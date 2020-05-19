Brunswick School senior Dana Santry was selected as a US Squash High School All-American, recently. Brunswick School senior Dana Santry was selected as a US Squash High School All-American, recently. Photo: Photo By Chris McClintick Of US Squash Photo: Photo By Chris McClintick Of US Squash Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Five Brunswick squash players earn All-American accolades 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

US Squash recently announced its 2019-2020 High School All-American selections and it’s certainly not surprising that five Brunswick School players were chosen.

Seniors Nick Spizzirri, Brian Leonard and Dana Santry, junior Coulter Mackesy and sophomore David Beeson each received US Squash All-American honors for the Bruins.

Leonard and Spizzirri are three-time All-American selections, while Santry Mackesy and Beeson received the honor for the first time.

The Bruins’ group of five All-America players helped lead the squad to the team title at the U.S. High School Team Championships for the fifth time. They also helped spark Brunswick to its 18th NEPSAC Class A championship and an undefeated season.

Spizzirri, a Greenwich resident, was ranked No. 1 in the US Squash U-19 division — the first Brunswick player to hold that distinction. The Bruins’ top-seeded player for several seasons, Spizzirri also earned All-America accolades for the 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Leonard who completed his four-year Brunswick squash career with an eye-popping record of 49-0. The Harrison, N.Y., resident was ranked fourth in the US Squash Under-19 division and also received All-America honors 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

Santry, who resides in Greenwich, was selected as an All-American for 2019-2020, due to his No. 3 ranking in US Squash’s U-19 division. Collectively, Santry, Leonard and Spizzirri boast a sterling record of 128-5, helping longtime coach Jim Stephens win three of the program’s five national high school squash championships.

Beeson, a Riverside resident, earned All-America recognition for placing among the top four in the points rankings US Squash U17 division.

Mackesy (Bronxville, N.Y.) was selected for All-American honors by the coaches and league administrators from the New England Interscholastic Squash Association.

Overall, eight Brunswick players have been awarded as All-American performers. In previous years, Max Finkelstein received the honor in 2018, David Yacobucci was chosen in 2016 Hayes Murphy was selected as an All-American in 2014.

Spizzirri and Santry will be squash teammates at the University of Pennsylvania. They will compete against Leonard, who is taking his squash skills to Yale.