Five storylines to watch in the CIAC boys lacrosse tournaments

Too much, too soon

There are eight Class L teams in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll this week. In a perfect world, they’d be scattered through the bracket. Well, we know this world isn’t perfect. There are two matchups of top-10 teams on Wednesday. One side of the bracket still has five of those eight schools. The other has only two, who meet head-to-head. (But: The missing eighth school is New Canaan, which lost in the qualifying round on Saturday.) (But to the but: The Rams lost to Fairfield Ludlowe, which this week would rank ninth among Class L schools in the poll. It’s in that tougher half.)

You should know: At least one FCIAC team has reached the Class L final every tournament since 2010, when top-seeded Staples lost in the semifinals.

Whadda you got?

On your left are the New Fairfield Rebels, winner of the past two Class M championships, and we can’t call them “defending” because they’re in Class S this year. On your right are the St. Joseph Cadets, two-time (ahem) defending Class S champions. The Rebels haven’t lost to a team from Connecticut since 2017. The Cadets haven’t qualified for a state tournament without reaching the final since 2008. This should be a great fin… (Checks brackets) This is the first round? Oh, for…

You should know: Since the three-division format began in 2006, the only school to win consecutive championships in two different classes is Darien (2014 M, 2015 L).

Top of the world

We know one thing for certain: Someone will win a CIAC Class M championship for the first time. (Every Class M championship has been won by one of Darien, New Canaan, Wilton and New Fairfield, none of which remain in M.) It won’t necessarily be a first-time champion; Barlow and Weston have Class S titles, and Barlow and East Lyme both won Division II championships back in the olden days. But no one has won in Class M, though a few of these schools have been here before.

You should know: Of the 15 schools that have been to a CIAC final without winning a championship, only three have been there more than once: Simsbury and Glastonbury, twice apiece; Staples, three times (we’ll come back to them); and Hand, five times.

That escalated quickly

New Canaan gave Darien a contest late in the regular season, but the Blue Wave surged again in the playoffs, holding off Ridgefield and then absolutely running away from Staples in the FCIAC final. Darien has been a unanimous No. 1 in the poll all year and remains the state’s gold standard, solid at all positions and featuring arguably the state’s MVP in goal in Andy Demopoulos. Aiming for its 15th championship since 1997, it’s a clear favorite.

You should know: Darien has lost two games to CIAC teams since 2015. Granted, they’re both in the postseason, the 2018 Class L final to Ridgefield and the 2019 FCIAC semis to Wilton.

This is your time

Staples has come close before. The Wreckers had some pretty good teams a decade ago and made two Class L finals. Back in 1999, they made the old Division II final before falling to South Windsor in Windsor. This year’s team reached its first FCIAC final. But they’re waiting on their first championship. Since they announced themselves with a huge win over New Canaan on opening day, the Wreckers have been creeping up in people’s minds, all the way up to No. 2 in the latest poll. Now, they may well have to find their way in the final past a Darien team that just smoked Staples 15-3 in the FCIAC championship game. But they’re well-positioned to get there.

You should know: In the three-division playoff era, third seeds have reached only one fewer CIAC final than second seeds, but they’re 3-8 when they get there.