Field hockey: Week 6 fine performances, Week 7 games to watch

Fine Performances

Ella Stanley, Guilford: She had two goals and an assist in a 6-0 SCC win over Mercy.

Julia Clerkin, Sacred Heart Academy: After falling behind 1-0, she scored two goals in a 2-1 non-league win over Morgan.

Molly Mitchell, New Canaan: She scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 FCIAC win over Darien.

Delaney Belcourt, Westbrook: She scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Stafford.

Anabel Burtson, Hopkins: She scored the game-winning goal in the first half in a 1-0 win over Hamden Hall.

Brianna Shaw, Branford: She had three goals and an assist in a 6-2 SCC win over Handen.





Games to Watch

Today

No. 6 North Branford (13-0) at Westbrook (11-1-1), 3:30 p.m.: The Knights host fierce Shoreline Conference rival Thunderbirds, who are 13-0 and haven’t allowed a goal this season.

Thursday

Cheshire (8-5) at No. 2 Guilford (12-0), 7 p.m.: A key SCC matchup with Cheshire’s Olivia Salamone, one of the state’s top defenders, taking on the CIAC Class M defending champion Indians.

Tuesday

No. 7 Staples (13-1) at No. 5 Norwalk (13-1), 7 p.m.: Two of the state’s elite teams face off as Tessa Albrecht and the Bears host Grace Cooper, Kyle Kirby and Hannah Paprotna and the Wreckers.