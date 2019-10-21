Notre Dame of West Haven QB Jackson Zalinsky hands the ball off to Mark Altieri during football action against Amity in West Haven, Conn., on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Notre Dame of West Haven QB Jackson Zalinsky hands the ball off to Mark Altieri during football action against Amity in West Haven, Conn., on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Football: Week 6 fine performances, Week 7 games to watch 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the weekend’s football games and look ahead to next week.

Fine performances

Mark Altieri, Notre Dame-West Haven: Ran for three touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Bunnell.

Jamesyn Brothers, O’Brien Tech: Ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 44-0 win over MCW United.

Dorrian Chaney, CREC co-op: Threw for six touchdowns in a 50-14 win at Bassick.

Christian Collin, Plainville: Threw for a touchdown and ran for the winning score in a 22-16 win over Tolland.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield: Threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-0 win at East Haven.

Peter Graham, Darien: Went 18-for-20 for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-20 win over Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech.

Jaden Grant, West Haven: Ran 25 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns as the Westies beat NFA 27-13.

Malachi Hopkins, Danbury: Had 24 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 win over Trumbull.

Andrew Janik, Foran: Threw for three touchdowns in the Lions’ 21-14 win over Brookfield.

Sean Kelly, Branford: Ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and threw a two-point conversion pass in a 27-0 win over Bethel.

Ronnie Longo, North Branford: Had an interception and a fumble recovery in a 48-14 win over Old Saybrook/Westbrook.

Jesse Lutz, Hand: Scored two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 41-6 win at Norwalk.

Felix Martinez, Windham: Ran 20 times for 205 yards and a touchdown in a 13-8 win over Stonington.

Johnny McGeever, Berlin: Ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-6 win over Lewis Mills.

Alain Paul, Stamford: Returned both a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns, caught three passes for 78 yards and kicked three extra points in a 49-14 win over Capital Prep/Achievement First.

Noah Perry, East Lyme: Went 7-for-12 for 189 yards and two touchdown passes in a 44-20 win over Montville.

Connor Rich, Northwest Catholic: Ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 22-14 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Jordan Rivera, SMSA co-op: Ran for three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Ellington.

Shakespeare Rodriguez, Lyman Hall: Scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner, and had a game-ending interception in a 20-14 win at Guilford.

Brendan Sawyer, Weston: Threw for a touchdown and ran for three, including two in a fourth-quarter comeback, as the Trojans beat Law 37-34.

Jack Sharpe, Killingly: Ran 22 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-22 win over Ledyard.

Kyle Simmons, Sheehan: Threw four touchdown passes in a 47-14 win over Barlow.

Anthony Simpson, Bloomfield: Had six touchdowns, three different ways, in a 68-0 win over Rocky Hill.

Reese Vanek, New Milford: Ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 20-0 win over Wilbur Cross.

Jack Wallace, St. Joseph: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in a 42-13 win over Fairfield Prep.

Jaden Watson, North Haven: Ran for 105 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-20 win over Staples.

John Wise, New Canaan: Ran 19 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Fairfield Warde.

Games to watch

Friday

CREC co-op at Plainfield, 6 p.m.: Before we get to the “3-2 teams meeting” mini-theme, let’s start with a “4-1 teams meeting” mini-theme. These two are both 4-1, both have shaken off opening-night losses to get there, and both have a win over Windham to take the very-early lead in ECC Division 3.

Berlin at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.: Another 4-1 battle, this one a CCC Division III crossover between teams with losses to some pretty good teams, banged-up Berlin’s to unbeaten Killingly (close), Plainville’s to No. 6 Bloomfield (not so close).

Windsor Locks/Suffield./East Granby at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.: Only Rockville is unbeaten within the Pequot League. These two 4-1 teams are half of the other four (SMSA co-op at 4-1, Stafford co-op at 3-1) with one loss.

Wilby at Torrington, 7 p.m.: A pair of 3-2 NVL teams meet coming off the league’s bye week. Wilby comes in on its first single-season three-game winning streak in a decade; Torrington lost its last time out to WCA (which has a nice one of its own Saturday afternoon at Holy Cross).

Shelton at Xavier, 7 p.m.: Another pair of 3-2 teams moving in opposite directions after their own week off. The Gaels have lost two in a row, to Cheshire and No. 5 Newtown, to fall out of the GameTimeCT Top 10. Xavier has won three in a row, including a big win at Fairfield Prep in its last game, and has four of the last five at home.

Danbury at Newtown, 7 p.m.: Danbury’s opener was a disjointed 49-3 loss at Greenwich, but since then the Hatters are winners of four in a row. The No. 5 Nighthawks are perfect against a tough schedule.

Guilford at Masuk, 7 p.m.: Another pair of 3-2 teams meet up, these two both on the periphery of the tough Class L playoff race. Masuk comes in 14th, with Guilford three spots behind.

Saturday

Fairfield Prep at Norwich Free Academy, 1 p.m.: This one looked a bit shinier a couple of weeks ago, but the Jesuits have fallen to 2-3, and NFA is 3-2. The Wildcats, though, are the top 3-2 team in the Class LL playoff standings at midseason, sitting 10th.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Fitch, 1:30 p.m.: Two teams neck-and-neck in the Class L playoff race, Notre Dame 11th and Fitch 12th; both 3-2 with losses to good teams (Notre Dame, somewhat famously, to the top two teams in the state in the first two weeks).

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.: Speaking of whom, No. 2 St. Joseph, which bombarded then-No. 9 New Canaan for its fourth win of the season, carries a 5-0 mark into another top-10 matchup, this one with No. 7 Ridgefield. The Ridgefield defense has been sharp, and its offense has gotten the job done when needed.

Quinebaug Valley at Bullard-Havens, 2:30 p.m.: Bullard-Havens is 5-0 and three other CTC teams have one loss. The Tigers beat Thames River early in the season and ATI on Saturday. The other is Quinebaug, which comes in 4-1 with a loss only to ATI.

Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m.: The No. 4 Blue Wave visits No. 3 Greenwich in the game of the week, last year’s Class LL champion and GameTimeCT poll No. 1 team hosting the program that won LL and topped the poll the previous three years (and that beat Greenwich head-to-head for the 2017 championship). They’ve both been in the poll’s top five since the preseason, next to each other the whole way, with the Cardinals always a neck in front.