Boys Soccer

Final 2019 boys soccer coaches’ polls

Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook’s Colin Shulmeister celebrates his first goal in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook’s Colin Shulmeister poses after Old Saybrook beat Holy 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Old Saybrook’s Colin Shulmeister celebrates his first goal in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Old Saybrook beat Holy Cross 3-1 in overtime in the Class S state championship game at Veterans Field, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Class LL/L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)149318-1-2
2. Hand (1)127715-1-4
3. Greenwich113NR14-5-2
4. Wilton98NR12-3-6
5. Trumbull87613-3-4
6. Farmington701014-4-2
7. Guilford53912-2-6
8. Glastonbury48115-2-1
9. Wethersfield39NR14-4-1
10. Warde28215-1-3
Others receiving votes: Staples 9, Bristol Eastern 7, East Hartford 2, Pomperaug 1

Class M/S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Stonington (12)120217-0-2
2. Old Saybrook104NR15-2-4
3. Ellington98119-1-0
4. Holy Cross76916-3-2
5. Plainville641012-7-1
6. Morgan41NR14-3-2
7. Granby Memorial33515-3-1
8. Ledyard32NR15-5-0
9. Immaculate29NR11-6-3
10. Woodland20616-3-0
Others receiving votes: Cromwell 18, Lyman Memorial 8, Nonnewaug 4, Windham 4, Litchfield 3, Canton 2
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith