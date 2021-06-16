Fine performances from the CIAC boys lacrosse playoffs

5 1 of 5 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Andrew Albert, Weston: Made 20 saves, four of them in overtime, letting Grayson Moniz score 3:33.1 into the extra period and give Weston a 5-4 win over Hand in the Class M final.

Brian Bouwman, Cheshire: Three goals and three assists in a 12-11 Class L first-round win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Reid Bulger, Simsbury: Scored four goals in a 9-8 win over Simsbury in the Class L first round.

Eric Burbank, St. Joseph: Scored with 14.6 seconds left to lift the Cadets to a 8-7 Class S first-round win at New Fairfield. He also had five points and other key plays in the Class S final, a 13-9 win over East Catholic.

Jake Caraluzzi, Brookfield: Scored the winner in overtime in an 11-10 win over Wethersfield in the first round of the Class M tournament.

Sam Cargill, Fairfield Prep: Made 12 saves in the Jesuits’ 14-10 shocker over top-ranked Darien in the Class L quarterfinals.

Ryan Colsey, Ridgefield: Scored three of his four goals in the second half, sparking and completing a comeback 8-5 victory over Fairfield Prep in the Class L final.

Ryan Daly, St. Joseph: Had 10 points, including eight goals, in a 20-5 Class S semifinal win over St. Paul. He also scored four goals in the 13-9 Class S final win over East Catholic.

Matt Doolan, Watertown: Scored two goals in the last minute to tie the Class M first-round game against Woodstock Academy. Watertown won in overtime.

Marco Firmender, Fairfield Prep: scored four goals in a 14-5 win over Wilton in the Class L semifinals.

Tyler Graham, Bacon Academy: Scored four goals and added four assists in a 14-10 win over North Branford in the first round of the Class S tournament.

Ryan Heslin, East Catholic: Scored six goals in a 13-5 Class S semifinal win over Granby that put the Eagles into their first final.

Liam Keesser, Fairfield Ludlowe: Scored in overtime as Fairfield Ludlowe upset New Canaan 8-7 in double overtime in the Class L qualifying round.

Spencer Liston, Wilton: Won 18 of 23 faceoffs as the Warriors topped Cheshire 12-8 in the Class L quarterfinals.

Simon Mathews, Granby: Scored in overtime for an 11-10 win over Canton in the first round of the Class S tournament.

Matt Minicus, Darien: Scored four goals and an assist to go over 100 points for the season in a 15-6 first-round win over Glastonbury in the Class L tournament.

Kevin Sandor, Hand: Scored the go-ahead goal and blocked a shot at the buzzer to preserve a 7-6 win over Barlow in the Class M quarterfinals.

Wes Williamson, East Lyme: Five goals and two assists, including the game-winning goal with 0.3 seconds left to beat Avon 13-12 in the Class M quarterfinals.

Luke Winkler, Ridgefield: Had three points, including the eventual game-winning goal, while Matt Shepard made big saves in a 4-3 win over Staples in the first round of the Class L tournament.