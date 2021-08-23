Former Sheehan baseball coach Matt Altieri takes same post at Hotchkiss

3 1 of 3 Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Matt Altieri may have left coaching high school baseball at Sheehan in 2019, but he never lost the coaching bug.

He continued coaching with the Wallingford Silver Storm in the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL). And now, Altieri is back coaching high school kids, but not at a CIAC school.

Altieri is the new head coach at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville. It is a Class A New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) prep school located in the northwest corner of the state.

“I’ve been around a lot of kids who have high expectations and parents who have high expectations for their kids. It will be different than working at Sheehan High School. It’s going to be different,” said Alteri, who taught advanced placement and politics, along with U.S. History, at Sheehan before retiring from teaching in 2019.

The news was first reported by the Record-Journal of Meriden.

Altieri, 64, won four state championships with the Titans, the last one in 2015, when Sheehan finished No. 1 in the final GameTimeCT Top 10 baseball poll. He was the 2001 New Haven Register Area Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Southern Connecticut Diamond Club Hall of Fame in 2016. He also taught and coached baseball at Guilford before coming over to Sheehan in 1995.

“I believe Matt can inspire (the players) to be their best on the baseball diamond,” said Dave Smith, the school’s director of athletics and football coach. “He understands the game and how it can be a meaningful part of a teenager’s educational experience. I am thrilled to have him with us.”

When he toured the Hotchkiss campus before accepting the position, Altieri fell in love with Hotchkiss’ facilities. The 750-acre campus includes two hockey ranks and a nine-hole golf course.

There will be time when Altieri will be able to stay overnight to cut down on the travel back and forth from his home in Cheshire to Salisbury.

“I told them I didn’t think I could do the job and commute two hours each day,” Altieri said.

This is not only an opportunity to teach the game to a group of kids from different towns and different states, but also a chance to recruit kids as well.

“Public schools have all kinds of rules and regulations,” Altieri said. “You can build the team the way you want to. … This will be something of a learning curve for me, trying to find a good baseball player and also an excellent student. Not an above-average student, an excellent student.”

Said Smith: “I was immediately struck by his passion for the game of baseball. He seems to find great joy in working with kids and getting them to pull together in a team-first environment.”

Hotchkiss competes in the Founders League. Among the teams in that league include: Choate, Taft, Avon Old Farms, Trinity Pawling, Loomis Chaffee and Kingswood-Oxford.

“I want to compete and I want to win,” Altieri said. “Competing for championships is what keeps me going.”

