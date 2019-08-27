Fourteen people, two teams to enter Notre Dame-West Haven’s first Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Fourteen people and two teams will be inducted into the inaugural Notre Dame (West Haven) Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 5.

The inductees are as follows: Joe Tonelli Sr. (1962), former standout for baseball and basketball, who went on to coach basketball and serve as athletic director; Tarek Salah (1993), who starred in football at Notre Dame, the University of Wisconsin and both the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers; Tom Marcucci (1966), who retired in 2018 after 48 years spent at the school, including both football and baseball coach and athletic director; Ray Tellier, also a former baseball and football coach, leading the school to its first state football championship in 1962; Nick Pietrosante (1955), who played football at the University of Notre Dame and with the Detroit Lions and Browns; Greg Lawler (1965), a standout swimmer who went on to star at Yale University; Ray Ciarleglio (1959), a three-sport standout (baseball, basketball and football), who once played baseball in the Minnesota Twins’ organization before going on to coach high school football.

Also being inducted are: Jim Davins (1982), an ex-baseball and hockey player who spent time in both the Milwaukee Brewers’ and Twins’ organizations; Jim Guercia, a longtime teacher, baseball and football coach; Gary Palladino, who coached 31 seasons and won 412 boys basketball games for the Green Knights’ program; Bill Parkinson, the school’s longtime track and field and cross country coach; John Janenda, the school’s first football coach; Richard Lawler Sr., who was the first swimming coach, winning at one point 87 consecutive dual meets; and Ed Schreck (1963), a former three-sport standout (baseball, basketball and football) who went on to start in football at Syracuse.

The two football teams being inducted are the 1954 team,which finished 9-0, allowed just 12 points and was named the New Haven Register’s top team, and the 1962 team, which finished 8-0, scored 171 points and was the Register’s top team that season.

The induction ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $65. Visit notredamehs.com/HallofFame2019 for more information on how to purchase tickets.