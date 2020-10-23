Founders League cancels winter season

The Founders League announced Friday that its winter conference schedule, like its fall season, is canceled.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after many discussions prioritizing community health, safety and well-being,” the announcement reads, “the Founders League has unanimously, and with great regret, decided to cancel all Founders League interscholastic competition for the 2020-21 winter season.”

The 11-member league includes 10 state prep schools: Avon Old Farms, Choate Rosemary Hall, Ethel Walker, Hotchkiss, Kent, Kingswood Oxford, Loomis Chaffee, Miss Porter’s, Taft and Westminster. Trinity-Pawling, just over the border in New York, is the 11th.

Championships for the Founders League are held during the winter for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, boys and girls swimming and boys and girls squash.

The league canceled its fall season on July 15.