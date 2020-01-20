Sheehan’s Maddi Larkin, center, is covered by Newington’s Marliese Zocco, left, and Karissa Zocco on Monday. Sheehan’s Maddi Larkin, center, is covered by Newington’s Marliese Zocco, left, and Karissa Zocco on Monday. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Frazier, Zocco lead No. 4 Newington over Sheehan 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WALLINGFORD — In the opening minutes, the Newington girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-2 lead over Sheehan on Monday.

It did so with every player on the floor, other than all-state guard Ashanti Frazier, scoring.

When Frazier finally got on the scoresheet, the lead was 10 and Newington, the No. 4 ranked team in latest GametimeCT girls basketball Top 10 Poll, was off and running.

Sheehan would rally, closing the gap to as few as two points in the third, but could not come all the way back as Newington left Wallingford with a 53-47 win in the CCC-SCC crossover game.

“Everybody on our team is dangerous. Even the players that come off the bench,” Newington coach Marc Tancredi said. “If they are going to try and take away one thing on our offensive end, we will just go to another thing and we will be able to score.”

Frazier finished with 15 points, while sophomore Karissa Zocco led the team with 17, hitting five 3-pointers.

Newington led 19-7 after one quarter and 27-20 at the half.

In the third quarter, Sheehan came out firing, knocking down four 3s with three of those coming from junior guard Hayleigh Lagase.

Sheehan cut the lead to 35-33 with 3:03 left in the third, but two baskets by Newington at the end of the quarter, pushed the lead back to six after three quarters.

“We had a really slow start. We just didn’t play well and when you don’t play your best against a really good team, you find yourself in a hole,” Sheehan coach Mike Busillo said. “True to form, we fought back which has been our calling card, the last few years. When you play a good team with good guards, it is hard to come back.”

Lagase finished with 13 points, including four 3s, and Caitlyn Hunt was Sheehan’s leading scorer with 15.

The 5-foot-11-inch Hunt was held in check during much of the first half but scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Titans tried to rally.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ashanti Frazier, Newington: The senior guard moved the ball extremely well all game and did work inside, adding 8 rebounds and 5 assists to her point total.

QUOTABLE

“Everyone on this team is on balance and we work super, super well together,” Frazier said. “None of us are selfish and anytime we get the all we just look for the open man. Every game we go into and go do our business and hopefully we get it done and get a ‘W.’”

NEWINGTON 53 SHEEHAN 47

Newington 19 8 12 14—53

Sheehan 7 13 13 14–47

NEWINGTON (10-1): Sabrina Soler 2 1-2 5; Karissa Zocco 5 2-3 17; Alexie Amour 3 2-2 8; Ashanti Frazier 6 3-6 15; Marliese Zocco 2 0-0 6; Madison Romanello 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gadarowski 0 0-0 0; Kayleigh Sanchez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-13 53

SHEEHAN (8-3): Hayleigh Lagase 4 1-2 13; Caitlyn Hunt 5 5-9 15; Maddi Larkin 1 3-4 6; Caitlyn Velez 3 3-4 10; Demspsey Lajoie 0 0-0 0; Molly Smolenski 1 0-0 3; Darla Jagrosse 0 0-0 0; Mia Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-19 47

3-point field goals: N—K. Zocco 5; M Zocco 2. S—Lagase 4; Velez; Larkin Smolenski; Fouled out: None