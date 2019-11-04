Hand senior quarterback Phoenix Billings is pursued by Middletown's Jacob Smith. The Blue Dragons faced the No. 1 team in the state Friday night at the Surf Club in Madison. Hand senior quarterback Phoenix Billings is pursued by Middletown's Jacob Smith. The Blue Dragons faced the No. 1 team in the state Friday night at the Surf Club in Madison. Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Football: Week 8 fine performances, Week 9 games to watch 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the weekend’s football games and look ahead to next week.

Fine performances

Malik Bennett, East Hartford: Ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and had 11 tackles in a 27-14 win over Glastonbury.

Phoenix Billings, Hand: Threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-0 win over West Haven.

Terrence Bogan, Sheehan: Ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns to help beat Hillhouse 48-6.

James Bourque, Fairfield Ludlowe: Threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 39-27 win over Trumbull.

Tyler Bulkinski, Woodland: Threw four first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Crosby.

Ryan Carlson, Tolland: His 80-yard touchdown run was the only score in a 7-0 win over Lewis Mills.

Jake Coleman, Torrington: Ran 25 times for 189 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in a 14-7 win over Naugatuck.

Jayden Colon, Manchester: Ran back a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 22-9 win over South Windsor.

Jacob Conrad, Farmington: Ran for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Bristol Eastern.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield: Threw for three touchdowns, the first three scores in the Rebels’ 29-6 win over Weston.

Andrew Cote, Norwich Free Academy: Caught eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 33-29 win over Fitch.

Joe DiGello, Amity: Ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 27-14 win over Lyman Hall.

Curtis Dion, Seymour: Ran 25 times for 139 yards in a 14-0 win at Derby.

Brandon Fratta, North Branford: Threw two touchdown passes in a 13-7 win over Ellington.

Scott Galbo, East Lyme: Returned an interception for a touchdown, then caught two touchdown passes in a 26-19 win over New London.

Owen Gaydos, Ridgefield: Caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score in a 56-12 win over Stamford.

Kyle Gordon, Norwalk: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Bears beat Westhill 48-7.

Shykeem Harmon, Ansonia: Ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 42-0 win over Kennedy.

Jackson Harshberger, Waterford: Made eight tackles, including five sacks, and knocked down a pass in a 14-7 win over Griswold/Wheeler.

Josh Heaney, Killingly: Caught five passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Stonington.

Pearson Hill, Hopkins: Ran back a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 13-12 loss to Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) in the MIFL championship game.

Brady Hutchison, St. Joseph: Gained 94 yards on four catches, three of them for touchdowns, in a 63-3 win over Fairfield Warde.

Courtenay Jackson, Windsor: Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to help put away a 13-3 win over Platt.

Matt Keller, Hall: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in a 42-7 win over Enfield.

Charles Kulhay, Xavier: Stopped Notre Dame-West Haven’s fourth-and-1 run late in a 28-21 win over the Green Knights.

Brandon Lombardo, Newtown: Threw for three touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Stratford.

Jalen Madison, Brunswick: Ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win over Trinity-Pawling.

Jake McAlinden, Cheshire: Ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score in a 48-14 win over East Haven.

Johnny McGeever, Berlin: Ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-7 win over Avon.

Quinshon McKoy, Bassick: Scored the winning touchdown and made the game-ending tackle in the Lions’ 12-7 win over Bridgeport Central to end a 28-game losing streak.

Jack McManus, Southington: Recorded 148 yards and three touchdowns on six catches in the Blue Knights’ 35-7 win over Simsbury.

Jimmy O’Brien, Wilton: Threw three second-half touchdowns as the Warriors came back to beat Staples 35-24.

Nick Ochoa, Bunnell: In on 10 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ first win of the season, 18-13 over Pomperaug.

Jonathan O’Coin, Rockville: Threw two touchdown passes in the first half to spark a 20-0 win over the Stafford co-op.

Connor Pace, Wethersfield: Five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 win over Middletown.

Jackson Peters, Darien: Caught six passes for 176 yards, including five for 155 in the second half and the 69-yard winning touchdown, in a 26-23 win over Danbury.

Chris Piggatt, Hamden: Ran for a 74-yard touchdown and kicked three extra points in a 27-7 win over Wilbur Cross.

Tyler Pjatak, Shelton: Ran 14 times for 180 yards and five touchdowns as the Gaels beat North Haven 41-12.

James Porter, Barlow: Had a 63-yard touchdown run in a 41-16 win over Bethel.

Xavier Powell, Watertown: Was 14-for-16 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-6 win over Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech.

Drew Pyne, New Canaan: Was 16-for-22 for 224 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-0 win over McMahon.

Alex Riccitelli, Haddam-Killingworth: Ran for two touchdowns, including the winning score in the third quarter of a 19-14 win over Morgan.

James Rinello, Greenwich: Was 11-for-14 for 219 yards and three touchdown passes in a 49-8 win over Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech.

Shawn Rodriguez, Bristol Central: Had 217 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 34-0 win over RHAM.

Peter Simplicio, Conard: Kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to beat New Britain 17-14.

Cyris Smith, Waterbury Career Academy: Ran 18 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception in a 42-6 win over Oxford.

James Tarver, Maloney: Ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Hartford Public.

Mason Vargas, Windham: His 60-yard interception return set up a touchdown in an 18-0 win over Ledyard.

Drevon Yeldell, Holy Cross: Threw for 188 yards on 7-for-12 with two touchdowns in a 62-6 win over Wilby.

Games to watch

Friday

Woodland at Ansonia, 6 p.m.: Eleven teams remain unbeaten in the CIAC, and five of those are in Class S. Two of those are in the NVL. Guess which two? The No. 8 Chargers haven’t lost a regular-season game in five years or an NVL game in almost nine years. Woodland’s only regular-season loss the past two years was 36-20 last year to Ansonia.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.: Ludlowe is 5-2 and has won four in a row since Fairfield Prep took a walk over to win there on Sept. 28. This will be a step back up in class; the No. 4 Cardinals only loss is to No. 3 Darien.

Newington at Bristol Central, 6 p.m.: Newington, 5-2, caught some eyes a couple of weeks ago when it knocked Maloney out of the unbeaten ranks. But next up is a pesky Central team that, since losses to Maloney and Masuk dropped the Rams to 1-2, has won three of four, including victories over Windsor and Platt.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.: Throw the records out when these rivals meet… or so they’d love to. They’re both 4-3 against some of the toughest competition in the state. Should be a fine game, but its impact on the state playoff race is blunted a bit.

Waterbury Career Academy at Wolcott, 6 p.m.: If Woodland-Ansonia is the NVL’s main event Friday, there are a handful of interesting undercard matchups. Take this one. WCA has put itself in playoff position for the moment in Class S at 5-2. Wolcott, 4-3, has won three in a row, including a big win over Watertown.

Torrington at Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.: Here’s another, a pair of 5-2 teams. Holy Cross is also in playoff position, bidding for its first postseason berth since winning the 2011 Class S championship. Torrington, fresh off upsetting Naugatuck, is right on the line in Class M.

Killingly at Norwich Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.: Unbeaten Killingly, hanging around the edge of the GameTimeCT top 10, has had an easy time of it the past three games, an aggregate 153-31. This one should be closer. The Wildcats are coming off a 33-29 win over Fitch. Killingly beat Fitch 21-17 a month ago.

Maloney at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.: Two 6-1 teams with potent offenses meet up. Maloney is two weeks removed from its loss to Newington; last week’s 49-0 win over Hartford Public ended a run of six games in which the Spartans’ points-allowed crept upward from 13 to 42. Wethersfield, meanwhile, has allowed 28 points in its six wins; the loss, 56-13, is to No. 1 Hand.

Hand at Xavier, 7 p.m.: Hand’s schedule heats up a bit the next couple of weeks, with a Xavier team that knocked off Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven over the past month. Shelton waits next week for Hand.

Sheehan at North Haven, 7 p.m.: The results perhaps haven’t been what North Haven wanted, with three out of four losses by a touchdown or less. It could still be dangerous to unbeaten Sheehan, whose toughest game, so to speak, was a 24-point game against New Fairfield in Week 2 that the Titans broke open in the second half.

Seymour at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.: Yet another NVL tilt of note. Seymour is 5-2 but closes the year with Naugatuck (5-1), Ansonia (7-0) and Woodland (7-0). Naugatuck is fresh off that loss to Torrington and has some work to do in Class LL.

Saturday

Woodstock Academy at Bacon Academy, noon: Even with a 6-1 record and a school record for victories, the bonus points have not been good to Woodstock, which is 12th in the Class L playoff race. Bacon Academy, 14th in Class S at 5-2, is in a similar boat. Well, a bunch of points are on the table for the winner here.

Norwalk at Danbury, 4 p.m.: We’ll turn this spot over to colleague Scott Ericson:

Seconded.