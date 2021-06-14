Final 2021 Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll: Darien finishes No. 1

Darien captured its 19th state championship with a 14-6 win over Ludlowe in Saturday’s Class L final, and with that, the Blue Wave finishes the season as the No. 1 team in the Connecticut Coaches Top 10 Girls Lacrosse Poll.

The Wave (18-3) had been the No. 2 team in the poll all season, with three losses to New Canaan (20-1), which had maintained a hold on the top spot. Darien finally beat the Rams 8-4 in the Class L semis, and the two rivals switched spots in the poll.

The coaches were split on the No. 1 vote. Of the 13 who voted, eight selected Darien as No. 1, while five went with New Canaan.

Class L runner-up Ludlowe (17-4), which reached its first state final since the 2010 Div, II title tilt, jumped up to the No. 3 spot, with Wilton at No. 4.

Guilford (19-2) moved up a spot to No. 5 following its dramatic 12-11 win over Joel Barlow for the Class M championship. The Grizzlies earned two titles this spring, as they beat Daniel Hand for the SCC Div. I title.

New Fairfield (17-3), which defeated Weston 11-8 for its fourth straight Class S championship, entered the poll in a ninth-place tie with Ridgefield.