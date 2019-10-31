Foran preps for SCC playoffs with victory over Law

MILFORD — Foran and Law had to put postseason thoughts on hold for 80 minutes when the city rivals met for a game played in a steady drizzle at Lawmen Stadium on Wednesday night.

Georgia Malesky broke a 1-1 tie in the 57th minute to give Foran its first lead. Haley Flynn added an insurance tally with six minutes remaining to secure the 3-1 victory for coach Casey Blake’s Lions.

Foran improved to 9-5-2. Law leveled off at 8-8-0.

“We’ve been talking about perseverance, working through things that don’t go our way. I think this proved it right here,” Blake said. “We came out and got a great goal, and then they got one us. We never stopped.

“We’ve made the SCC tournament for the first time in team history. It is a tribute to these girls and the leaders on this team. I’m very proud of them.”

Foran’s Anna Lee Melton used her speed to find a spot, where she hit an arching shot over Law goalie Jillian Hall nine minutes in.

“I think for this game the girls have a lot of adrenalin,” Law coach Alicia Francisco said. “We have to fix our mistakes and play off the good plays we made. Today just wasn’t our day. I’m very excited for the post season at 8-8. Class L is a tough class. I think if we work hard that we can make it very far.”

Law knotted the game when Cici Lopes got the ball to Shelby Green, who pushed it past Lion keeper Emily Wheaton at the 22:24 mark.

Law had eight shots to two for Foran at the break. Each keeper had a pair of saves.

Ariana Montero led an early second-half surge by Foran. Montero earned possession at the goal line then delivered a left-footed cross that Hall broke up.

The best two plays of the game came in rapid succession in the 47th minute.

Law’s Gia Edwards attacked from the back and carried the ball deep before dropping the ball wide to Hall. Wheaton got just enough of a hand on the ball to push it wide, however.

Countering quickly, Colleen Ardolino fed Montero. Hall must have used fingernails to stop the ball from going into the upper 90 to keep things level.

Nine minutes later, Montero was fouled and Foran got a corner off the free kick. Flynn sent the ball into the box. After it ping-ponged around in a crowd, Malesky stayed with the play and knocked it home in the 57th minute.

“I was running through the defenders and it got to me,” Malesky said of her chance. “I followed through on the ground and it went into the corner. It’s (the season) really good. We’ve all between playing really hard…Everyone gets along together.”

Law put pressure on immediately, but Avery Frank’s shot from distance carried high.

Flynn’s goal came four minutes later.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Foran’s Georgia Malesky stood up to the pressure of playing a city rival. Her ability to stay with the pla resulted in the Lions’ go-ahead goal.

QUOTABLE

FORAN 3, LAW 1

FORAN 1 2 — 3

LAW 1 0 — 1

Goals: Foran — Anna Lee Melton, Georgia Malesky, Haley Flynn; Law — Shelby Green. Assists: Law — Cici Lopes. Goalies: Foran—Emily Wheaton (4 saves); Law— Jillian Hall (4 saves). Records: Foran 9-5-2; Law 8-8-0