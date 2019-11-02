Friday’s football roundup: Bogan, Sheehan hammer Hillhouse; H-K earns 1st win

SHEEHAN 48, HILLHOUSE 6
Terrance Bogan rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Sheehan football team to a SCC Tier II win on Friday.
Jordan Davis added a receiving and rushing touchdown for the Titans (6-0).
Kyle Simmons completed 7-of-10 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns and he aso ran for another touchdown for the Titans.
|
Sheehan
|
14
|
13
|
15
|
6
|
—
|
48
|
Hillhouse
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
—
|
6
Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 3 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 39 run (Justin Moore kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 53 pass from Kyle Simmons (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Terrence Bogan 9 run (Justin Moore kick).
Hillhouse: Boyd 12 pass from Demelle Turner (pass failed).
Sheehan: Kyle Simmons 5 run (Garrett Molampy kick).
Sheehan: Jordan Davis 1 run (Jordan Davis run).
Sheehan: Garrett Molampy 84 pass from Kyle Simmons (kick failed).
HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH 19, MORGAN 14
Alex Riccitelli scored twpo touchdowns and James Bobbi rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cougars (1-6) to their Pequot Sassacus win in Clinton. Andrew Nye completed 24 -of-46 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies (1-6).
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
—
|
19
|
Morgan
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
14
Morgan: Alex Fratamico 29 pass from Andrew Nye (Joe Ciarleglio kick).
Haddam-Killingworth: James Bobbi 4 run (kick failed).
Morgan: Michael Zingarella 21 pass from Andrew Nye (Joe Ciarleglio kick).
Haddam-Killingworth: Alex Riccitelli 1 run (run failed).