Field hockey: Week 7 fine performances, Week 8 games to watch

Gilford's Ella Stanley passes the ball against Daniel Hand on Oct. 1.





Fine Performances

Lauren Houle, Cheshire: She had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 SCC win over Lauralton Hal.

Madison Acquarulo, Sacred Heart Academy: She had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 SCC win over Lyman Hall.

Ella Stanley, Guilford: She had three goals and an assist in a 6-1 SCC win over Sacred Heart Academy.

Olivia Toto, North Branford: She had both goals in a 2-2 Shoreline Conference tie with Westbrook.

Siena Kyriakides, Hamden Hall: She had two goals in a 3-1 win over St. Luke’s.

Izzy Nesbett, New Canaan: She had three goals in a 10-0 FCIAC win over Danbury.

Devon Yaghmaie, Stamford: She had the game-winning goal in a 1-0 FCIAC win over Westhill.





Games to Watch

Friday

FCIAC tournament quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA: Quarterfinals begin (matchups to be determined) followed by semifinals on Monday at McMahon at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and the final is Nov. 7 at McMahon at 7 p.m.

Saturday

SCC tournament quarterfinals at higher seeds, times TBA: Quarterfinals begin (matchups to be determined) followed by semifinals on Tuesday at higher seeds (times TBA) and the championship game is at Guilford on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

SWC tournament quarterfinals at higher seeds: No. 6 Masuk at No. 3 Pomperaug, 6 p.m.; No. 7 Bethel at No. 2 Immaculate, 4 p.m.; No. 5 New Fairfield at No. 4 New Milford, 2 p.m.; No. 8 Barlow at No. 1 Newtown, 5 p.m. Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at higher seeds, championship game on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.