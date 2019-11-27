Final 2019 boys soccer coaches’ polls

Class LL/L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (14)
|149
|3
|18-1-2
|2. Hand (1)
|127
|7
|15-1-4
|3. Greenwich
|113
|NR
|14-5-2
|4. Wilton
|98
|NR
|12-3-6
|5. Trumbull
|87
|6
|13-3-4
|6. Farmington
|70
|10
|14-4-2
|7. Guilford
|53
|9
|12-2-6
|8. Glastonbury
|48
|1
|15-2-1
|9. Wethersfield
|39
|NR
|14-4-1
|10. Warde
|28
|2
|15-1-3
|Others receiving votes: Staples 9, Bristol Eastern 7, East Hartford 2, Pomperaug 1
Class M/S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Stonington (12)
|120
|2
|17-0-2
|2. Old Saybrook
|104
|NR
|15-2-4
|3. Ellington
|98
|1
|19-1-0
|4. Holy Cross
|76
|9
|16-3-2
|5. Plainville
|64
|10
|12-7-1
|6. Morgan
|41
|NR
|14-3-2
|7. Granby Memorial
|33
|5
|15-3-1
|8. Ledyard
|32
|NR
|15-5-0
|9. Immaculate
|29
|NR
|11-6-3
|10. Woodland
|20
|6
|16-3-0
|Others receiving votes: Cromwell 18, Lyman Memorial 8, Nonnewaug 4, Windham 4, Litchfield 3, Canton 2
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith