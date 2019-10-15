Field hockey: Week 5 fine performances, Week 6 games to watch

Fine Performances
Mia Carbone, Mercy: Scored the game-winning goal in the first half in a 1-0 SCC win over Lauralton Hall.
Megan Greaves, Westbrook: Scored the game-winning goal in the first half in a 1-0 Shoreline Conference win over Valley Regional.
Abby Gordon, Morgan: She had 21 saves in a 2-0 Shoreline Conference loss to North Branford.
Cate Irving, Ridgefield: She had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win FCIAC over New Canaan.
Olivia Toto, North Branford: She had a goal and an assist in a Shoreline Conference 2-0 win over Morgan.
Games to Watch
Wednesday
No. 2 Newtown (11-0) at No. 5 Immaculate (12-0), 4 p.m.: Newtown takes on Immaculate’s top scorer Molly Coyle (18 goals, seven assists) in a Top-10 matchup of FCIAC unbeatens.
Friday
No. 1 Darien (12-0) at No. 6 New Canaan (10-1), 4 p.m.: Another FCIAC matchup of Top 10 teams with the tough defense of Darien (nine shutouts) taking on the Rams who have outscored opponents 52-7.
Saturday
Branford (5-3) at No. 7 Staples (10-1), 4 p.m.: It’s the SCC vs. FCIAC as the Hornets and Molly Zaffino take on three-time defending Class L champ Wreckers.