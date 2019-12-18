Football Recruiting 2020: Connecticut’s High School Football College signing list

Below is a updating list of Connecticut natives and/or state prep school football players in the Class of 2020 who have signed national letters of intent or agreements to play college football.
Players have the opportunity to sign early on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. National Signing Day for the Class of 2020 is Wednesday, February 5 and the signing period continues into April.
The list, which will include high school and prep players in Connecticut, has been compiled by the staff at GameTimeCT through various sources, including players, their families and coaches.
It will constantly be updated, first with signees in the early period and later with commitments up until National Signing Day on Feb. 5.
This list is not comprehensive. Players who have signed or schools who have a list of players who have signed should notify Sean Patrick Bowley at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com or on Twitter @SPBowley to be included.