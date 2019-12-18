Football Recruiting 2020: Connecticut’s High School Football College signing list

GameTime CT

Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
New Canaan senior Drew Pyne with Ram coaches, from left, AJ Albano, Chris Silvestri and Lou Marinelli during the first day of the early signing period for football on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at NCHS. Pyne signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Notre Dame. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Jah Joyner (Minnesota), left, is joined by Kile Jackson (Wagner) and Pierre Moudourou (Utah), who all signed their letters of intent to play college football on Wednesday. Moudourou graduated from Danbury in 2016 and is heading to Utah from Monroe College in New York. less
Hand's Ben Corniello -- Columbia
Photo: Hand Athletics
Brunswick School's Howard Powell and Jalen Madison -- Sacred Heart University.
Photo: Dave Fierro / Hearst Connecticut Media
Norwalk's Sam Papp, with Norwalk AD Doug Marchetti and coach Sean Ireland, signed with Bryant.
Photo: Norwalk Athletics
Harding senior lineman Troy Rainey poses with his mother, Portia, and his teammates after he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Rutgers. The ceremony was held at the school in Bridgeport, Conn., on Dec. 18, 2019. less
New Canaan senior Drew Pyne with his parents, Helene and George, during the first day of the early signing period for football on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at NCHS. Pyne signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Notre Dame. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
New Canaan senior Drew Pyne signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for Notre Dame, during the first day of the early signing period for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at NCHS.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
New Canaan senior Drew Pyne with friends and teammates during the first day of the early signing period for football on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at NCHS. Pyne signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Notre Dame. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Harding's Troy Rainey signed with Rutgers after a late pitch by recently-rehired head coach Greg Schiano.
Photo: Rutgers Athletics
Jah Joyner flipped his commitment from Boston College to Minnesota and then signed with the Gophers.
Photo: Minnesota Athletics
Jah Joyner flipped his commitment from Boston College to Minnesota and then signed with the Gophers.
Photo: Minnesota Athletics
Norwalk's Sam Papp signed with Bryant
Photo: Bryant Athletics
Danbury's Donte Williams with his family at Trinity-Pawling (NY) after signing with Merrimack.
Photo: Donte Williams
Danbury's Donte Williams with his coaches at Trinity-Pawling (NY) after signing with Merrimack.
St. Thomas More's top recruits at their signing day, including Kenny Mestidor, of Ontario, Canada, with UCLA; Lamar Goods, of Alberta Canada, with Florida.
Photo: St. Thomas More
St. Thomas More's top recruits with their teammates at their signing day: Alante Brown, of Chicago with Nebraska; Kenny Mestidor, of Ontario, Canada, with UCLA; Lamar Goods, of Alberta Canada, with Florida. less
Photo: St. Thomas More
St. Thomas More's coaching staff with their signees: Kenny Mestidor, of Ontario, Canada, with UCLA; Lamar Goods, of Alberta Canada, with Florida.
Photo: St. Thomas More
Chicago and St Thomas More product Alante Brown during his signing day to play at Nebraska on the Big Ten Network.
Photo: Alante Brown

 

Below is a updating list of Connecticut natives and/or state prep school football players in the Class of 2020 who have signed national letters of intent or agreements to play college football.

Players have the opportunity to sign early on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. National Signing Day for the Class of 2020 is Wednesday, February 5 and the signing period continues into April.

The list, which will include high school and prep players in Connecticut, has been compiled by the staff at GameTimeCT through various sources, including players, their families and coaches.

It will constantly be updated, first with signees in the early period and later with commitments up until National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

This list is not comprehensive. Players who have signed or schools who have a list of players who have signed should notify Sean Patrick Bowley at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com or on Twitter @SPBowley to be included.

CIAC Schools

(NCAA FBS and FCS)

BEN CORNIELLO, DL, Hand-Madison — Columbia
REID ENGLERT, DL, Ridgefield — Columbia
KILE JACKSON, DE/T, Danbury — Wagner
JAMES KNOX, DL, Newtown — Columbia
SAM PAPP, OL, Norwalk — Bryant
DREW PYNE, QB, New Canaan — Notre Dame
TROY RAINEY, DL, Harding-Bridgeport — Rutgers
JACOB RIZY, OT, Staples — Harvard

CT Prep Schools / CT JUCO Players

(NCAA FBS and FCS)

JUSTIN BARRON, WR/DB, Suffield Academy (Rocky Hill) — Syracuse
TOBIAS BRAUN, OL, Salisbury School (Bullard, Texas) — Mississippi
ALANTE BROWN, WR, St. Thomas More (Chicago) — Nebraska
JADEN DOTTIN, WR, Suffield Academy (Cambridge, Mass.) — Penn State
LAMAR GOODS, DE, St. Thomas More (Alberta, Canada) — Florida
JALEN MADISON, RB, Brunswick (Bunnell-Stratford) — Sacred Heart
KENNY MESTIDOR, LB, St. Thomas More (Ontario, Canada) — UCLA
DYMERE MILLER, WR/DB, Salisbury(Coatesville, Pa.) — Monmouth
PIERRE MOUDOUROU, WR, Monroe College (Danbury) — Utah
WILFIED PENE, TE/DE, St. Thomas More (France) — Virginia Tech
HOWARD POWELL, DL, Brunswick (Bunnell-Stratford), Sacred Heart
JAEDON ROBERTS, DL, Avon Old Farms (Sausalito, Calif.) — California
JUDE UMUNAKWE, DB, Capital Prep Harbor (Bronx, NY), Monmouth
TYLER VAN DYKE, QB, Suffield Academy (Glastonbury) — Miami
DIANTE VINES, WR, Taft School (Danbury) — Iowa
DONTE WILLIAMS, RB/CB, Trinity Pawling-NY (Danbury) — Merrimack
TRÉ WILLIAMS, DL, St. John’s College HS-D.C. (Windsor) — Clemson 
WYATT WILSON, WR, Avon Old Farms (New Canaan) — Air Force