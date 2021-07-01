UPDATE: First day results for Connecticut athletes at National Track and Field Championships

The first day at the NSAF National High School Boys and Girls Track and FIeld Championships in Eugene, Oregon saw Connecticut athetes facing some tough competition on Wednesday.

Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse had one of the best finishes for Connecticut athetes in day one of the competition with a seventh place in the Championship Division Boys Shot Put (60 feet, 9.5 inches). Zane Forist of Carson City, Michigan won with 64-7.25.

In the Championship Division of the Boys Hammer Throw, Alex Krause of Coventry was ninth with a throw of 203 feet, 9 inches and Moore was 17th with a throw of 176-7. John Fay of Barrington, Rhode Island won the event with 236-10.

In the Championship Division of the Boys Discus, Moore finished 24th with a throw of 165-9. Forist won with 205-1.

In the Championship Division of the Girls Hammer Throw, Leah Moore of Hillhouse took 15th place with a throw of 150-9. Sophia Gallucci of Greene, Rhode Island won with 179-10. Moore was also 22nd in the CHampionship Division Girls Shot Put with 41-1.5. Sarah Marvin of Gaines, Michigan won with a throw of 50-7.5.

In the Championship Division Boys Javelin Trevor Drescher of Middletown was 11th with 182-1 and Ryan DeBarber of Enfield was 20th with 167-1. Collin Burkhart of Nazareth, Pennsylvania won with 209-4.

In the Championship Division Girls Javelin, Shea Greene of Weston was 13th with a throw of 135-3. Kohana Nakato of Oregon won with 169-1.

The final five events for the Boys Decathlon will be held today and after Wednesday’s five events Eamon Sweeney of Haddam-Killingworth is in fifth place with 3,432 points.

In the Boys Freshman 1-Mile run, Steven Hergenrother of Ridgefield was eighth with a time of 4:28.16.