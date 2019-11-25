East Haven’s Trey Garea hands the ball of to Eric Araujo in the football game between East Haven and New Fairfield at East Haven high on Oct. 18, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) East Haven’s Trey Garea hands the ball of to Eric Araujo in the football game between East Haven and New Fairfield at East Haven high on Oct. 18, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Football: Week 11 fine performances 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the weekend’s football games.

Colbe Andrews, Valley Regional/Old Lyme: Had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and two interceptions in a 49-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern.

Eric Araujo, East Haven: Scored the last touchdown and ran for 135 yards in a 21-7 win over Law to stay alive in the Class M playoff race.

John Biolo, Watertown: His second touchdown reception, with 13 seconds left, lifted Watertown to a 20-15 win over Naugatuck.

Joe Calzone, Platt Tech: Gained 173 yards and scored two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 41-26 win over Wilcox Tech.

Dorrian Chaney, CREC: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in a 45-42 loss to Woodstock Academy.

Ethan Davis, Woodstock Academy: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more in a 45-42 win over CREC.

Jordan Davis, Sheehan: Ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 52-40 win over Hamden.

Jaquan Dufour, Rockville: Had three touches and scored on all three in a 55-7 win over Morgan: A 74-yard return on the opening kickoff, a 65-yard punt return and a 36-yard pass from Matthew Ryan.

Jacob Dugan, Stafford co-op: Had 10 tackles, three for a loss including one sack, in a 21-15 win over SMSA.

Deontray Eaddy, Bullard-Havens: Ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries as the Tigers beat O’Brien Tech 41-12.

Aaron Faiella, Coginchaug co-op: Threw five touchdowns, three to brother Evan, in a 34-22 win over Ellington.

Anthony Frasier, ATI: Ran for 134 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns in a 52-16 win over Thames River, clinching a Class M playoff spot.

Kam Holmes, Branford: Ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-21 win over Foran.

Dalton Modehn, Haddam-Killingworth: Ran for a school-record 404 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries, and he caught a touchdown (seven total is also a school record), in a 55-43 win over the Coventry co-op.

Jeremy Perez, Wilcox Tech: Ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 41-26 loss to Platt Tech.

Tyler Pjatak, Shelton: Ran 24 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-19 win over Fairfield Prep.

S.P. Pragano, Lyman Hall: Went 12-for-15 for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Bassick, giving him 2,122 passing yards for the season, breaking Kyle Upton’s school record of 2,067.

Jackson Rome, Granby/Canton: Quarterback ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 42-0 win over OSW.

Nathan Schneider, Ellington: Ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 34-22 loss to the Coginchaug co-op.

Jack Sharpe, Killingly: Ran 37 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-7 win over New London.

Jaden Shirden, St. Joseph: Ran for two touchdowns and 109 yards on 11 carries in a 58-0 win at Stamford.

Jason Shumilla, Cheshire: Threw for three touchdowns in a 48-28 win over Harding that clinched a Class LL playoff spot.

Peter Simplicio, Conard: Kicked a 31-yard field goal at the buzzer to beat Hall 38-35 and keep his team’s playoff hopes alive.

Justin Skates, Berlin: Threw four touchdown passes in a playoff-spot-clinching 26-6 win over New Britain.

Jordan Smith, Coventry co-op: Scored four touchdowns, three on the ground and one on a 79-yard kickoff return, in a 55-43 loss to Haddam-Killingworth.

Cody Stager, Enfield: Was 6-for-11 for 98 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 95 yards in a 20-14 win over South Windsor.

J.T. Thuesen, New Fairfield: Caught two touchdown passes (one for 72 yards on the first play of the game), had a 71-yard kickoff return and intercepted a pass in a 41-20 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

D.J. Wright, Xavier: Two-point conversion run with 20 seconds left made the difference in a 22-21 win over West Haven.

