Football & COVID: Interview with Dr. Sten Vermund, Yale School of Public Health

In our third interview in a series covering the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic impact on high school sports, we speak with Dr. Sten Vermund, a pediatrician, epidemiologist and the Dean of the Yale School of Public Health, who is a member of the state’s joint task force between the Connecticut Dept. of Education and the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health on the reopening of high schools.

Dr. Vermund, who has traveled throughout the state, speaking with teachers and school administrators, gives us his opinions on why a classified ‘high risk’ sport such as football should not be played during the pandemic, even in a state with low numbers like Connecticut.

The interview was conducted Friday, Sept. 11.

