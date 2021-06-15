Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll: MASUK goes wire-to-wire as No. 1

The Masuk softball team, once again, finishes as No. 1 team in the state. The Panthers were the preseason No. 1 and maintained the position throughout the 2021 season.

Masuk — which has won 36-consecutive games — finished as the only undefeated team in the state at 24-0 and won its fourth-consecutive SWC title and third-consecutive Class L championship.

It wasn’t unanimous, however, with two-time Class LL champion Southington earning one first-place vote to Masuk’s 15.

Still, the majority were compelled to stick with the Panthers after another perfect year led by ace Kathryn Gallant. The junior was dominant all season, going 21-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 0.13 WHIP and 273 strikeouts in 130 innings pitched. She threw two perfect games, six no-hitters and 15 shutouts, including a three-hit shutout against St. Joseph in the Class L final.

Gallant also supplied the offense in Masuk’s 2-0 championship victory, slugging a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Senior’s Kaitlyn Welch and Jacie Hall finish their Masuk careers with a record of 77-1 over three years in one of the most dominant runs imaginable. That one loss came on May 4th, 2019 to St. Joseph.

Welch finished the season with a .422 batting average with 27 RBIs and 33 runs scored while Hall hit .431 with 20 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Freshman Natalie Lieto exploded on the scene in 2021, slashing .486/.580/1.055 and leading the team with nine home runs. She drove in 37 runs and scored 32.

Beyond her dominant pitching, Gallant was one of Masuk’s most productive hitters as well. She slashed .532/.558/.974 with five home runs and a team leading 40 RBIs.

Ludlowe, the Class LL runner-up, and St. Joseph, the Class L runner-up, were No. 3 and 4, respectively. Class M champion Seymour returned to the Top 10 at No. 5. Class S champion Coginchaug came in at No. 6.

Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll