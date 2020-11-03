Former schoolboy hoop star named head coach at North Haven

Danny Oglesby has been named the head boys basketball coach at North Haven, which announced his appointment Monday night.

Oglesby was previously an assistant coach at Hamden Hall Country Day. It was for that Hornets’ program where he starred, scoring 3,049 points over five seasons playing for head coach Dave Beckerman from 1997-2002. Oglesby was the New Haven Register’s Area MVP in 2002.

Hamden Hall won four NEPSAC Class D championships with Oglesby as a player. The Hornets won the NEPSAC Class B championship in 2019 when he was an assistant coach.

Oglesby replaces Justin Falcone.