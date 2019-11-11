Greenwich's AJ Barber scores on a 34 yard catch and run from James Rinello against Fairfield Ludlowe in the first quarter of a FCIAC football game at Taft Field on Nov. 8, 2019 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Greenwich's AJ Barber scores on a 34 yard catch and run from James Rinello against Fairfield Ludlowe in the first quarter of a FCIAC football game at Taft Field on Nov. 8, 2019 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Football: Week 9 fine performances, Week 10 games to watch 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the weekend’s football games and look ahead to next week.

Lazarus Agda, Crosby: Tackle denied Derby a tying two-point conversion, preserving the Bulldogs’ first win, 22-20.

A.J. Barber, Greenwich: Scored three touchdowns in a 58-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

M.J. Bennett, Southington: Ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 20-0 win over Glastonbury.

Jordan Benoit, Hamden Hall: Ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and caught two passes, both for 62-yard touchdowns, in a 42-27 win over Kingswood Oxford.

Jadin Blackwell, Ansonia: Blocked punt set up the last-minute winning touchdown that beat Woodland 26-20.

Trey Bryant, Fitch: Had two sacks and was in on a tackle on a goal-line stand in a 21-7 win over East Lyme.

Ryan Carlson, Tolland: Ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and had an interception in a 48-0 win over Rocky Hill.

Dorrian Chaney, CREC: Threw for five touchdowns in a 32-18 win over Montville.

Christian Collin, Plainville: Was 15-for-21 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 176 yards and a score on 16 carries, in a 34-7 win over Avon.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield: Was 13-for-22 for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-24 win over Brookfield.

Andrew Cote, Norwich Free Academy: Completed a 44-yard hook-and-lateral at the buzzer, Jayden Desilus to Max Pierre-Louis to Cote, for his second touchdown in the last three minutes as NFA dealt Killingly its first loss, 27-21.

Jabez Cubiz, Wilbur Cross: Had three touchdowns and 168 yards rushing on 13 carries, and he blocked a punt as the Governors got their first win, 25-13 over Guilford.

Deric DeAngelis, Masuk: Had a 30-yard fumble return, his third defensive touchdown of the season, and caught a touchdown pass in a 51-0 win over Pomperaug.

Lucien Dube, Plainfield: Ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 36-0 win over Stonington.

Jared Dunn, Newtown: Eight tackles, three and a half for a loss, in a 42-0 win over Bunnell.

Tommy Fahey, ATI: Three interceptions in a 44-32 win over Prince Tech.

Anthony Frasier, ATI: Ran 22 times for 83 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-32 win over Prince Tech.

Zach Gilbert, Simsbury: Scored four touchdowns on 10 catches for 147 yards in a 56-27 win over Enfield.

Kevin Harmeling, Seymour: Ran for 148 yards on 31 carries, and his second touchdown was the winner in a 20-17, double-overtime victory over Naugatuck.

Shykeem Harmon, Ansonia: Scored three touchdowns and gained 184 yards on 34 carries (25-147 and two touchdowns in the second half) in a 26-20 win over Woodland.

Jackson Harshberger, Waterford: His 62-yard fumble return for a touchdown broke up a 35-12 win over Ledyard.

Hewitt Hoillet, Harding: Had five tackles for a loss, including three sacks, and blocked a PAT in a 40-27 win over Law.

Logan Janki, Barlow: Seven tackles, five for a loss, in a 42-7 win over Stratford.

Izzo Lizardi, Hall: Ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and returned an interception for a score in a 49-28 win over Manchester.

Champ Long, Fairfield Prep: Freshman quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for a 38-yard score in a 49-19 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Mark McLaughlin, Stafford co-op: Had 30 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 24-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern.

Davonte Mitchell, Hamden: Scored both touchdowns and ran for 147 yards on 27 carries in a 15-8 win over Amity, clinching a winning season.

Jackson Moore, Coginchaug co-op: Seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Morgan.

Tahj Morgan, Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech: Caught two touchdown passes, the second of which put the Crusaders ahead for good in a 28-26 win over Westhill, the co-op’s first victory.

Jamie Palmese, Berlin: Ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 43-7 win over East Catholic.

Max Peruta, St. Paul: Had 20 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown in an 18-13 win over Kennedy.

Nick Petrichello, Newington: Was 9-for-13 for 126 yards and three touchdown passes in a 21-16 win over Bristol Central.

Kai Prohaszka, Ridgefield: Ran for 173 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 84 yards, in a 48-0 win over McMahon.

Drew Pyne, New Canaan: Threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and added a 27-yard rushing touchdown in a 48-28 win over Trumbull.

Jordan Rivera, SMSA co-op: Ran for three touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Cromwell/Portland.

Andre Robinson Jr., Norwalk: Two interceptions, a kickoff return for a touchdown and two touchdown receptions in Danbury’s 37-33 win over the Bears.

Jackson Rome, Granby/Canton: Ran 14 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a late score that put away a 22-14 victory over the Coventry co-op.

Patrick Rosetti, Danbury: Threw three touchdowns, including the winner to Bernie Delacruz with 1:58 left, in a 37-33 victory over Norwalk.

Mike Russotto, Stafford co-op: Had five tackles (one for a loss), recovered a fumble and blocked a kick in a 24-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern.

Nick Saccu, Masuk: Went 9-for-11 for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Pomperaug.

Roberto Salas, Platt: Had 275 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in a 39-13 win over Bristol Eastern.

Jack Sharpe, Killingly: Ran 39 times for 172 yards in a 27-21 loss to NFA.

Anthony Simpson, Bloomfield: Eight touchdowns and two interceptions in a 74-0 win over the Bulkeley co-op.

Michael Sims, Griswold/Wheeler: Ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns, pacing a dominant run game in a 37-0 win over Windham.

Ethan Stella-Mackie, Oxford: Scored two touchdowns in a 19-6 win over Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech.

James Tarver, Maloney: Ran 36 times for 320 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Wethersfield.

Chase Tyson, Holy Cross: His 26-yard run set up his 20-yard game-winning touchdown pass in a 14-7 win over Torrington.

Joe Vitale, North Haven: Recovered an onside kick and a Sheehan fumble in the third quarter in the Indians’ 28-14 win over the previously unbeaten Titans.

Thursday

Ansonia at Seymour, 6 p.m.: Seymour has put together a second-half surge, winning four in a row and knocking off Naugatuck in overtime this past weekend. But it’s a big step up to Ansonia, which survived a scare at home against Woodland to stay undefeated.

Friday

Bloomfield at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.: The answer has been a resounding “no” every time we’ve asked “is this the week Bloomfield gets a test?” Berlin, though decimated by injury since the start of the year, has hung in to go 7-1 coming into this one.

Windsor at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.: Windsor was a team to watch in the preseason, and then it started the year 2-2. Funny thing: The Warriors have won four in a row to put themselves back on the Class L playoff bubble. This isn’t quite a playoff game, but it’s a lot more consequential than it looked a month ago.

Wethersfield at Hall, 7 p.m.: This one, on the other hand: Wethersfield is seventh in Class L, and Hall is eighth in Class LL. The team that falls to 6-3 may have its work cut out for it.

Wilton at New Canaan, 7 p.m.: Another not-quite-but-close playoff game: New Canaan is fifth in Class L, while the Warriors are essentially tied for eighth with a lower ceiling than the teams with which they’re battling.

Windsor Locks co-op at SMSA co-op, 6 p.m.: Two one-loss teams in the middle of the Class M playoff race go at it, trying to stay in the middle of that race.

Shelton at Hand, 7 p.m.: Before the season started, this was the game just about everyone had circled in red ink. Then Shelton lost to Cheshire and Newtown. It’s still a plenty intriguing matchup, the Gaels’ size and skill against the team that has been No. 1 in every poll since the start of the season.

Sheehan at Cheshire, 7 p.m.: Sheehan played without a couple of key performers for all or part of its loss to North Haven, ending the Titans’ dreams of an unbeaten season. Now they’ve got to go to Cheshire, which had last week off and has won five in a row.

Newtown at Barlow, 7 p.m.: Barlow is on the edge of the Class M playoff race, and if the Falcons can pull off the upset over the No. 5 Nighthawks, it’d be worth 200 playoff points, more than a quarter of what Barlow has accumulated from its seven wins. The Nighthawks can secure their Class LL berth and stay unbeaten with a victory.

Weston at Masuk, 7 p.m.: Weston, which plays Barlow on Thanksgiving, is holding onto the last Class M spot right now. Masuk, which has Newtown the night before Thanksgiving, is right on that Class L bubble with Wilton and Windsor. Might matter a little.

Saturday

Norwich Free Academy at Bacon Academy, noon: Both teams are on the outside of their respective playoff pictures, but because Bacon Academy is playing up three classes and because the Bobcats have six wins, there are a lot of points on the line for whoever wins this one.

Ridgefield at Greenwich, 4 p.m.: And quite possibly the game of the weekend to end it, a clash of one-loss FCIAC teams (each one, its loss to a top-three team, St. Joseph for Ridgefield, Darien for Greenwich) fighting for spots in the Class LL playoffs. The Tigers can all but clinch a berth with a win on its own (it would, actually, clinch a finish ahead of Greenwich).