Football and COVID: Interview with WCSU’s Dr. Shane Murphy, Prof. of Psychology

In our second part of a podcast series covering the issues over COVID-19 and high school football, we speak with Dr. Shane Murphy, a professor of psychology at Western Connecticut State University who spent 7 1/2 years as the head of sport psychology on the United States Olympic Committee.

Dr. Murphy, who has written four books, including The Cheers and the Tears: A Healthy Alternative to the Dark Side of Youth Sports Today, gives us his opinions on how players and parents can navigate their frustration, their anger and their uncertainty over the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on young athletes.

The interview was conducted Friday, Sept. 11.

