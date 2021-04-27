Former New Haven Register MVP Titus traded to Mets

Former East Catholic standout Jimmy Titus, the 2016 New Haven Register/GameTimeCT MVP, was traded from the Dodgers organization to the Mets recently.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound shortstop from Stafford was traded along with shortstop Albert Suarez from the Arizona League Dodgers to the Gulf Coast League Mets. The Dodgers did not get any players in return.

He has reported to the Mets training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The Minor League season begins next week and Titus could stay in Rookie Ball in Florida or head to the Mets’ High-Class A affiliate in Brooklyn.

Titus was drafted as a shortstop in the 22nd round of the 2019 draft, but has been mainly playing third base for the Dodgers.

After getting drafted, Titus made his debut with Ogden Raptors of the rookie Pioneer League on June 18, 2019. He finished the short-season hitting .296 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and 27 runs scored and a .365 OBP.

Last year, Titus was at the Dodgers minor league facility before it was shut down and the minor league season canceled because of COVID-19.

Titus coached for the Manchester Eagles of the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League last summer before returning to the Dodgers this spring.

At East Catholic, Titus was a two-time Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year, the first player to ever win that award in back-to-back seasons. He was also a two-time New Haven Register First Team All-State selection, named state MVP in 2016.

He rewrote the school’s offensive record book with his .581 batting average, a .652 on-base percentage, 1.027 slugging percentage and 43 hits. He set school career records for hits, single-season hits, batting average and home runs.

He hit 15 career home runs, 31 doubles, 50 extra-base hits and had 113 hits.

He then played at Bryant where he was named the 2017 Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2017.

He missed his sophomore year with a knee injury, but came back in 2019 to hit .343 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 50 runs scored in 59 games.

He was named to the ABCA All-Northeast First Team, NEIBA All-New England First Team and All-NEC Second Team before entering the draft.