Darien's Jamison Moore (17) breaks out with the puck during a boys ice hockey game against Ridgefield at the Darien Ice House on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

Five players to watch in the 2019-20 CIAC boys hockey tournaments

Jamison Moore, Darien

There’s a deep defense on this team, plus the Blue Wave’s excellent sophomore goalie and a stable of talented forwards, not least of whom are top-line wingers Sam Erickson and Bennett McDermott. The junior Moore, between them, is kind of the engine through whom it all runs. He’ll be a key midfielder for the lacrosse team in a couple of weeks, too, but he’s got a lot of stuff to do in the meantime.

Andrew Stietzel, Fairfield Prep

It seems there’s always an understudy in net at Fairfield Prep, a chain of goalies going back a long way. The latest to wait his turn and rise as a senior is Stietzel, who waited behind Jack McGee and Jake Walker and now has played 15 games this year to a .939 save percentage with three shutouts. He stole the show at the end of the SCC/SWC title game, too, shutting down Notre Dame-West Haven in the shootout.

Jared Yakimoff, Branford

The Hornets are a threat to score every shift. They don’t play a lot of defensemen, but they compete for every inch. And behind it all is Yakimoff, a junior goalie who has given up nine goals in eight playoff games the past two years, and four of those goals came in the first game, a shootout win over Guilford. His past three playoff games have been shutouts. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the past two SCC/SWC Division II playoffs. Now he’s trying to help the Hornets to another repeat.

Tatum Fitzmaurice, Hand

Fitzmaurice, in the middle, and linemate Joey DeAngelis each had over 60 points this year for the Tigers atop a potent lineup that can run about as deep as any Division I team. The Tigers gained some experience last year, losing in both the conference and state semifinals in Division III, and have come back tougher this season. Fitzmaurice should be in the middle of anything they do these next two weeks.

Devin Napoli, Sheehan

One of only two seniors on the top team in Division III, Napoli came in from Notre Dame-West Haven last year and helped solidify a team that went to its first state final last year. With another SCC/SWC championship behind them, the Titans are out for their first state title, and centerman Napoli will be involved in all situations at both ends of the ice in that quest.

—Mike Fornabaio