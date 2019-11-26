Foran’s Jordan Macdonald to swim at Lehigh University

Foran’s Jordan MacDonald signed a National Letter of Intent today to attend Lehigh University, where she will join the Mountain Hawks’ NCAA Division I women’s swimming and diving team.

“The whole experience of the past few weeks – with the states, the Open and now this letter of intent signing, has been very exciting,” said MacDonald, the daughter of Stacey and Stephen Macdonald. “I am really looking forward to being part of such an amazing team at Lehigh.”

Head coach Rob Herb’s Hawks compete in the Patriot League, where he has been named Coach of the Year three times. Lehigh (Bethlehem Pa). is off to a 6-0 start to the season.

MacDonald won the Class M title in the 100-butterfly for the second consecutive year with a winning time of 57.53. She was fifth at the State Open. At states, she was also fourth in the 50-yard freestyle for coach Meghan Condon’s Lions, who placed 11th.

Macdonald got her start in swimming as a child, first taking lessons and later joining the competitive scene as a member of Amity Regional Aquatic Club and later with SOCO Aquatic Club in New Haven.

In addition to athletics, Macdonald is a member of the school’s National Honor Society and serves as treasurer of the Key Club. She plans to major either in engineering or something in the world of science upon entry to Lehigh.