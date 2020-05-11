Morgan Manz, who starred at Quinnipiac and later worked on Tricia Fabbri's staff, has been named Cheshire Academy's girls’ varsity basketball and volleyball coach. Morgan Manz, who starred at Quinnipiac and later worked on Tricia Fabbri's staff, has been named Cheshire Academy's girls’ varsity basketball and volleyball coach. Photo: Contributed / Quinnipiac Athletics Photo: Contributed / Quinnipiac Athletics Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Former Pomperaug, Quinnipiac standout Morgan Mantz hired as coach for Cheshire Academy girls basketball, volleyball 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Former Quinnipiac and Pomperaug standout Morgan Manz has been hired by Cheshire Academy to coach its girls’ varsity basketball and volleyball teams.Manz will be joining the Cheshire Academy staff as a science teacher, after earning a Bachelor of Health Science Studies degree at Quinnipiac and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and I think it is a great step for me moving forward. I think I can grow both as a teacher and a coach at Cheshire Academy,” Manz said. “I am super excited to get the chance to go back to an independent school and be a part of both volleyball and basketball, two sports that I am super passionate about. I am excited for a chance to work with the girls at the high school level and help them develop overtime so they can hopefully play at the next level.”

As a player, Manz attended Pomperaug for two years before transferring to the prep circuit at Taft, where she played both volleyball and basketball.

After graduating Taft in 2013, she enrolled at Quinnipiac, where she played women’s basketball for coach Tricia Fabbri.

“I had a pretty incredible time there in my four years,” Manz said. “We made ourselves known there especially after making it to the Sweet 16. I have a lot of respect for Coach Trish and what she has done with the program and I use her as a role model in my own coaching career. The way she handles her demeanor, her mental toughness, how she approaches games and how she approaches the culture of Quinnipiac basketball is super important and is something I am going to instill in my own coaching. I think she does a really good job of finding that balance of coaching and preparing the girls for the future.”

Manz’s colligate career was a memorable one, as Quinnipiac captured the MAAC title in her sophomore season and battled its way to the Sweet 16 behind her strong shooting her senior year.

“She saved her best for last,” Fabbri said. “She propelled us to our first regional semi-final against eventual National Champion South Carolina. She had a career high six 3-pointers against Miami after we knocked off Marquette to secure our first ever NCAA win in the tournament.”

After her playing career, she taught biology, was an assistant girls varsity basketball coach and was the head JV girls volleyball coach at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. She also joined the Quinnipiac coaching staff as the Director of Women’s Basketball Program Development Operations.

“She is just an absolutely great young lady,” Fabbri said. “She has great character and is a great young lady to coach. She is very smart, very intellectual. She always knew what the team needed and was a great voice in the locker room. One of her best attributes, and I think this is going to bode well for her at Cheshire Academy, is her intrinsic ability to connect with everyone. She definitely owned that locker room and was really able to have and develop a real relationship with her teammates throughout her career at Quinnipiac. I think she had the respect of all and I think that is difficult to do and is a special quality to have.”