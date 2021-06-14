GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Final 2021 Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll: Darien finishes No. 1

|

Darien celebrates its 14-6 win over Ludlowe in the CIAC Class L girls lacrosse championship on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn.

Darien captured its 19th state championship with a 14-6 win over Ludlowe in Saturday’s Class L final, and with that, the Blue Wave finishes the season as the No. 1 team in the Connecticut Coaches Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Poll.

The Wave (18-3) had been the No. 2 team in the poll all season, with three losses to New Canaan (20-1), which had maintained a hold on the top spot. Darien finally beat the Rams 8-4 in the Class L semis, and the two rivals switched spots in the poll.

The coaches were split on the No. 1 vote. Of the 13 who voted, eight selected Darien as No. 1, while five went with New Canaan.

Class L runner-up Ludlowe (17-4), which reached its first state final since the 2010 Div, II title tilt, jumped up to the No. 3 spot, with Wilton at No. 4.

Guilford (19-2) moved up a spot to No. 5 following its dramatic 12-11 win over Joel Barlow for the Class M championship. The Grizzlies earned two titles this spring, as they beat Daniel Hand for the SCC Div. I title.

New Fairfield (17-3), which defeated Weston 11-8 for its fourth straight Class S championship, entered the poll in a ninth-place tie with Ridgefield.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1DARIEN (8)18-31252L
2NEW CANAAN (5)20-11211L
3LUDLOWE17-4964L
4WILTON12-5933L
5GUILFORD19-2636M
6STAPLES10-7535L
7GREENWICH10-7407L
8JOEL BARLOW18-3349TM
9TRIDGEFIELD8-8228L
9TNEW FAIRFIELD17-322NRL
Coaches Voting: Sean Cole, Canton; Dan Warburton, Cheshire; Meg Cersosimo, Conard; Phil Schneider, East Lyme; Kris Cofiell, Glastonbury; Terri Ziemnicki, Granby; Steve Coppock, Joel Barlow; Kristin Woods, New Canaan; Maura Fletcher, Newtown, Lori Connelly, North Branford; Danielle McCauley, Pomperaug; and Meredith Meyran, Wilton.
Compiled by Phil Schneider, East Lyme
Others receiving votes: Simsbury (15-4) 14, Newtown (15-3) 12, East Lyme (16-1) 10, Cheshire (12-6) 5, St. Joseph (12-8) 4, Weston (12-8) 2.