehan: Garrett Molampy 84 pass from Kyle Simmons (kick failed).

HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH 19, MORGAN 14

Alex Riccitelli scored twpo touchdowns and James Bobbi rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougars (1-6) to their Pequot Sassacus win in Clinton. Andrew Nye completed 24 -of-46 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies (1-6).

Haddam-Killingworth
0
12
7
0
19
Morgan
7
7
0
0
14
Morgan: Alex Fratamico 29 pass from Andrew Nye (Joe Ciarleglio kick).

Haddam-Killingworth: James Bobbi 4 run (kick failed).

Morgan: Michael Zingarella 21 pass from Andrew Nye (Joe Ciarleglio kick).

Haddam-Killingworth: Alex Riccitelli 1 run (run failed).

Haddam-Killingworth: Alex Riccitelli 9 run (Kevin Cavrell kick).

