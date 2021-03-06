Friday school roundup

Luke Niemen scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and Connor DeLaubell added 17 to lead the Cheshire boys basketball team to a 67-54 SCC win over Sheehan in Cheshire on Friday.

Jake Markarian added 11 points for the Rams.

Jack McDonnell led the Titans with 28 points.

Amity 58, Shelton 51: Micah Morgan scored 13 points to lead the Spartans to an SCC win.

Amity outscored Shelton 17-8 in the third quarter to take control. Randy Mones and Siomar Rodriguez had 18 points each to lead the Gaels.

Ansonia 86, Derby 52: Sheldon Schuler had 25 points 11 rebounds and eight assists and John Maitland added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Chargers to an NVL win.

Jhani Barge added 12 points for the Chargers. John Harris led the Red Raiders with 18 points

East Haven 42, Guilford 34: Nick Furino had 19 points and Ian Reynolds added 10 to lead the Easties to an SCC win.

Justin Hess led Guilford with 11 points.

Girls basketball

East Haven 60, Guilford 53: Erin Curran and Taylor Salato scored 14 points each to lead the Easties to an SCC win.

Kate Pycela added 13 for the Easties. Moira Kellaher led Guilford with 16 points.

Lauralton Hall 55, Foran 47: Catherine Bosse scored 30 points to lead the Crusaders to an SCC win. Mary Rodrigues led Foran with 16 points.

Platt Tech 49, O’Brien Tech 30: Brianna Almezey had 20 points and Angie Tocci added 15 to lead the Panthers to their win. Stephanie Tamburrino led the Condors with 14 points.

Sacred Heart Academy 62, Law 45: Meghan Kirck had 24 points and Rosa Rizzitelli added 15 to lead the SHArks to an SCC win. Katie Konareski led the Eagles with 14 points.